8 Must See Shows Like Midnight at the Pera Palace

‘Midnight at the Pera Palace,’ the Turkish show centered around the titular hotel, brings a fascinating blend of history and science fiction as it follows a time-traveling duo on their ill-advised yet fateful ventures through time. Esra, a regular journalist of the 21st century, finds herself entering the charming halls of the Pera Palace to work on an article. After meeting the manager, Ahmet, the last thing she expects is to find herself unwittingly jumping back in time to 1919 and meeting her doppelganger, Peride. Therefore, as the journalist encounters Halit, a man of many secrets, she and Ahmet find themselves in the middle of an assassination conspiracy, leaving the future of Turkey in the time-travelers’ hands.

The show charts a complex journey in time, throwing life-threatening paradoxes and mystical portals at Esra and her friends, whose relationship with time grows more and more complicated with each misadventure. Through it all, an endearing romance sustains the narrative, incorporating moments of humor and levity amid impossibly high stakes. If the show has left you craving similar themes wrapped in compelling gimmicks, here are some shows you might enjoy!

8. Ghosts (2021—)

The American adaptation of its identically titled British comedy show, ‘Ghosts,’ created by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, is the kind of lighthearted fun that would make for the perfect follow-up to ‘Midnight at the Pera Palace.’ Sam and Jay, a young couple, find themselves in possession of a luxurious mansion that, unbeknownst to them, is actually haunted by several ghosts. Consequently, as the duo makes the decision to turn the mansion into a Bed and Breakfast, it directly threatens the way of the afterlife for their unseen roommates. However, things somehow complicated even further after Sam sustains a head injury that allows her to interact with the spirits haunting her establishment.

Even though ‘Ghosts’ lacks a time-traveling element, its employment of characters such as the Viking Thorfinn or Continental Army officer Isaac Higgintoot lends a sense of history to the narrative that remains reminiscent of ‘Midnight at the Pera Palace.’ Moreover, the show’s unique setting at a mystical B&B overflowing with supernatural secrets parallels the allure of the Pera Palace.

7. The Librarians (2014–2018)

John Rogers’s fantasy adventure show, ‘The Librarians,’ is a spin-off of the eponymous film series from the 2000s, following the story of the titular ancient organization that protects the world from the magic hidden underneath. The show offers a villain-of-the-week format, thrusting its protagonists into new threats across different storylines as they perform their Guardian duties of keeping the world safe from evil. The central team includes Eve Baird, a former NATO agent; Jacob Stone, an extensively knowledgeable genius; Cassandra Cillian, a mathematician; Ezekiel Jones, a computer-whiz thief; and Jenkins, their resident caretaker.

As the team comes together, they take on the most outlandish threats—from immortal villains to fictional antagonists such as Shakespeare’s Prospero and Moriarty from Sherlock Holmes. Although the show has little to do with time travel, their escapades into impossible situations will remind viewers of the messes Esra keeps diving headfirst into. Therefore, if you’re looking for a similar adventurous feel as ‘Midnight at the Pera Palace,’ this show would make for a great next watch.

6. Paper Girls (2022)

Based on an eponymous comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, ‘Paper Girls,’ created by Stephany Folsom, possesses just the right amount of mystery and mischief to lure in fans of ‘Midnight at the Pera Palace.’ The show follows a group of four young girls, Tiff, Erin, Mac, and KJ, who find themselves in each other’s company while delivering newspapers. However, on the morning of Halloween 1988, the girls encounter a strange phenomenon on their route that inexplicably sends them into the year 2019. Consequently, they end up caught in a timeless battle that will either destroy reality or bring it to salvation.

Naturally, surrounded by the impossible, Erin and her friends witness another unfeasible event as they find themselves face-to-face with their own future selves. If you’re swiftly won over by high-concept time-traveling adventures with the safety of the world at stake, then ‘Paper Girls’ would prove to be a fantastic next watch. Additionally, it will definitely satisfy any found family appetites that Esra’s narrative may have easily invoked.

5. Time Bandits (2024–)

Created by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Taika Waititi, with Terry Gilliam’s 1981 film of the same name as the basis, ‘Time Bandits,’ is a gripping Odyssey through time helmed by the most interesting cast of characters. Kevin Haddock, an 11-year-old history nerd who is grossly unpopular among his peers, finds an enchanting new reality once he realizes his room houses a mysterious portal that allows him to travel through time. Consequently, the young boy finds himself being recruited by Penelope and her ragtag team of thieves. Together, Kevin and his newest pals embark on a salient quest of jumping through different time periods to save the world.

‘Time Bandits’ possesses the uniquely lightweight kind of time-traveling concept that fans of ‘Midnight at the Pera Palace’ will inherently enjoy. Therefore, if your favorite aspect of the latter show was the more eclectic beats of Esra and Ahmet’s reckless ride through time, then this show is for you!

4. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (2016–2022)

‘Legends of Tomorrow,’ created by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Phil Klemmer, based on DC Comics, charts a glorious story that remains embroiled in the narratives of time-traveling superheroes. Rip Hunter, a rogue time traveler, has seen the future and is intent on preventing it from unfolding. As a result, he assembles a team of superpowered individuals, ranging from established heroes like Ray Palmer and Sara Lance, former villains Leonard Snart and Mick Rory, to even several fresh-faced newbies. Thus, the Legends go against forces beyond their understanding as they travel through time to save humanity from its own doom.

Across its seven-season run, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ undergoes various changes in the central cast and storyline, penning an expansive narrative that stays true to its initial premise. Therefore, each new season brings a new threat across space and time, pushing the Legends into new corners. If you’ve enjoyed the cyclic nature of the trouble that time-traveling has landed Esra and her friends in so far throughout ‘Midnight at the Pera Palace,’ you’re bound to enjoy the extravagant narrative that this “Arrowverse” show has to offer.

3. 12 Monkeys (2015–2018)

Created by Travis Fickett and Terry Matalas, ’12 Monkeys,’ an adaptation of the 1995 film directed by Terry Gilliam, is a notable addition to the time-traveling genre as a sci-fi show that prioritizes the science behind the fiction above all. The show centers around a plague that decimates the majority of the human population in the 2040s. As a result, after physicist Katarina Jones taps into the secrets of time travel through her Project Splinter, she recruits a scavenger, James Cole, to travel back in time and prevent the apocalypse from ever unfolding.

As James’ destiny entangles with Dr. Cassandra Railly, it puts the ill-fated lovers in a battle against the Army of the 12 Monkeys and their lofty ideas of predestination. The enthralling exploration of time travel in ’12 Monkeys’ will appeal to fans who have found themselves intrigued by the concept after ‘Midnight at the Pera Palace.’ Consequently, if you’re searching for a deeper dive into the genre—without sacrificing romance and drama—this show is for you.

2. Outlander (2014–)

A TV adaptation of Diana Gabaldon’s eponymous book, ‘Outlander,’ regales the story of a woman who falls through time and travels centuries into the past. Claire Beauchamp Randall is a former WWII nurse, now happily married in 1945. However, on a trip to Scotland with her husband, Jack, the woman finds herself leaping back in time to the year 1743, surrounded by Clan MacKenzie’s Highlanders. Therefore, stuck in an era of the past with a rebel group advocating for a doomed cause, Claire finds herself fighting for her life. Part of that fight includes marrying Jamie Fraser, a Scottish warrior with gentleman sensibilities, to escape the direct threat of Jonathan “Black Jack” Randall, Jack’s devilish ancestor.

Nonetheless, the farcical marriage soon turns into love, lending Claire a companion through her ludicrous new reality. Much like ‘Midnight at the Pera,’ this show also utilizes time travel as an inciting tool to set its historical premise before allowing a grand romance to sweep the narrative away. Therefore, if you’re a fan of the former show, you should definitely give ‘Outlander’ a shot.

1. 11.22.63 (2016)

Bridget Carpenter’s thriller show, ‘11.22.63,’ based on the Stephen King novel, ’11/22/63,’ tells a riveting story about a man’s dogged attempts to change the tragedies of the past—namely, the 1963 JFK assassination. Although Al Templeton successfully creates a time machine in his closet, his deteriorating health prevents him from taking a trip to the past himself. As a result, he convinces his recently divorced friend, Jake Epping, to undertake the mission and save Kennedy’s life at any cost. Nonetheless, as Jake forays into this impossible mission, one thing becomes clear: the past isn’t all too eager to be changed.

‘11.22.63’ presents an engrossing take on time travel, delving into the concept of destiny and free will, made all the more interesting through its out-of-time historical setting. Inevitably, Jack’s escapades into the 1960s, where he races to prevent a political assassination and unexpectedly falls in love, will remind viewers of Esra’s narrative in ‘Midnight at the Pera Palace.’

