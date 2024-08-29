In literature, themes of incest and adultery have been explored on countless occasions. Since cinema branches out from literature, it never got left behind in depicting some of the most titillating encounters between a familial woman. Now, many people would consider this material taboo, and you have to realize that they exist in fictional worlds, something no one has control over and cannot let you affect if you let it. So get ready, put on your tightest pair of pants and the grittiest gloves, as we’ll be looking at the list of top sexiest moms in movies.

15. Elle Woods’ Mother (Legally Blonde)

Tane McClure plays the role of Elle Wood’s (Reese Witherspoon) mother in Robert Luketic’s cult classic chick flick ‘Legally Blonde’ (and its sequel ‘Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde’ (2003)). She is all about shopping and appearances and is least interested in her daughter Elle’s academics and feelings. Frankly speaking, a considerable contribution to the character’s success in making it to our list lies in Tane McClure’s past movies as well, including the R-rated erotic thriller ‘Scorned 2,’ the R-rated thriller ‘Caged Hearts,’ and the raunchy comedy ‘The Bikini Academy.’

14. Joanna Stayton (Overboard)

Goldie Hawn stars as the gorgeous and sensuous Joanna Stayton in Garry Marshall’s rom-com ‘Overboard’ (1987). Co-starring Kurt Russell, the film shows how Joanna, a married woman, is hit with amnesia after an accident. Her husband leaves her, intending to take over her wealth, and she is taken in by Dean, a carpenter, as the mother of his four sons. Her outspoken nature and tacky clothing soon turn on their heads as she learns a new way of life in the woods. Bedazzling still, Stayton remains a true-to-form example of a hot mom.

13. Lorraine Baines McFly (Back to the Future)

Robert Zemeckis’ cult classic sci-fi comedy stars Lea Thompson as Lorraine Baines McFly, the 47-year-old mother of Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), and the high school teenager version of Lorraine after Marty goes back in time to 1955. She claims a spot on our list due to her charm, which is made up of flawless beauty, sensuality, curiosity, and innocence.

12. Stifler’s Mom (American Pie)

A film that is reputed for its sexual content and holds the top spot in any sex comedy list, ‘American Pie’ is directed by Paul Weitz. Jennifer Coolidge plays the role of Stifler’s mom, a very hot woman with a knack for the pleasures of young skin. She seduces Stifler’s friend in the movie, and Jennifer Coolidge nails her part, becoming an object of desire for men both inside the film and outside. Playful and unabashedly bold, Stifler’s mom is a necessary addition to our list.

11. Claire Peterson (The Boy Next Door)

In ‘The Boy Next Door,’ Jennifer Lopez plays a single mother who flirtatiously gives in to the advances of her much younger neighbor only to realize that she has taken a fatal step. There are no thrills in this thriller but there’s a lot of content for a new Mr. Skin video, and if you can wrap your head around that, then Lopez’s performance would save you the $5 on your daily shot of testosterone propionate. Lopez is a sexy mom. Period.

10. Kathleen Cleary (Wedding Crashers)

Imagine being seduced by the mom of the girl you’re trying to win over. Well, it’s not really that bad considering that mom is Jane Seymour, and you’re Owen Wilson in a cringy rom-com. Wow. Seymour plays the U.S. Secretary’s wife in a cliched and overtly sexualized role of a middle-aged woman married to a man who hasn’t aged well and is always on the hunt for new prey to neutralize her sensual energy. Though the interesting scenes play out like every mainstream rom-com, filled with cheap exposition, Seymour’s raw physical comedy is something to crave.

9. Sara (Training Day)

‘Training Day’ was the movie that gave birth to Eva Mendes’s status as a femme fatale. Though she doesn’t necessarily portray those characteristics and has a minor role, she sure as hell makes the hottest Latino chili look weak in front of her. In a movie that’s dominated by Denzel Washington’s over-the-top performance, her subtle shades of a mother well aware of the fringes her husband carries on while threatened about the safety of her boy growing up in a mean neighborhood are brilliant. Despite her underdeveloped character, Mendes does tease her fans with a split moment of nudity that may leave some depression and stains on the “pause” button.

8. Laura Baxter (Don’t Look Now)

‘Don’t Look Now’ extracts the essence of many different horror sub-genres and never for once throws them around to make it feel pleasant; every scene holds meaning here. Its gothic foundation is a very powerful device to exclaim the importance of the bonds it relies on, that of paternal and familial love, and in giving a vague shape to the ghosts that haunt the protagonist. Talking about love, it featured a very infamous sex scene that featured cunnilingus being performed for the first time in a mainstream film. Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland engaged in love-making, which would make you feel uneasy and evoke some jealousy. In contrast to today’s world, where so many actresses shelve authenticity, Christie’s natural beauty, her lovely strands of golden hair, and blue eyes are mesmerizing.

7. Clara Chevalier (Murmur of the Heart)

If the next entry on the list is infamous for its shocking incestuous relationship, then Louis Malle’s ‘Murmur of the Heart’ is famous for its sublime treatment of a socially forbidden bond. Wes Anderson stated his love for the characters and said, “The stuff between him and the mother feels more kind of romantic almost- but also taboo and scary in a way, which makes it even more seductive.” After appearing in ‘L’avventura’ and other lesser-known films, she finally got a breakthrough in this satire on the convoluted habits of the upper-class society. The movie follows the lives of both the son and mother as they try to find a way out of their struggles, summed up brilliantly by the title “murmur of the heart.” Massari is stunning as an affection-craving mother who has to raise her adolescent boy.

6. Helene (Ma Mere)

It is simply impossible not to mention Isabelle Huppert when talking about the best performances by female artists, irrespective of the criteria. So it isn’t surprising to watch her in a very contextually disturbing film, whose affiliations with the visceral aspects of the New French Extremity are the biggest reason why it was completely downplayed by critics and audiences alike. She plays a mother who engages in a particularly concentrated form of hedonism and, in the process, lures her son towards the doom of his innocence. Ma Mere is more of a coming-of-age drama than a sexually exploitative movie but opts to distance itself from the sentimental ties that one breaks when evolving into an adult.

5. Mrs. Robinson (The Graduate)

Though there may have been earlier instances of adultery, they aren’t as explicitly explored and known as in Mike Nichols’ ‘The Graduate’ by Anne Bancroft’s Mrs. Robinson. “Mrs. Robinson, you’re trying to seduce me” is considered among the greatest movie quotes ever. Though the movie has aged, Bancroft’s undeniably suave charm hasn’t, and that still remains the salvaging aspect of the movie. Mrs. Robinson not only successfully seduces Benjamin but also a large amount of viewers.

4. Lilia (Satin Rouge)

Raja Amari is one of the lesser-known Middle Eastern directors, and the Tunisian filmmaker’s debut film revolves around belly dancing. Belly dancing is a very exotic and sensual dance form, with every twist when copulating with the perfect musical beat, producing a hypnotic effect. In ‘Satin Rouge,’ a widow, Lilia, while trying to support her daughter, finds a way out of her inner solitude by pursuing belly dancing in a cabaret. Hiam Abbass is simply stunning, and though the movie indulges in intercourse, too, the scenes that capture her constricting around your imagination with slick moves stand out.

3. Sarah Pierce (Little Children)

Kate Winslet‘s role in ‘Little Children’ is a great example of the actress’s versatility and composure. The movie is a very intriguing perspective of the darker side of suburban life. It shows how these normal-looking middle-class people in stable societies lead lives that are as complex as anyone else’s. Just because these people’s problems don’t make it into the newspapers, TV, or social media doesn’t mean they’re dormant. They are entrapped in a society that “overthinks before it acts” and hence are forced to secretly pursue what may seem favorable to them. The title “Little Children” acknowledges the infantile tendencies that the character faces, and Winslet, despite being a homemaker, finds herself pursuing her suppressed desires, either through affection or attention.

2. Leticia Musgrove (Monster’s Ball)

A role for which Halle Berry won the Best Actress Oscar, becoming the first black woman to receive the honor, Leticia Musgrove is a struggling mother and the wife of a criminal on death row in Marc Forster’s romantic drama ‘Monster’s Ball.’ She claims the spotlight every time she comes to the screen, and then there’s her charm that blends sexiness and elegance in equal amounts. There is also an unforgettable love-making scene in the film between her and her lover (Billy Bob Thornton), which unabashedly adds to her ‘sexy mom’ nature.

1. Connie Summer (Unfaithful)

“Save Martha!” Somebody save her while she’s sleeping with a younger man behind her husband’s back. Before playing Superman’s mother, Diane Lane gave an Oscar-worthy performance in ‘Unfaithful,’ where she plays a wife torn between her marital responsibilities and sexual desires. Directed by Adrian Lyne, the man who portrays sex with the gracefulness of a Renaissance painter, glorifying every inch of the bodies on display, this movie raised a hard R for its strong sexual content. Connie Summers reminds me a lot of Michael Fassbender’s character in ‘Shame,’ who doesn’t lust over women but over physical satiation.

