Loved The Veil? Here Are 10 Similar Shows You’ll Like

In ‘The Veil,’ a thrilling limited series penned by Steven Knight, viewers are plunged into a high-stakes game of deception and revelation. Starring Elisabeth Moss and Yumna Marwan, the plot unfolds as two women embark on a perilous journey from Istanbul to Paris and London. As the tension mounts, the series concocts around the intricate dynamics between these women, each harboring secrets that could alter the course of countless lives.

With one woman holding a clandestine truth and the other determined to expose it, ‘The Veil’ provides jaw-dropping plotlines filled with twists, turns, and high-octane suspense that keeps audiences glued on the edge of their seats (or beds) until the very end. If you crave more adrenaline-soaked spy thrillers, here are 10 shows like ‘The Veil’ that you should check out.

10. Alias (2001-2006)

Created by J.J. Abrams, ‘Alias’ is an action-packed series that revolves around Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner), a CIA double agent who dwells in a treacherous world of espionage while juggling multiple identities and allegiances. Tasked with dismantling a global criminal organization known as SD-6, Sydney faces betrayal, danger, and messy personal relationships. The series features an ensemble cast including Michael Vartan, Victor Garber, Ron Rifkin, and a young Bradley Cooper in one of his earliest roles as Will Tippin. ‘Alias’ shares thematic similarities with ‘The Veil,’ as both explore the protagonist’s rebellion against established systems, the use of multiple identities, and the constant tension between truth and deception amidst intense action and riveting plot twists.

9. No Man’s Land (2020)

In ‘No Man’s Land,’ the protagonists come to terms with the complexities of confirming the identities of their targets amidst the volatile backdrop of war-torn Syria. As the lines between ally and enemy blur, a young Frenchman embarks on a mission to find his missing sister, plunging himself into a perilous world of espionage, betrayal, and conflicting loyalties. Created by Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem, the series features a talented cast, including Félix Moati, Mélanie Thierry, and James Purefoy, who bring depth and authenticity to their characters. ‘No Man’s Land’ echoes the elements of deception, identity, and the pursuit of truth found in ‘The Veil.’

8. Patriot (2015-2018)

In ‘Patriot,’ audiences are thrust into a world of espionage where ordinary lives collide with extraordinary missions. John Tavner (Michael Dorman), an intelligence officer grappling with the absurdities of his profession, floats the murky waters of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Created by Steve Conrad, the series balances deadpan humor with suspenseful twists as Tavner juggles his duties with personal demons and dysfunctional family dynamics. With its exploration of identity, morality, and the consequences of leading a double life, ‘Patriot’ is garnished with the Middle Eastern backdrop and the characters’ struggle to conceal their true selves—paralleling themes in ‘The Veil’ and making it a great watch for espionage enthusiasts.

7. The Little Drummer Girl (2018)

Both ‘The Little Drummer Girl’ and ‘The Veil’ hypnotize audiences with their intense spy plots and intricate character dynamics. In ‘The Little Drummer Girl,’ viewers are immersed in a world of espionage and deception as a young actress named Charlie is recruited by Israeli intelligence to infiltrate a Palestinian terrorist cell. Created by Park Chan-wook and based on John le Carré’s novel, the series stars Florence Pugh, Alexander Skarsgård, and Michael Shannon, delivering a narrative that oozes all the essential oils that attracted you to ‘The Veil.’

6. Caliphate (2020)

‘Caliphate’ is a thrilling Swedish drama series created by Wilhelm Behrman and Niklas Rockström, delving into the dark underbelly of terrorism and espionage. The plot follows a group of Swedish intelligence officers as they race against time to prevent an impending terrorist attack orchestrated by an ISIS recruiter. The ensemble cast includes Gizem Erdogan, Amed Bozan, and Aliette Opheim, delivering riveting performances that heighten the tension and suspense. Much like in ‘The Veil,’ ‘Caliphate’ also features resilient female protagonists trodding a perilous world where every move could mean life or death.

5. The Bureau (2015-2020)

Immerse yourself in the high-stakes world of espionage with ‘The Bureau,’ a French thriller series created by Éric Rochant. The show follows the clandestine operations of the DGSE (General Directorate of External Security), France’s external intelligence agency, as its agents navigate complex missions and personal dilemmas. Led by Mathieu Kassovitz as Guillaume Debailly, the series boasts a talented ensemble cast including Sara Giraudeau, Florence Loiret Caille, and Jean-Pierre Darroussin. ‘The Bureau’ intricately explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, and moral ambiguity within the shadowy realm of international espionage. Similar to ‘The Veil,’ it offers a catchy portrayal of covert operations and geopolitical tensions, providing audiences with a nuanced understanding of the complexities of modern-day intelligence warfare.

4. The Spy (2019)

Step into the world of clandestine operations with ‘The Spy,’ an espionage thriller based on the true story of legendary Israeli Mossad agent Eli Cohen. Created by Gideon Raff, the series follows Cohen (Sacha Baron Cohen) as he infiltrates the Syrian government in the 1960s, risking everything to gather crucial intelligence for Israel. With a stellar cast including Noah Emmerich and Hadar Ratzon Rotem, ‘The Spy’ holds a tense storyline filled with twists, turns, and moral dilemmas. Much like ‘The Veil,’ it explores the layers of espionage and the toll it takes on those involved, offering a glimpse into the shadowy world of international intrigue.

3. The Night Manager (2016-)

‘The Night Manager‘ and ‘The Veil’ both are in sync for their intense portrayal of espionage and the intricate moral dilemmas faced by their protagonists. In ‘The Night Manager,’ viewers are plunged into a world of international intrigue as Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier turned hotel manager, becomes embroiled in a dangerous mission to bring down an arms dealer. Created by David Farr and based on John le Carré’s novel, the series features a stellar cast including Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, and Elizabeth Debicki, offering an encapsulating blend of suspense, action, and psychological depth reminiscent of the tension found in ‘The Veil.’

2. Homeland (2011-2020)

In the heart-pounding thriller ‘Homeland,’ created by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, audiences are thrust into the world of CIA operations and global security threats. Led by the brilliant and enigmatic Claire Danes’ performance as Carrie Mathison, the series explores the convoluted web of espionage and moral ambiguity surrounding counterterrorism efforts. With a stellar ensemble cast including Mandy Patinkin and Damian Lewis, ‘Homeland’ delves deep into the personal sacrifices and ethical dilemmas faced by intelligence operatives.

Alongside that, it also resonates with the themes of secrecy and moral grey-ness portrayed in ‘The Veil.’ Both shows offer an excruciating examination of the human psyche amidst the backdrop of international intrigue and geopolitical tensions. Oh and also, did we mention the abundance of badass female leads smashing their way through? That is also a strong common denominator in both shows.

1. Killing Eve (2018-2022)

For fans left in a trance by the intricate dance of deception and revelation in ‘The Veil,’ ‘Killing Eve‘ offers a tantalizingly similar allure. Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, this darkly comedic thriller follows the cat-and-mouse game between Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a bored MI5 security officer turned obsessed detective, and Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a stylish and psychopathic assassin. As their deadly obsession intensifies, the lines between hunter and hunted blur, mirroring the complicated power play seen in ‘The Veil.’ With its sharp signature Phoebe Waller-Bridge writing, dynamic performances, and twisted sense of humor, ‘Killing Eve’ unfolds as a show filled with unexpected twists and moral ambiguity, making it a must-watch for fans craving the adrenaline and anxious high of espionage dramas with female leads.

