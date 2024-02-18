Liked House of Ninjas? Here Are Must-See 8 Similar Shows

In the captivating Japanese television series, ‘House of Ninjas,’ created by Dave Boyle exclusively for Netflix, the Tawara family, the last of the ninja clans, grapples with a haunting past that led them to forsake their roots. However, when a new crisis emerges, the family is inexorably pulled back into their ninja identity and the ensuing conflict. Led by a stellar cast including Kento Kaku, Yōsuke Eguchi, Tae Kimura, Nobuko Miyamoto, Tomorowo Taguchi, Aju Makita, Riho Yoshioka, and Takayuki Yamada, the show unfolds as the Tawara family confronts the most significant crisis in Japanese history, posing a threat that reverberates to the nation’s core. If you were enthralled by the gripping ninja narrative and familial tension in ‘House of Ninjas,’ dive into a captivating array of shows like ‘House of Ninjas’ that demand your attention.

8. Warrior Nun (2020-2022)

‘Warrior Nun,’ developed by Simon Barry, draws inspiration from the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala, created by Ben Dunn. The narrative centers on Ava Silva, a young woman endowed with extraordinary abilities following her resurrection by an ancient order of warrior nuns. As Ava grapples with her newfound destiny, the series explores supernatural conflicts, secret societies, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. The ensemble cast, featuring Alba Baptista as Ava, Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary, and Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent, adds depth to the narrative. In correlation with ‘House of Ninjas,’ both shows intricately unfold tales of ancient orders, exceptional powers, and the internal struggles faced by those chosen to safeguard society, delivering storylines enriched with intense martial arts elements.

7. Iron Fist (2017-2018)

‘Iron Fist,’ crafted by showrunner Scott Buck, takes inspiration from the Marvel Comics character created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane. The series chronicles the journey of Danny Rand, a young man who acquires extraordinary martial arts abilities after surviving a plane crash and being raised by monks in the mystical city of K’un-Lun. As Danny confronts his destiny, the narrative taps into martial arts conflicts, corporate intrigue, and the battle between justice and corruption. Finn Jones portrays Danny Rand, Jessica Henwick embodies Colleen Wing, and David Wenham portrays Harold Meachum in this superhero action drama, with each delivering convincing performances. Drawing parallels with ‘House of Ninjas,’ both series intricately unfold narratives surrounding ancient teachings, exceptional combat skills, and the internal struggles faced by those chosen to defend society, delivering captivating storylines enriched with intense martial arts elements.

6. Into The Badlands (2015-2019)

‘Into The Badlands,’ meticulously crafted by creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, immerses viewers in a dystopian realm governed by feudal barons, and it centers around the epic journey of Sunny (Daniel Wu), a formidable warrior exploring themes of loyalty, honor, and the pursuit of freedom alongside a young boy, M.K. (Aramis Knight). As they traverse treacherous lands and confront formidable foes, the series weaves a narrative tapestry enriched by the enigmatic presence of Emily Beecham as The Widow. Echoing themes reminiscent of ‘House of Ninjas,’ both narratives intricately unravel tales of clandestine orders, extraordinary abilities, and the internal conflicts faced by those entrusted with safeguarding society, presenting viewers with enthralling storylines intertwined with exhilarating martial arts sequences.

5. Warrior (2019-2023)

‘Warrior,’ conceived by Jonathan Tropper, transports audiences to the late 19th century, where the bustling streets of San Francisco become the battleground for rival factions vying for power and influence. At the heart of the turmoil, which is based on the writings of Bruce Lee, is Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who finds himself embroiled in the violent Tong Wars. Alongside him, the cast features Olivia Cheng as the resilient brothel madam, Ah Toy, and Jason Tobin as the cunning leader, Young Jun. As the series unfolds, viewers are swept into a world of political intrigue, cultural clashes, and visceral combat, echoing the pulse-pounding energy found in ‘House of Ninjas.’ Through a blend of historical fiction and dynamic action, both narratives intricately explore the complexities of honor, duty, and the relentless pursuit of justice, captivating audiences with every twist and turn.

4. Wu Assassins (2019)

‘Wu Assassins‘ shares thematic resonance with ‘House of Ninjas’ through its emphasis on ancient orders, extraordinary combat skills, and internal conflicts. In both series, protagonists navigate intricate plots involving secret societies and supernatural elements, creating engaging narratives enriched with intense martial arts sequences. In ‘House of Ninjas,’ created by Mei Liu, the ensemble cast includes Takeshi Kaneshiro as Hiroshi, a conflicted ninja torn between loyalty and justice, and Zhang Ziyi as Kira, a skilled warrior with a mysterious past. The plot unfolds as these characters face internal struggles within their clandestine order, providing viewers with a riveting blend of martial arts prowess and catchy storytelling.

3. Supah Ninjas (2011-2013)

‘Supah Ninjas,’ a Nickelodeon series created by Leo Chu and Eric Garcia, revolves around high school students who discover their ninja heritage and form a crime-fighting team. The show combines martial arts action, humor, and teenage drama as the ninjas balance their dual lives. Standout performances come from the main cast, featuring Ryan Potter in the role of Mike Fukanaga, Carlos Knight portraying Owen Reynolds, and Gracie Dzienny bringing depth to the character of Amanda McKay. While ‘Supah Ninjas’ has a lighter and comedic tone compared to the more dramatic ‘House of Ninjas,’ both series share the theme of ordinary individuals discovering their ninja abilities and facing challenges within their respective hidden orders, creating an engaging narrative dynamic for viewers interested in martial arts and secret societies.

2. Alex Rider (2020-)

Guy Burt’s creation, ‘Alex Rider,’ unfolds as an exhilarating espionage thriller that draws inspiration from the gripping novels penned by Anthony Horowitz. The series follows Alex Rider, played by Otto Farrant, a teenager unwittingly thrust into the dangerous world of espionage after his uncle’s mysterious death. As Alex unravels a web of secrets, the cast includes Vicky McClure as Mrs. Jones, Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt, and Brenock O’Connor as Tom Harris. Drawing parallels to ‘House of Ninjas,’ both shows explore young protagonists navigating perilous worlds—Alex in modern espionage, and Hiroshi in the ancient order of ninjas. Both narratives intertwine complex plots, unveiling layers of intrigue, and showcasing the protagonists’ internal struggles within their clandestine environments.

1. The Protector (2018-2020)

‘The Protector‘ offers an encapsulating narrative that will undoubtedly resonate with fans of ‘House of Ninjas’ because of their underlying similarities Created by Binnur Karaevli, the series follows Hakan, a young man in modern-day Istanbul who discovers he is the Protector, destined to safeguard the city from ancient supernatural forces. As Hakan grapples with his newfound role, the show delves into themes of destiny, power struggles, and the clash between tradition and modernity. The ensemble cast includes Çağatay Ulusoy as Hakan, Ayça Ayşin Turan as Leyla, and Hazar Ergüçlü as Zeynep, injecting authenticity into the narrative. Adapted from the novel ‘Karakalem ve Bir Delikanlının Tuhaf Hikayesi’ by Emrah Serbes, ‘The Protector’ offers a captivating blend of mystery, action, and Turkish folklore, providing an immersive experience for viewers seeking intricate storytelling and dynamic characters.

