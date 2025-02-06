Seann William Scott to Star in Henry Jacobson’s ‘The Path’

A popular ‘American Pie’ fame is all set to star in a detective flick! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Seann William Scott will lead Henry Jacobson’s crime movie ‘The Path.’ Adrian Speckert and Cory Todd Hughes wrote the screenplay based on Dennis Delano and Jeff Schober’s non-fiction work ‘Bike Path Rapist: A Cop’s Firsthand Account of Catching the Killer Who Terrorized a Community.’ Jacobson also produces the film with Lucas Jarach and Emma Tammi. The feature is slated to be released in December 2025.

The film centers around seasoned cold case detective Lissa Redmond and her determined partner, Dennis Delano, who team up with the Buffalo Police Department to crack a chilling, decades-old case. For over 40 years, the serial killer Altemio Sanchez has managed to evade justice, but now, Redmond and Delano are relentless in their pursuit to bring him to justice.

Sanchez, also known as the Bike Path Rapist, is believed to have raped and killed at least three women and raped 9 to 15 others, terrorizing the city of Buffalo, New York, for multiple decades. He was eventually captured with the help of DNA evidence, resulting in a 75-year-long prison sentence.

Scott is best known for playing Steve Stifler in the ‘American Pie’ film series and Wesley Cole in the FOX buddy cop series ‘Lethal Weapon.’ He currently plays Gabriel in the ABC sitcom ‘Shifting Gears.’ His most recent movie appearance was in Paul Feig’s ‘Jackpot!’ as Rugged Man. Scott has also appeared in ‘Role Models’ as Wheeler, ‘Dude, Where’s My Car?’ as Chester Greenburg, and ‘The Rundown’ as Travis. The project also marks the reunion of the actor and Jacobson, who previously collaborated on the 2018 slasher movie ‘Bloodline,’ in which the former showcased his versatility beyond the comedy genre.

Henry Jacobson, who initially started his career as a documentary photographer and cinematographer, has since transitioned into directing, producing, and writing. In 2013, he co-founded Mind Hive Films with fellow filmmaker Emma Tammi. Jacobson has made a name for himself with films like ‘Bloodline’ and ‘Election Day: Lens Across America.’ In addition to his directorial work, he has worked as a cinematographer of films such as ‘A Snake Gives Birth to a Snake,’ ‘Folk,’ and ‘Fambul Tok.’

