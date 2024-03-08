The Signal (2024): 8 Similar Thrilling Sci-Fi Shows to Watch

‘The Signal’ presents a mysterious sci-fi narrative of a husband searching for clues about his wife’s disappearance after a mission in space. Paula is an astronaut who travels to the International Space Station. After returning to Earth, her plane seemingly disappears, causing her husband, Sven, to go on an expansive search for clues about her whereabouts.

Based on an idea by Nadine Gottmann and Sebastian Hilger, the German-language Netflix miniseries takes us on a thrilling journey along with Sven and his daughter as they face an ever-growing mystery that threatens to tear their lives apart. Here are some sci-fi shows like ‘The Signal’ that enthrall us with their enigmatic tales of space travel, conspiracies, and unfathomable threats.

8. Nightflyers (2018)

Created by Jeff Buhler and based on the novella by George R. R. Martin, ‘Nightflyers’ is a sci-fi horror series that unfolds aboard the spaceship Nightflyer as it embarks on a perilous journey to make contact with an alien species. The crew, comprised of scientists and telepaths, hopes to unlock the secrets of the universe. However, as they travel deeper into space, they encounter terrifying phenomena and internal conflicts that threaten their mission and their lives. Led by Captain Roy Eris, the crew faces psychological terrors and unexplained occurrences, testing their sanity and resolve.

As secrets unravel and tensions rise, they realize that the true danger may lie within the confines of their own ship. With its gripping storyline, chilling atmosphere, and compelling characters, ‘Nightflyers’ delivers a thrilling sci-fi experience that will captivate fans of ‘The Signal.’ The series explores themes of isolation, paranoia, and the unknown to build a riveting scenario with each episode.

7. Dark Matter (2015-2017)

From the minds of Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie, ‘Dark Matter’ revolves around the crew of the spaceship Raza, who awaken from stasis with no memory of their identities or pasts. Assigned numbers for their names, the crew travels the galaxy along with a female android, taking on mercenary jobs while piecing together their forgotten lives.

As the de-facto team uncovers fragments of their pasts, they confront their own moral compasses, grappling with their former selves’ actions and alliances. Along the way, they encounter dangerous enemies, political intrigue, and shocking revelations about their true identities and origins. If you liked the mystery and world-building in ‘The Signal,’ ‘Dark Matter’ may intrigue you with its complex narrative and exploration of existential themes in a futuristic setting.

6. Devs (2020)

Under the creative direction of Alex Garland, ‘Devs’ delves into the mysterious world of quantum computing and determinism. At the heart of the story is Lily Chan, a software engineer who becomes embroiled in a conspiracy after her boyfriend, Sergei, goes missing after joining a secretive tech company called Amaya.

As Lily delves deeper into Amaya’s enigmatic Devs division, led by the eccentric Forest, she uncovers dark secrets and existential questions about the nature of reality. The series explores themes of free will, determinism, and the blurred lines between science and religion. With its gripping plot twists, philosophical undertones, and stunning visuals, ‘Devs’ is a must-watch for fans of thought-provoking science fiction like ‘The Signal.’

5. The Expanse (2015-2022)

Helmed by Mark Fergus, Daniel Abraham, and Hawk Ostby, ‘The Expanse’ is an epic sci-fi series set in a future where humanity has colonized the solar system. The story begins in a time of political tension between Earth, Mars, and the Belters, residents of the asteroid belt and outer planets. The plot centers around a diverse cast of characters, including James Holden, a former ice hauler who becomes embroiled in a vast conspiracy after discovering a derelict ship.

As tensions escalate and war looms on the horizon, Holden and his crew struggle through betrayal, intrigue, and interstellar conflict. ‘The Expanse’ is praised for its intricate world-building, complex characters, and gripping storytelling. Those who liked the intrigue and exploration in ‘The Signal’ will likely be drawn to ‘The Expanse’ for its enthralling exploration of humanity’s future in the cosmos.

4. Another Life (2019-2021)

Created by Aaron Martin, ‘Another Life’ transports us to a universe where humanity faces an existential threat when a mysterious alien artifact lands on Earth. Niko Breckinridge leads a daring mission aboard the spaceship Salvare to investigate the origins of the artifact and make contact with the extraterrestrial beings responsible. As the crew navigates the vastness of space, they encounter numerous obstacles, hostile alien species, and internal conflicts that test their resolve and camaraderie.

Filled with suspense, action, and intriguing character dynamics, ‘Another Life’ will engage fans of ‘The Signal’ with its gripping plot twists and high-stakes missions. Both shows present a blend of science fiction elements, intense drama, and a confounding exploration of otherworldly influences.

3. The Event (2010-2011)

‘The Event,’ created by Nick Wauters, follows a man who goes looking for his missing girlfriend, inadvertently discovering a complex conspiracy spanning the globe. The story revolves around Sean Walker, whose life is turned upside down when his fiancée, Leila, mysteriously disappears while on a cruise. As Sean delves deeper into the mystery, he discovers a shocking government cover-up involving a group of extraterrestrial detainees held in a secret facility.

Meanwhile, newly elected President Elias Martinez grapples with the truth behind the cover-up, and its implications for humanity. Through a series of interconnected events, unsettling revelations are made. Much like Sven from ‘The Signal,’ Sean is led into a mind-bending mystery by the disappearance of his partner. Both shows grip us with their suspenseful storytelling and exploration of larger-than-life conspiracies that challenge the boundaries of reality.

2. The Silent Sea (2021)

In a dystopian future where Earth faces a severe water shortage, a group of astronauts are recruited for a pivotal mission to the moon. Led by Yoon Jae, a soldier for the space agency, the team of specialists, including astrobiologist Ji An, crash-land near a deserted lunar base to retrieve a mysterious sample of water. Upon entering the facility, they make a horrifying discovery. Led by an ensemble cast, including Gong Yoo and Bae Doona, ‘The Silent Sea’ is created by Choi Hang-yong based on his 2014 short film, ‘The Sea of Tranquility.’ The Netflix series will enthrall enthusiasts of ‘The Signal’ with its chilling storytelling, stunning visuals, and stellar performances.

1. Constellation (2024-)

From the vision of Peter Harness, ‘Constellation’ chronicles the mind-bending experiences of an astronaut when she returns to Earth after a disaster in space. Jo is an astronaut working on a space station when she unwittingly comes into contact with a mysterious presence. As she talks to her daughter on a call, the station is hit by an unknown object, forcing Jo to board an escape pod and crashland on Earth.

Upon returning, Jo comes across a number of discrepancies in her life. As she comes to terms with the missing pieces of her memory, the scientist Henry Caldera reveals to her the true nature of what she may have encountered. The Apple TV+ psychological thriller series will appeal to those who enjoy the mysterious elements of ‘The Signal’ as it plunges us into the increasingly chaotic mindscape of Jo and the shadowy events that haunt her.

