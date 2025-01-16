Kate Berlant, John Early, and Patti Harrison to Star in ‘She Keeps Me Young’

Doron Max Hagay has rounded out the leads for his feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Kate Berlant, John Early, and Patti Harrison will star in the upcoming drama movie ‘She Keeps Me Young.’ The project’s filming will begin in Los Angeles on March 18. Hagay wrote the screenplay with Blair Beeken and Katy Fullan.

The plot centers on Michelle, a woman who is adrift and floating through life after her husband mysteriously disappears. She spends most of her time with her overbearing best friend Kelly, who encourages her to date cute guys, take hip-hop classes, and follow her advice to achieve a “happy” life. When Michelle is offered a great promotion at the high-end Verizon store where she works, she finds herself at a crossroads.

As the narrative progresses, Michelle’s promotion leads her to question her identity and what she really wants in life. One night in the hip-hop class, she and Kelly meet an artistic and vibrant high-schooler named Bridget. When the latter enlists Michelle to model for a school photography project, an unlikely friendship develops between the grown woman and the teenager, thereby challenging, albeit unwittingly, the bond that the protagonist and Kelly have forged over the years.

Berlant most recently starred as Janelle in the Peacock comedy-drama series ‘Laid’ and Agnes Simkin in the ABC medical drama series ‘Doctor Odyssey.’ Her other recent credits include Mary in Kristoffer Borgli’s fantasy comedy ‘Dream Scenario,’ Clara Ann/Terry Ann in Chelsea Peretti’s comedy ‘First Time Female Director,’ and Peg in Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

Early is known for playing Elliott Goss in the crime comedy series ‘Search Party’ and Gabe in Chris Kelly’s comedy movie ‘Other People,’ starring Jesse Plemons and Molly Shannon. His recent acting credits are Detective Culp in the Apple TV+ mystery series ‘The Afterparty,’ Blake in the sci-fi movie ‘Save Yourselves!’ and Chuck Dennis in the Netflix drama series ‘Girls5eva.’ Berlant and Early previously featured together in the Peacock special ‘Would It Kill You to Laugh?’

Doron Max Hagay has many short films to his directorial credit, including ‘Marina Tire,’ ‘A Riveting Thriller,’ and ‘Rebound.’ He also directed the biographical miniseries ‘Monica,’ based on the activist Monica Lewinsky’s post-scandal life. He previously collaborated with Berlant on the miniseries ‘Kate Berlant Teaches’ as well.

Recent high-profile projects shot in Los Angeles include ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ and Netflix’s ‘Carry-On.’

Read More: Mateo Messina to Make Feature Directorial Debut with ‘Reimagined’