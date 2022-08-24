Sean Palmieri From Selling the OC: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC,’ a spinoff of ‘Selling Sunset,’ is a reality series that follows the employees of The Oppenheim Group office in Orange County, California. The show provides a deep insight into the real estate industry that thrives within the region. However, it’s the nail-biting drama between the cast members that keeps viewers captivated throughout the show even more than the breathtaking views and jaw-dropping properties. The internal politics between the employees is as dramatic as one can hope for and leaves viewers craving for more.

One of the cast members who came to the attention of the audience is Sean Palmieri, who was one of the major names among those that appeared in season 1 of the real estate series. Sean may not have been the most prominent presence on the show, but that does not mean that his part was insignificant. Many fans have expressed curiosity about the reality TV star and his personal life. Well, we are here to tell you everything we know about Sean.

Sean Palmieri’s Background

‘Selling the OC’ star Sean Palmieri was 29 years old during the production of the first season of the Netflix series. Given that he went to The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida, we believe that the realtor grew up in the same region. The South Florida native went on to attend the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, from November 2013 to 2016. While there, he gained his Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Advertising and was also the Assistant to the Dean of Students. Sean was also part of UF NaviGators International, a group that helps international students get integrated into the United States.

Sean Palmieri’s Real Estate Career

In November 2016, Sean Palmieri started working as Sales and Operations Coordinator at architect Zaha Hadid’s ONE Sotheby’s International Realty in Miami, Florida. He worked there for a little over a year before leaving in January 2018. His next job was as the Marketing Director at Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty in Encinitas, California. He started his first job in California in January 2018 before leaving the company in December 2019.

Sean started working at Coldwell Banker Global Luxury as the Luxury Marketing Manager in November 2019. His office was located in Beverly Hills, California, and the realtor stayed there until July 2021. The Florida native became a part of The Oppenheim Group in May 2021 and has been a part of the company’s branch in Orange County ever since. Through his work, Sean always strives to prioritize customer satisfaction, and his efforts have helped him close many impressive deals over the years.

Due to his position at The Oppenheim Group, Sean became one of ‘Selling the OC,’ though his presence was not the most prominent. Most of Sean’s presence occurred during gatherings. On the rare occasions that he did get involved, Sean often did so in the name of defending his good friend Polly or calling out something he felt should be addressed. We do wish to see more of Sean in the hopefully upcoming seasons of the Netflix series.

Is Sean Palmieri Dating Anyone?

As of writing, Sean does not seem to be dating anyone. As the realtor shared on ‘Selling the OC,’ he has dated both men and women in the past. He, apparently, does not have any preference between the two genders. Despite the speculations regarding his dynamic with Polly Brindle, we do not believe that Sean is romantically involved with his co-star. The two have a strong bond, but there does not seem to be any romantic connection between them.

During his free time, Sean likes to spend time with his friends and other loved ones. The reality star also seems fond of traveling and keeping himself in shape. Apparently, the perfect place for Sean would be a combination of good food, a good view, and a good home. Currently, he is based out of Corona del Mar, California. We wish him the best in his life and hope he has a wonderful future.

