Servant Season 4 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by Tony Basgallop and with M. Night Shyamalan serving as the showrunner, ‘Servant’ is a psychological thriller series that revolves around the Turners and the mysterious nanny they welcome into their home. Sean (Toby Kebbell) and Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) are a seemingly happy and affluent couple living in a Brownstone building on Spruce Street in Philadelphia. Their son Jericho died after an exhausted Dorothy left him in an overheated car during summer. Dorothy subsequently suffered a psychotic breakdown and catatonia. On the advice of an unlicensed therapist, Sean gets Dorothy a reborn doll. When Dorothy hires Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) as the nanny, Jericho comes back to life.

In season 4 episode 5, titled ‘Neighbors,’ the Turners throw a party to find out the identities of the cult members living nearby and help them retrieve Leanne. While these people are at the party, Leanne’s followers break into their homes to find clues that can connect them to the cult. Meanwhile, Dorothy’s brother Julian (Rupert Grint) toils in indecision. Here is all you might want to know about the ending of ‘Servant’ season 4 episode 5. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Servant Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

At the end of episode 4, Sean comes into Dorothy’s room and tells her that he is in her corner, underscoring the division that has formed in the Turner household. in episode 5, the following morning, Dorothy wakes up with Sean beside her and startled by the intimacy of the moment. This makes sense, given that the two of them had issues before the accident. Dorothy asks for Sean’s help to get into her wheelchair. Afraid that he will hurt her, Sean asks whether he should call Bobbie and Bev, but Dorothy asserts that she wants Sean’s help.

This is when Leanne walks into the room and realizes what is happening. She tells Sean and Dorothy that the latter isn’t ready, but they don’t listen to her. As Dorothy comes downstairs, she watches as someone slips an envelope through their door. When they are alone, she and Sean go through it. It’s from the Church of the Lesser Saints, telling the couple that their followers have moved into one of the houses in the neighborhood. They want their “wayward flower,” clearly a reference to Leanne, back and promise to leave the family alone if the Turners let them collect her on Thursday after dark.

Although a part of them feels terrible about this, as they are well aware of what the church is and what its practices are, they choose to overlook it. Sean and Dorothy decide to host a get-together at their home for their immediate neighbors on Thursday evening. Sean personally visits all three homes and invites the inhabitants. They try to send Julian off to a game by himself, but he sees through their plans and refuses to go. As the day of the party approaches, Dorothy spots Leanne speaking to a group of homeless people, prompting Sean to explain that these people are former CLS members. They defected from the church and followed Leanne, which unsettles Dorothy further.

Servant Season 4 Episode 5 Ending: Who Among Sean and Dorothy’s Neighbors Are Members of the CLS Cult?

For the party, Sean makes a cake that looks like their house. All three couples they have invited attend the party. Sean and Dorothy try to find out who among these three pairs of people belong to the cult without much success. Dorothy spots marks on the neck of the elderly gentleman from 2109 and gets him alone with Leanne, but it turns out that his interest in her stems from something completely different. He tells her that he has an open marriage, and Dorothy, who has been listening in on the conversation, has to intervene. But when Leanne tries to thank her for this, Dorothy makes it clear that the two of them don’t share a relationship that needs mending.

Meanwhile, Leanne’s followers apparently don’t find anything at 2113, the house belonging to the heterosexual couple. They are most likely preppers, given how much grocery they seem to buy. Leanne’s followers do across an unconventional painting in one of the other two houses.

Interestingly, the CLS people turn out to be none of the three couples Sean and Dorothy invited. When the house turns dark, two people enter through the main door, put a bag over Leanne’s head, and try to drag her away, but are unsuccessful. Suddenly, there is an earthquake, and the old house starts to rock back and forth, prompting the cult members to flee.

Why is There a Crater in the Middle of the Street?

In his works, Shyamalan always depicts unnatural or supernatural phenomena through suggestions, and ‘Servant’ is no exception. The basement of the house started to crack when Leanne moved in. In season 4, those cracks have made their way to the street. In episode 5, a massive crater appears in the middle of the street in front of the Turner house. The natural explanation is an earthquake, but if we are to believe that Leanne has special abilities, we can conclude that she is responsible for the crater.

When the cultists try to abduct her and take her away from the one place she believes is her home, it triggers her abilities unlike ever before. As all the other residents of the Turner house look at her horrified, Leanne asserts that she isn’t going anywhere.

