Liked Poacher? Here Are 8 Similar Shows You Should Watch

With Richie Mehta at the helm, ‘Poacher’ brings to light the riveting real-life events and investigations surrounding elephant poaching and illegal ivory trade in India. When the largest case of elephant poaching takes place in India’s southern state of Kerala, Field Director Neel is tasked with delving into the on-ground situation. Neel assembles a team of driven individuals and is assisted by members of the police and NGOs in cracking down on those responsible.

When they begin to unravel the poachers’ operations, the scale of the black market trade is revealed to be greater than anyone could have possibly imagined. The Amazon Prime Malyalam-Hindi language miniseries is highlighted by its gritty realism and thrilling engagements, as its characters lead us into the dark world of illegal wildlife trading. Here are some other shows like ‘Poacher’ with gripping stories of reprehensible crimes and underworld networks.

8. Byadh (2022-)

‘Byadh’ introduces us to the Kolkata Police’s Department of Unusual Cases, led by Inspector Kanaichoron, and recently joined by Souvik. The team encounters chilling incidents across villages in the Indian state of Bengal: flocks of sparrows beheaded in a seemingly ritualistic fashion. Directed by Abhirup Ghosh, the Bengali language thriller series is based on Rajarshi Das Bhowmick’s ‘Chorai Hatya Rohoshya.’ The episodes are raw in their presentation yet refined in their themes of animal cruelty and cultural particularities, securing an understated recommendation for fans of Richie Mehta’s work.

7. Animal Kingdom (2020-2022)

‘Animal Kingdom,’ conceived by Jonathan Lisco, is a gripping crime drama series that centers around the tumultuous lives of the Cody family. The matriarch, Smurf, and her unruly sons head a criminal empire, grappling with complex familial dynamics leading to internal power struggles. As each member of the Cody family faces their own demons and desires, they traverse a dangerous underworld ruled by violence and betrayal. From daring heists to treacherous alliances, the Codys usher us into a criminal underworld of robberies and smuggling. Fans of ‘Poacher’ will appreciate the show for its loose basis in the Melbourne crime scene of the 1980s, along with its unfiltered looks at the criminal world where the hunters often become the hunted.

6. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (2022-)

Neeraj Pandey brings to light shocking true stories of a manhunt in India’s northern state of Bihar. The narrative offers perspectives of both a merciless criminal’s rise to notoriety and an incorruptible police officer’s battle against the socio-bureaucratic system in his pursuit. Amit Lodha, a fresh Indian Police Service officer arriving in Bihar, manages cultural shock while tackling a slew of criminal cases threatening the very fabric of social integrity.

Chandan Mahto, a marginalized and exploited errand boy for a powerful businessman, quickly rises through the ranks of the local strongman. When Chandan’s spree of violence spirals out of control, Amit Lodha is tasked with apprehending the rampaging gangster. Much like ‘Poacher,’ ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ delivers a compelling narrative surrounding a chain of true criminal events in India. The shows take up complex societal themes and explore them with unfiltered realism, reveling in their authentic settings.

5. ZeroZeroZero (2019-2020)

‘ZeroZeroZero,’ crafted by creators Leonardo Fasoli, Mauricio Katz, and Stefano Sollima, navigates the intricate web of global cocaine trafficking. The show follows multiple interconnected storylines revolving around the international drug trade, including the perspectives of powerful cartels, corrupt businessmen, and law enforcement agencies. At the heart of the narrative is the journey of a shipment of cocaine, known as zero zero zero, as it travels from the producer in South America to its final destination in Europe.

As the shipment moves across continents, it becomes a catalyst for chaos and bloodshed, drawing in various players with their own agendas and motivations. For those who were enthralled by Richie Mehta’s exploration of a complex global trade in illicit goods, ‘ZeroZeroZero’ presents a gripping narrative revolving around the global cocaine trade. Both shows see storylines presented from multiple points of view, especially including the authorities.

4. Criminal Code (2023-)

Created by Heitor Dhalia and Leonardo Levis, ‘Criminal Code’ or ‘DNA do Crime’ is a Brazilian series chronicling a dramatized account of one the largest bank heists in Paraguay, conducted by highly organized gangs of Brazil. The series centers on two points: a relentless federal police officer driven by the guilt of invitingly having caused the death of his partner and a mysterious, religious robber known only as Soulless.

Much like ‘Poacher,’ ‘Criminal Code’ recounts larger-than-life criminal events and meticulously unravels the complex networks involved in real-world incidents. With incredible production quality and stellar performances across the board, the show easily earns a recommendation for admirers of Richie Mehta’s work.

3. Narcos: Mexico (2018-2021)

‘Narcos: Mexico’ is a gripping crime drama series created by Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, and Doug Miro. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, it chronicles the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel and the subsequent emergence of the Mexican drug trade as a major global force. The show delves into the lives of real-life drug lords like Félix Gallardo, exploring their ruthless pursuit of power and wealth. The plot revolves around DEA agent Kiki Camarena’s relentless pursuit of justice against the drug traffickers. As he delves deeper into the cartel’s operations, he faces corruption within law enforcement and the brutal tactics employed by the cartel.

Meanwhile, Félix Gallardo orchestrates his empire’s expansion, masterfully managing a web of alliances and betrayals in the criminal underworld. The series delivers a deep insight into the inception of the narcotics trade in Mexico, similar to how ‘Poacher’ does with the Indian Ivory trade. Both shows offer grueling looks at the reality of such illicit practices and the toll they take on individuals.

2. Paatal Lok (2020-)

‘Paatal Lok’ is a riveting Indian crime thriller series created by Sudip Sharma. Set in the heart of Delhi, the show explores the dark underbelly of society along with themes of corruption, politics, and the stark divide between different social strata. The plot centers on Hathiram Chaudhary, a disillusioned cop assigned to investigate a high-profile assassination attempt. As he delves deeper into the case, Hathiram uncovers a web of conspiracies and obstructions that blur the moral path he is expected to walk. With its intense storyline and gritty realism, ‘Paatal Lok’ is sure to enrapture those who enjoyed similar elements in ‘Poacher.’ The series offers a compelling exploration of social realities and multifaceted criminal elements.

1. Delhi Crime (2019-)

Richie Mehta’s acclaimed work, Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime,’ propagated Mehta to the fame and credibility he needed to work on ‘Poacher’ on his own terms. The Hindi-language procedural series features ensemble casts in each season, depicting harrowing criminal cases that shook the nation with their brutality. The first season retells the tragic Nirbhaya Rape Case taking place in India’s capital of Delhi. The second season follows desperate police efforts to tackle brutal murders perpetrated by the Chaddi Baniyan Gang. If you were gripped by any aspect of ‘Poacher,’ originating from the same creator, ‘Delhi Crime’ will blow you away with its masterful recreations of unbelievable true events.

