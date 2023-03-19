8 Shows Like Class of ’07 You Must See

The Australian comedy series ‘Class of ’07’ on Amazon Prime, created by Kacie Anning, centers on a group of former classmates who reconnect during the ten-year reunion of the all-girls high school, Ridge Heights Catholic Ladies College. Unfortunately, a cataclysmic tidal wave interrupts the celebration, ruining their enjoyable reunion and throwing everything upside down. Now, in order to live on the island peak of their flooded campus, the group of ladies must remain together despite their differences. They are compelled to survive not just the apocalypse but also each other’s company as the interconnected decade-old drama between the ladies resurfaces. If you loved the comedy coupled with a ton of drama admist the apocalyptic flood, then we’ve curated a list of shows for you to binge over. You can watch most of these TV shows, like ‘Class of ’07,’ on Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu!

8. High School Reunion (2003-2010)

High School Reunion is a reality television series that follows real-life high school reunions. The docu-series centers on reunions of classes after ten years. The series is a fun and dramatic series that has every element that makes it a binge-worthy series. In the 2008 revived version of the show, students graduating from the 1987 graduating class of J. J. Pearce High School in Richardson, Texas, and later the Class of 1988 of Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona, Class of 1989 of Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, hit the nostalgia lane where secrets from 20 years are revealed in the most dramatic way stirring age-old conflicts while even resolving some.

Though the main difference lies in the aspect of fiction, while ‘High School Reunion’ is a docu-series, ”Class of ’07’ is rotted in fiction. The common ground between both shows is based on the themes of a high school reunion, comedy, drama, and walking down memory lane where secrets are revealed.

7. The Reunion (2022-)

‘The Reunion’ is a French mystery-thriller miniseries that tells the spine-chilling tale of three former high school best friends who lost touch and are reunited. One thing that held their soul ties together is their shared gut-wrenching tie to the disappearance of a high school girl who went missing 25 years ago in the region. It is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Guillaume Musso and centers on the mysterious disappearance of Vinca, a charismatic student, 25 years earlier and a group of friends who have hidden a number of secrets to protect themselves and one another.

Despite the fact that ‘The Reunion’ and ”Class of ’07’ are quite different based on the genre, the storytelling, and even the characterisation of the leads; in their base, the two are quite similar. Gut-wrenching or not, secrets are revealed by the two completely contrasting groups who swore to take it to the grave. Both shows have great twists; one is in a comic-relief manner, while the other is in the most thrilling way possible.

6. Friends From College (2017-2019)

‘Friends from College‘ is an original Netflix comedy series which the lives of six people who have been friends since they were students at Harvard University. Even though they are all in their 40s at the moment, they are all still involved in difficult relationships that are largely entangled with one another. Lisa and Ethan Turner, Samantha Delmonico, Nick Ames, Max Adler, and Marianne are the six primary protagonists. All the leads are long lost friends from college who reunite after years and walk through their time while they were in college. Both shows paint the aspect of friendship in a great manner and highlight the themes of lost long besties.

5. Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017)

‘Pretty Little Liars’ is an American mystery teen drama television series based on the novel series of the same name written by Sara Shepard. The series centers on four ex-best friends, Aria Montgomery, Emily Fields, Hanna Marin, and Spencer Hastings, reuniting a year after their clique leader, Alison DiLaurentis, vanished. Soon after, they start receiving threatening messages from an unknown person who goes by “A” and is aware of the mistakes, lies, and secrets they amassed both before and after their clique disintegrated. Many details from the night Alison vanished are disclosed during the course of the series, which aids the characters in understanding what transpired to their companion and how “A” appeared. As the first “A” is discovered, the identity is later assumed by other adversaries, sparking fresh plotlines and difficulties. Though based on the premise, both the series are different, however, based on the central aspect of the series, both deal with adult friendships where secrets are revealed and old conflicts are resolved.

4. Gossip Girls (2007-2012)

‘Gossip Girl‘ is a teen drama series that follows the lives of a group of young adults from wealthy families, mainly Serena Van der Woodsen, her frenemy Blair Waldorf, and their many friends and love interests. The series is narrated by the titular blogger (voice of Kristen Bell), who knows the characters’ dirty secrets. In ‘Gossip Girl,’ Serena Van der Woodsen returns after mysteriously disappearing from her boarding school. She reunites with her supposed best friend, Blair Waldorf. Since then, things get very complicated between Blair and her friends, and what follows is a trail of secrets that are revealed between friends. The shows are very similar in the context of friendship and the revealing of secrets.

3. Yellowjackets (2021-)

‘Yellowjackets’ on Showtime is a survival thriller that follows a team of talented high school soccer players who get stranded in the wilderness after their plane crashes. The show’s darkly twisted story follows the girls as they devolve into violent clans in order to survive in the wild, while a parallel narrative finds them almost 25 years later, in the present, as they deconstruct what happened all those years ago, and how it has affected their adult lives. The show’s dual narratives are set amidst highly contrasting backdrops, recording the girls’ time in the wild and their present-day lives as adults. Both shows depict adult friendships while revealing stories from the past and revisiting their high school days.

2. Afterparty (2022-)

Created by Christopher Miller, ‘The Afterparty’ is an interesting crime comedy series that includes a range of sub-genres in each of its episodes. It revolves around Hillmount High School’s class of 2006 that has gathered to celebrate its fifteenth reunion. But things go sideways when their famous classmate ends up dead, and they all become murder suspects. As Detective Danner investigates each guest, different accounts of the night’s events come to the forefront. Both series revolve around high school friends’ reunion amidst the most problematic and dramatic situations, while on the one hand, ‘Afterparty’ deals with a mysterious death, and ‘Class of ’07’ is created surrounding an apocalyptic flood.

1. The Society (2019)

‘The Society’ is a mystery-drama series created by Christopher Keyser. It centers around a group of students of the local high school who return to their town after a vacation to find that all the adults of the town have vanished, and the town is blocked in such a way that none of them can escape. There are forests all around the town, which keep them trapped in the area. The teenagers must come up with their own rules to survive with limited resources. The only difference between the two shows is based on the ages of the characters; while in ‘The Society’, the protagonists are high school students, in ‘Class of ’07’, the characters are adults who reminiscence their high school days. Both series are set in apocalyptic situations where the characters must turn to each other for survival, leaving behind their differences.

