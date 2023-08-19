8 Shows Like Mask Girl You Must See

‘Mask Girl’ is a TV series based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Mae-mi and Hee-se. This South Korean thriller follows the story of Kim Mo-mi, an office worker who is insecure about her looks. Go Hyun-Jung portrays the intense character of Mo-mi, who has a secret life of a masked internet personality. However, a chain of ill-fated, unexpected events ends up overtaking her life. Directed by Kim Young-hoon, the show follows themes of revenge, identity, and the depths of human emotions. For fans of thrillers and dark comedies, this compelling narrative offers an exploration of the complexities of human nature. If you enjoyed this dark, twisted tale that keeps you guessing until the very end and wants to keep that high going, here is a compilation for you to check out.

8. Signal (2016)

Through this South Korean TV series, the director Kim Won-Seok takes you on the journey of two detectives from different time periods who use a mysterious walkie-talkie to communicate. Together, they solve cases and change the course of history, uncovering the interconnectivity of past and present. It also delves into the themes of justice, fate, and the impact of human decisions. While this show leans more toward supernatural and crime-solving elements, both ‘Mask Girl’ and ‘Signal’ are stories about the consequences of one’s choices. Both shows also explore the concept of cause and effect and have interconnected narratives of different characters.

7. My Name (2021)

In ‘My Name’, Yoon Ji-woo, a woman grieving the death of her father, infiltrates a drug cartel responsible for his death. With her thirst for revenge, she assumes a new identity and fights to uncover the truth. This show, directed by Kim Jin-min, tells the story of betrayals, personal sacrifices, and shifting allegiances while delving into the price of vengeance. Similar to how ‘Mask Girl’ explores the idea of taking on a secret persona for persona gain, ‘My Name’ follows a protagonist who takes on a new identity to pursue justice. It is a gripping choice for anyone who is captivated by the stories of transformation and undercover operations.

6. Save Me (2017)

‘Save Me’ is a South Korean TV series revolving around friends trying to help a girl trapped in a religious cult. While trying to rescue her amidst escalating tension and danger, they dig up disturbing secrets about the cult’s leader. Entangled in a web of deception and corruption, they try to face their personal demands and navigate moral dilemmas. It is a story of survival, redemption, and the human spirit, directed by Kim Sung-soo. Just as ‘Mask Girl’ explores the dark aspects of human nature, ‘Save Me’ also delves into the sinister world of control and manipulation. Through their tense and unpredictable narratives, they draw the audience in and leave them wanting more.

5. Extracurricular (2020)

Directed by Kim Jin-min, this series revolves around Oh Ji-soo, a high school student who is living a double life as a criminal mastermind. He continues to engage in illicit activities to support his family, but his life takes a drastic turn when he finds himself in dangerous territory. The series probes into the psychological toll of his double, blurring the lines between right and wrong and survival in the world of crime.‘Mask Girl’ and ‘Extracurricular’ are stories about characters with dual existences, exploring personal struggles and human nature. We get an insight into the psychology of the protagonists and the effects of their choices. For viewers who are fascinated by the stories of morally complex characters, ‘Extracurricular’ is a show that will definitely not disappoint.

4. Revenge (2011-2015)

‘Revenge’ tells the story of Emily Thorne, a young woman who is hellbent on taking vengeance against the Graysons, a wealthy and powerful family who wronged her father years ago. She takes on a new identity and infiltrates the Hamptons community to exact her vengeance. With a plan to bring her enemies down, she weaves an intricate web of schemes and manipulation. However, as she moves forward with this path, her new life takes a psychological toll on her. The show’s creator, Mike Kelley, has created this suspenseful story that focuses on revenge, identity, and hidden motivations, just like ‘Mask Girl’. The protagonists of both shows have a desire to rewrite their narratives and are willing to do anything to achieve their goals.

3. Nip/Tuck (2003-2010)

Created by Ryan Murphy, this show follows the life of two plastic surgeons, Dr. Sean McNamara and Dr. Christian Troy, as they navigate the glamor and darkness of the cosmetic surgery industry. Set in Miami, it gives insights into their professional as well as personal lives while delving into their complicated relationships and ethical dilemmas. Like ‘Mask Girl’, ‘Nip/Tuck’ also is an insightful take on the complexities of appearance and identity while confronting the lines between inner struggles and external transformation. Furthermore, both shows offer a mix of dark humor and drama. If you are someone who loves a show full of unexpected consequences and follows themes of personal reinvention, ‘Nip/Tuck’ is a must-watch.

2. Birth of a Beauty (2014)

‘Birth of a Beauty’ is a South Korean drama about Sa Geum-ran, an overweight woman with a cheating husband who meets Han Tae-hee, a wealthy heir with his own demons. Tae-hee offers Geum-ran a transformative opportunity where through extensive plastic surgery and some training, she emerges as the beautiful and stunning Sara. Together, they take revenge on Geum-ran’s former husband and his family. The show’s director, Lee Chang-Min, has beautifully weaved this story of revenge, hidden agendas, and blossoming romance. Both ‘Mask Girl’ and ‘Birth of a Beauty’ explores themes of retribution and physical change while exploring the journey of the protagonist toward self-discovery. For those who appreciate the tale of second chances and triumphant comebacks, this show should be on their watchlist.

1. Shadow Beauty (2021)

Through this drama, the audience gets a look into the life of Koo Ae Jin, a girl who is bullied for her appearance. But what no one knows is that she leads a double life on Social Media as Genie. With heavily photoshopped pictures, she is able to amass a social following of over 770,000 and get sponsorship offers. However, this world of deceit starts crumbling soon as she has to deal with the consequences of altering her identity. Bang Soo-In, the show’s director, has intersected the themes of power and vulnerability and drawn a fine line between illusion and reality.‘Shadow Beauty’ and ‘Mask Girl’ are shows that immerse their audience in a world where physical transformations lead to unraveling mysteries. They highlight the tension between external facades and inner motivations and analyze the complexities of self-identity. ‘Shadow Beauty’ offers a blend of the suspense, intrigue, and psychological aspects of transformation.

