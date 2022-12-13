Shemar Morrow: Where is ELAC’s Guard Now?

Netflix’s ‘Last Chance U: Basketball,‘ a spinoff documentary series of ‘Last Chance U,’ focuses on the junior basketball team of East Los Angeles College (ELAC). From their reputation as one of the weaker teams in the California circuit, the ELAC Huskies have come a long way under the guidance of Head Coach John Mosley. The educator aims to provide his students with the best opportunities and help them show the world exactly what they are made of.

Season 2 of the show featured a whole new ELAC team that started from scratch under Mosley’s guidance. One of these players was none other than Shemar Morrow, who had not expected to be a part of the Huskies but was ready to beat the odds and hopefully be a part of the NBA one day. Naturally, people are eager to know what the talented ELAC Guard is up to these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Who is Shemar Morrow?

Having grown up in East Cleveland, Ohio, Shemar started playing basketball around the age of 12. Given his talent and future plans, Shemar’s mother, Sharay Morrow, allowed one of his friend’s fathers to adopt him so that he could continue playing the game. Soon, Shemar and his adopted family moved to Sacramento, California, while his mother stayed in Ohio. Following the trajectory of his promising career, Shemar soon became a student at La Mirada High School but soon became affiliated with Shadow Mountain High School from Phoenix, Arizona. While there, Shemar gained much fame due to his impressive skills on the basketball court.

As a basketball player, Shemar had the honor of participating in the 2016 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team October minicamp. It is an experience that Shemar still remembers as one of his achievements. The talented player was a part of the 2020 class but was apparently unable to obtain his high school diploma. According to him, this was due to his grades which were apparently not sufficient since he was not the best at academics. The high school basketball star did seem to have a position assured at the College of Alameda, which is located in the eponymous Californian city.

The College of Alameda would like to welcome @KingYgMar Shemar Morrow to the Men's Basketball Program. Shemar is one of the Top Seniors in the 2020 Class. This is going to be an very exciting year. Let's Go……… pic.twitter.com/FCn85ntpfC — College of Alameda Men's Basketball (@COABASKETBALL) April 10, 2020

Starting in the 2021-2022 session, Shemar joined the ELAC Huskies, something he had never thought would be his reality. Ultimately, he wanted to make the best of the opportunity and decided to forge a path ahead and continue his passion for basketball. His life showcased in the Netflix series has been far from easy, with the athlete sometimes struggling to understand why he was not being made to play often. However, he forged ahead and carved a new path for himself.

Where is Shemar Morrow Now?

As of now, Shemar Morrow is still affiliated with ELAC Huskies and is one of the team’s major players for the 2022-2023 session. In the previous session (2021-2022), the Ohio native played a total of 22 games and scored an average of 4.1 points in each match. His Field Goal Percentage was an impressive 53.5%. As of writing, the Huskies have played 8 official games in the 2022-2023 session, out of which they have won 6 and lost 2.

The two defeats of the ELAC came on November 13, 2022, and December 2. 2022, while they were playing against West Los Angeles College and Fullerton College, respectively. The Huskies did win all three of their games in the Riverside City Tournament, which is sure to have made Shemar happy. In fact, he seems to be working toward gaining his GED in order to better his future prospects. Standing at 6’4″, the basketball player will apparently be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, and we wish him the best for the same!

