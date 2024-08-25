10 TV Shows Like The Frog You Must See

From director Mo Wan-il, ‘The Frog’ is a Korean mystery thriller that introduces us to Gu Sang-jun and Jeon Young-ha, men of different time periods who run motels in serene hilly landscapes surrounded by forests. Business is good, and the environment couldn’t be better; however, both begin to receive suspicious lodgers seemingly involved in criminal activity. As bizarre occurrences ramp up and eccentric personalities appear, their once peaceful paradise becomes a silent witness to a deadly game. Also known as ‘Amudo Eobsneun Supsokeseo,’ the Netflix series creates a heavy atmosphere with its slow-burn narrative, introducing an array of characters and their intersecting stories. With stellar performances and evocative cinematography, the episodes slowly immerse us in the winding tale and leave us wanting more binge-worthy shows.

10. The Watcher (2022-)

Created by Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, ‘The Watcher’ narrates a chilling story of a cheerful family moving into their dream home, only to be relentlessly threatened by an unknown stalker. The Netflix series centers on Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts), who, together with their children, move into a peaceful neighborhood and a sizable home. Their celebrations are interrupted by an ominous letter signed by The Watcher, declaring that they would be continually observed and contacted.

The letters become increasingly threatening, and soon, the couple comes to realize that this is no prankster but someone with ties to the house. Much like in ‘The Frog,’ the protagonists’ perfect sanctuary is viciously attacked and becomes the center of a high-tension invasion. What makes the show even more terrifying is that it is based on a true story, essaying the family’s plight in harrowing detail with everyone in the neighborhood becoming suspect.

9. The Woman in the Wall (2023-2024)

With creator Joe Murtagh taking inspiration from actual events, ‘The Woman in the Wall’ follows the perplexing story of Lorna Brady, whose extreme sleepwalking and troubled past converge when she finds a corpse hidden within the walls of her house. Lorna’s child was taken from her at a young age as she had given birth out of wedlock. The visions still haunt her, and her episodes of sleepwalking become more and more elaborate. When she finds a woman’s body in her house, she must reach into her sorrowful past to solve the troubling mystery of the present. The Showtime series is highlighted by its powerful themes and atmosphere, which are accentuated by adept cinematography, like in ‘The Frog.’ The narrative ties together unsettling social history and an intriguing mystery to create a compelling gothic thriller.

8. Safe (2018)

Crafted by Harlan Coben in his signature enigmatic style, ‘Safe’ revolves around the disappearance of a surgeon’s teenage daughter. When Tom Delaney’s (Michael C. Hall) daughter does not return from a party, he begins to pick up the breadcrumbs, following in her footsteps. His search leads him to the doorstep of many in the neighborhood, creating suspicions in his mind about the true nature of his outwardly idyllic community. Much like ‘The Frog,’ ‘Safe’ slowly builds up its mysterious narrative and suspense to a boiling point before delivering an extremely satisfying climax underlined by intelligent storytelling. A whodunit to its core, the Netflix series is interspersed with dark comedy and can be commended for its excellent execution.

7. The Chalet (2017-2018)

Created by Alexis Lecaye, ‘The Chalet’ is a French mystery thriller set in a remote cottage in the Alps. Manu Laverne and her group of childhood friends head to a recently renovated chalet for their reunion. Their path to the nearby village is cut off by a landslide destroying the connecting bridge. Isolated and trapped, the stressful environment brings out secrets and grudges of the past, leading to a haunting spectacle of revenge.

At the same time, the show travels back in time to 1997, when a writer and his family living in the same chalet encounter unsettling realities. Those who liked the desolating environments and high-tension interactions in ‘The Frog’ will revel in the palpable suspense created by ‘The Chalet.’ Also known as ‘Le Chalet,’ the Netflix series narrates a creepy tale filled with twists, with deeply flawed characters and their multifaceted actions.

6. The Bequeathed (2024)

Written by Yeon Sang-ho, ‘The Bequeathed’ follows a family as they travel to the countryside to inherit mountaintop land from their estranged uncle after his death. However, at the funeral ceremony, a half-brother they weren’t aware of makes a disconcerting appearance, staking a claim to the property. As a legal struggle seems imminent, a murder rattles the quiet town, increasing the stakes. Known as ‘Seon-san’ in Korean, the Netflix mystery thriller presents a character study on human emotions and behavior, creating a discourse on the theme of nature versus nurture. Similar to ‘The Frog,’ the show excels at creating tension at a slow burn, taking us to a picturesque and atmospheric countryside setting like in the former.

5. Inside No. 9 (2014-2019)

From the creative minds of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, ‘Inside No. 9’ is a darkly comedic anthology series, with each episode telling a thrilling story revolving around a mundane narrative that takes a chilling turn. The genre-bending stories take us from London’s West to a grand country house, creating refreshingly unique scenarios and scares. There are several episodes within the black comedy show that may resonate with fans of ‘The Frog,’ such as ‘The Harrowing,’ which takes place in isolation from the outside world and introduces intriguing character dynamics.

4. Ripley (2024)

Created by Steven Zaillian based on Patricia Highsmith’s eponymous novels, ‘Ripley’ centers on the titular fraudster who is sent on a mission to Italy but begins to see the opportunity of a lifetime. Millionaire Herbert Greenleaf considers Ripley (Andrew Scott) a confidant and sends him to Italy to bring his rebellious son, Dickie, back to New York. Ripley finds him living in excess, squandering his wealth on extravagance, and begins to concoct a devious plan.

Set in the 1960s and shot in black and white, the Netflix series renders a gritty and deglamorized portrayal of Highsmith’s work. Like ‘The Frog,’ its story treats us to puzzling, ill-intentioned plots and ploys, with plenty of twists and turns along the way. The show was nominated for 13 Emmys, and Scott’s brilliant and unsettling performance as the sociopathic Ripley leaves the conclusion burned into our minds.

3. Twin Peaks (2017)

Crafted by Mark Frost and David Lynch, Showtime’s ‘Twin Peaks’ continues the original show as its third season 25 years after the cliffhanger ending of the second. The narrative follows three concurrent storylines, with the 1989 murder of the homecoming queen coming into focus as the case is reopened. The surreal phenomenon and events take center stage in the installment, decreasing drama elements from the past and creating its unique sense of unease surrounding confounding events. The remote feel and the atmospheric tension contributed to by the wilderness in ‘Twin Peaks’ will likely appeal to fans of ‘The Frog’ alongside its enigmatic mysteries.

2. Hell Is Other People (2019)

Based on the webtoon series by Kim Yong-Ki and directed by Chang-hee Lee, ‘Hell Is Other People’ follows a hopeful crime fiction writer as he shifts into an apartment building with deeply unsettling neighbors. Moving out of his small hometown for the first time, Yoon Jong Woo settles into a cramped apartment building for his job in Seoul. As he enters his new home, he is immediately struck by a sense of eerie unpleasantness, which is heightened when he meets his suspicious neighbors.

Also known as ‘Taineun Jiokida,’ the series will appeal to fans of ‘The Frog’ through its steady pacing and dark suspense. The protagonists in both shows are beset by strange and disconcerting characters, forcing them to take desperate measures. ‘Hell Is Other People’ truly excels as an intense thriller with infallible cast performances and chilling sequences so potent that they invoke horror.

1. And Then There Were None (2015)

Directed by Craig Viveiros, ‘And Then There Were None’ takes place on the brink of World War II as ten strangers are invited onto the remote Soldier Island. The guests run the gamut from an army general and an aristocrat to a cook and a surgeon. As two caretakers greet them, they are informed that the hosts will not be able to make it. Startlingly, a recording is played that accuses each of them of murder. Shortly after, the guests begin to die one by one, the murderer covertly being one of them.

For those who liked the elaborate setup and striking climax of ‘The Frog,’ ‘And Then There Were None’ provides a classic mystery thriller storyline that set the benchmark for its genre. Based on Agatha Christie’s eponymous novel, which is the world’s best-selling mystery, ‘And Then There Were None’ captures the essence of the work with nail-biting suspense and stellar performances from its star-studded cast.

