Gyeongseong Creature: 8 Similar Shows You Cannot Miss

‘Gyeongseong Creature’ (‘경성크리처’) is a gripping South Korean web series penned by Kang Eun-kyung, under the skillful direction of Chung Dong-yoon and Roh Young-sub. The stellar cast includes Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, and Soo Hyun. Transporting viewers to the bleak spring of 1945, a period representing Gyeongseong, the former name for Seoul, in its darkest historical chapter, the series unfolds the narratives of individuals engaged in a fierce struggle on the precarious border between life and death. The plot revolves around two young adults grappling with a peculiar creature born of greed during the Japanese colonization of Korea, embarking on a harrowing battle for survival. Here are 8 shows like ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ that deserve your attention.

8. Dark (TV Series 2017–2020)

‘Dark,’ a German masterpiece created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, unfolds a mind-bending tale of time travel, intricate family connections, and a mysterious small town. The stellar ensemble cast includes Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, and Karoline Eichhorn. Much like ‘Gyeongseong Creature,’ ‘Dark’ immerses viewers in a historical context, navigating through the complexities of survival against supernatural odds. Both series artfully blend elements of horror, mystery, and thriller, engaging audiences with gripping narratives set against the backdrop of historical turmoil, whether it’s 1940s Korea or a time-warped German town, creating intense and mesmerizing viewing experiences.

7. All of Us Are Dead (2022)

‘All of Us Are Dead‘ (‘지금 우리 학교는’) emerges as a riveting South Korean coming-of-age zombie apocalypse horror series, featuring a stellar cast including Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Jeon Bae-soo. Set in the fictional South Korean city of Hyosan, the show explores the relentless fight for survival among high school students in the midst of a zombie outbreak. Much like the harrowing battles depicted in ‘Gyeongseong Creature,’ ‘All of Us Are Dead’ brings together elements of horror and survival against supernatural odds, creating a thrilling narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

6. The Terror (2018-2019)

In ‘The Terror,’ a haunting historical horror series, actors Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies, and Ciarán Hinds lead a doomed Arctic expedition in the mid-19th century. Facing brutal elements and a malevolent force, the crew’s survival becomes an intricate dance with the supernatural. Much like the atmospheric tension in ‘Gyeongseong Creature,’ ‘The Terror’ crafts a narrative that intertwines historical context with horror, as characters navigate treacherous landscapes and unearth the horrors that lurk within. Both series captivate audiences by skillfully blending elements of history, survival, and the supernatural, creating immersive experiences that transcend traditional genres.

5. Sweet Home (2020-)

‘Sweet Home,’ a South Korean horror sensation, boasts a dynamic cast featuring Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, and Lee Si-young. Set within a mysterious apartment complex, the series takes a nuanced approach to horror, where residents undergo monstrous transformations reflecting their deepest fears. Departing from traditional scares, ‘Sweet Home’ dives into the psychological realm, blurring the lines between humanity and the monstrous. In contrast to the external battles in ‘Gyeongseong Creature,’ the series turns inward, exploring the intricate tapestry of fears and survival instincts.

4. Search (2020)

Jumping into the intense world of ‘Search,’ where Jang Dong-yoon, Krystal Jung, and Yoon Park take the lead, a specialized military search party unfolds a captivating narrative near the DMZ. This South Korean thriller weaves a tapestry of mystery and suspense as the team confronts unexplained phenomena in their quest to solve disappearances. Drawing parallels to the eerie struggles depicted in ‘Gyeongseong Creature,’ ‘Search’ skillfully intertwines historical nuances with a touch of the supernatural. As the series immerses viewers in a relentless pursuit of answers, it echoes the tense border between the known and the enigmatic, offering a fresh and enthralling perspective akin to ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’

3. Hellbound (2021)

For enthusiasts of ‘Gyeongseong Creature,’ ‘Hellbound‘ serves as an enthralling watch, sharing a thematic resonance in its seamless blend of supernatural horror with societal turmoil. Both series artfully explore the human response to the unknown, interweaving historical contexts with intense battles against supernatural forces. ‘Hellbound,’ directed by Yeon Sang-ho, offers a gripping narrative that delves into the consequences of divine judgments, echoing the intense struggle between life and death depicted in ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’ The studded cast, including Yoo Ah-in and Kim Hyun-joo, brings depth to the exploration of morality amidst chaos, making ‘Hellbound’ a great choice for those captivated by the eerie and suspenseful ambiance of ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’

2. Penny Dreadful (2014-2016)

For aficionados of ‘Gyeongseong Creature,’ ‘Penny Dreadful’ offers a captivating diversion with its dark, Victorian-inspired tales that delve into the supernatural. Both series share a thematic link in their exploration of historical periods marred by mysterious forces. ‘Penny Dreadful,’ crafted by John Logan, seamlessly blends iconic literary characters into a tapestry of horror, offering a nuanced narrative akin to the eerie battles in ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’ The ensemble cast, featuring Eva Green, Josh Hartnett, and Timothy Dalton, adds depth to the intricacies of horror, romance, and societal struggles. With its Gothic ambiance and rich storytelling, ‘Penny Dreadful’ becomes a compelling choice for those enchanted by the historical and supernatural amalgamation found in ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’

1. Kingdom (2019-2020)

For fervent followers of ‘Gyeongseong Creature,’ ‘Kingdom‘ emerges as an absolute must-watch, offering a relentless rollercoaster of horror and historical intrigue. This South Korean masterpiece, created by Kim Eun-hee, seamlessly blends the Joseon era’s political turmoil with an unparalleled zombie apocalypse. ‘Kingdom’ elevates the horror genre with its dynamic storytelling, vivid cinematography, and relentless suspense, mirroring the intense battles against supernatural odds depicted in ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’ With its meticulous attention to historical detail, brilliant plot twists, and a stellar cast led by Ju Ji-hoon and Ryu Seung-ryong, ‘Kingdom’ not only encapsulates with its undead mayhem but also stands as a testament to the enthralling possibilities when history and horror collide.

