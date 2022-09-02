See Season 3 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

Perhaps the most fascinating dichotomy about the Apple TV+ dystopian action-drama series ‘See’ is how visually stunning it is, even though most characters in the show don’t possess the sense of sight. In the show, most of humanity was wiped out in a viral outbreak in the 21st century. Almost all the descendants of the survivors lost the ability to see. The story is set in a time when the most prevalent religion considers sight to be the product of witchcraft. When slaver turned tribal leader Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) becomes the stepfather of two sighted children, his life changes completely.

In season 3, episode 2, titled ‘This Land Is Your Land,’ Tamacti Jun (Christian Camargo) searches for the members of the new group of religious fanatics. Baba returns to his family to warn them of the new weapon of the Trivantians, but the news he brings is received with skepticism. Wren (Eden Epstein) speaks to Oloman and learns the devastating prowess that her people now possess. Meanwhile, Maghra (Hera Hilmar) decides to hand Sibeth (Sylvia Hoeks) over to the Trivantians. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘See’ season 3 episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.

See Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

The episode begins as Baba regains consciousness when Ranger and Lu find him after the explosion., Ranger brings grim news — Bow Lion is dead, torn to pieces by the power of the explosion. Realizing that his family is in danger, Baba buries Bow Lion, and says goodbye to Ranger, and sets out for Pennsa.

Meanwhile, the fanatic problem grows increasingly dangerous in Pennsa. Many are revealed to be former Witchfinders who refuse to part with the old ways and accept the new royal decree about the sighted people. Tamacti Jun, who has been their former colleague and leader, try to make them understand that they are sealing their fate, but reasons rarely reach the ear of the zealots. Their leader turns out to be an old friend of Tamacti. The two men fight over their beliefs, and Tamacti emerges triumphant, but that doesn’t change his friend’s opinion on the matter.

At the Trivantian camp, Wren wakes up in the middle of the night and goes to speak to Oloman. She tries to convince him to help her get rid of the bombs, but he reveals he can’t. The Trivantians have not only forced him to make hundreds of these bombs, they also have his siblings in their custody. He knows that if he betrays Tormada, he will forfeit their lives. However, Wren still manages to convince him to leave with her. He tries and is killed. Meanwhile, Wren successfully escapes.

In Pennsa, the new Trivantian ambassador, Trovere, awaits Maghra’s decision about her sister, but she grows increasingly impatient. Even Harlan’s charming company and the exhilarating sex they have together aren’t enough to keep her distracted. After a conversation with Sibeth during which her sister calls her weak, Maghra decides to hand Sibeth over to the Trivantian. This unsettles Sibeth. Initially, she think the Trivantians want her head, but Maghra corrects her that they want her alive.

One night, Maghra returns to her room to find Baba and his dog there. She is infuriated at him for leaving his family. After she has calmed down, Baba tells her about the bombs. When he learns about Trovere’s presence in the city, he rushes out and heads toward the ambassador’s camp. Much to his surprise, he discovers that Harlan is also there. Baba threatens Trovere and demands to know about the bombs. But she claims that she doesn’t know about it, which can be true. Tormada might be doing all of it on his own. But given the philosophy of the Trivantian tribe. That seems unlikely. Later, Maghra tells Baba about everything that has happened in his absence, including Kofun’s fatherhood. When Baba learns about Paris, he explodes in anger and goes to find Sibeth. However, when he and Maghra reach the room where she is supposed to be held, they discover that she is gone.

See Season 3 Episode 2 Ending: How Did Sibeth Escape?

Given that Sibeth was chained and under guard, it stands to reason someone helped her escape. And there are only two people who could have done it. One of them is Kofun, who has been struggling with the notion of fatherhood since he was told of it. After learning that his mother has decided to hand Sibeth over to the Trivantians, he likely has made a desperate attempt to protect the mother of his son, disregarding the deep resentment he harbors for her.

A second possibility is that Harmony (Nina Kiri), the Pennsa woman who attends both Maghra and Sibeth, is the person responsible for the latter’s disappearance. Sibeth can be incredibly persuasive and charming when she needs to be and she has driven people to act against their self-interest in the past.

Read More: Is Dave Bautista’s Edo Voss in See Season 3?