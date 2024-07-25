Time Bandits (2024): 10 Similar Time Travel Shows You Must See

A creation of Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Taika Waititi, Apple TV+’s ‘Time Bandits’ is a modern reimagining of Terry Gilliam and Michael Palin’s classic 1981 British film of the same name. The sci-fi family comedy series brings a fresh perspective to the original story. The plot once again follows Kevin (Kal-El Tuck), an 11-year-old history enthusiast, who stumbles upon a mysterious portal in his room, leading him into adventures through time and space. Kevin is recruited by the Time Bandits, a gang of thieves led by Penelope (Lisa Kudrow), embarking on a journey to locate his lost parents.

Together, Kevin and the Time Bandits enter some of the most thrilling chapters from history books, from the prehistoric ages to the various wars within the Modern Era. The adaptation recreates the original’s magic and energy with many immersive worlds, utilizing advanced technologies to please both fans of the original and younger generations. For fans who appreciate over-the-top time-traveling adventures and whimsical storytelling, here are 10 TV shows like ‘Time Bandits.’

10. Journeyman (2007)

Created by Kevin Falls, this NBC drama blends sci-fi and romance for a mind-bending narrative. ‘Journeyman’ stars Kevin McKidd as Dan Vasser, a San Francisco newspaper reporter who suddenly finds himself traveling through time. As Vasser leaps into different eras, he must solve problems and help people he encounters while struggling to maintain his relationships in the present day. When he crosses paths with his former fiancee, Livia (Moon Bloodgood), his subsequent adventures complicate his marriage to Katie (Gretchen Egolf) and his role as a father.

‘Journeyman’ adds a romantic element to the time-travel genre, providing an emotional depth that complements its sci-fi premise. Like ‘Time Bandits,’ it explores the challenges and adventures of traveling around in time while testing the bond of family and friends. Both series present a mix of drama and time-travel intrigue, focusing on how the protagonists adapt to ever-changing conditions while managing their personal lives.

9. The Ministry of Time (2015-2020)

Originally titled ‘El ministerio del tiempo,’ this Spanish series was conceived by creators Javier Olivares and Pablo Olivares. The sci-fi tale revolves around a secret governmental agency that controls and protects time travel in Spain. Members of the ministry, including a 16th-century soldier (Rodolfo Sancho), a 19th-century student (Aura Garrido), and a modern-day paramedic (Nacho Fresneda), are tasked with ensuring the chronological records do not deviate from their course.

The group travels through various eras, preventing unauthorized alterations to the past and saving humanity in the process. Similar to ‘Time Bandits,’ ‘The Ministry of Time’ mixes revisiting iconic events with humor and drama. Both shows feature a team of characters who keep encountering different periods, dealing with the challenges and moral dilemmas of time travel. The Ministry’s focus on Spanish history offers a unique cultural perspective, appealing to both sci-fi and history buffs.

8. Lost in Austen (2008)

ITV’s ‘Lost in Austen’ reimagines Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ with a fantastical twist. Written by Guy Andrews and directed by Dan Zeff, the limited series follows Amanda Price (Jemima Rooper), who lives with her boyfriend Michael in present-day London. An avid fan of the evergreen works of Austen, Amanda discovers a portal to the fictional world of ‘Pride and Prejudice.’ In an unexplained turn of events, she ends up swapping places with the novel’s protagonist, Elizabeth Bennet. Amanda faces the intricacies of Regency England in the late 18th century, altering the storyline while trying to return to her own time.

Like ‘Time Bandits,’ ‘Lost in Austen’ features characters thrust into unfamiliar historical settings where they must adapt to new societal norms. It also balances comedy and drama akin to ‘Time Bandits,’ focusing on the protagonist’s efforts to manage their unintended time travel and navigate the intricacies of her situation. ‘Lost in Austen’ adds a literary twist, employing a meta-structure that comments on how a modern perspective impacts the familiar narrative of classic literature.

7. Primeval (2007-2011)

Created by Tim Haines and Adrian Hodges, ITV’s ‘Primeval’ is an action-adventure classic that follows a team of scientists investigating temporal anomalies across the UK. Led by evolutionary zoologist Nick Cutter (Douglas Henshall), the researchers encounter deadly creatures from the past and future, trying to prevent them from wreaking havoc in the present. Each episode features action-packed encounters with dinosaurs, prehistoric insects, and future predators. Similar to ‘Time Bandits,’ ‘Primeval’ involves time-travel elements that lead to unforeseen and often dangerous face-offs. Both shows feature protagonists who must travel to different eras to solve larger issues. ‘Primeval’ adds a unique twist with its focus on prehistoric and futuristic creatures, focusing more on sci-fi than history and fantasy.

6. The Librarians (2014-2018)

Based on David Titcher’s series of TV movies and developed by John Rogers, ‘The Librarians’ follows a group of librarians who protect the world from supernatural threats. Led by Flynn Carsen (Noah Wyle), the team embarks on various missions to retrieve powerful artifacts and prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. The show introduces a fresh narrative in each episode, blending history, mythology, and science fiction. Similar to ‘Time Bandits,’ ‘The Librarians’ incorporates elements of historical fantasy, with characters traveling through time and encountering legendary figures. Unlike ‘Time Bandits,’ which relies heavily on humor and fantasy, ‘The Librarians’ thrives on intellectual puzzles, focusing on a team that must use all their wisdom and deduction skills to solve complex problems.

5. Goodnight Sweetheart (1993-2016)

BBC’s ‘Goodnight Sweetheart’ is a full-fledged ’90s sitcom rooted in time-traveling misadventures. Created by Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, it follows Gary Sparrow (Nicholas Lyndhurst), a TV repairman who discovers a time portal leading to 1940s London. Shuffling between his dual life in the present and the Second World War, Gary balances his modern-day marriage with a secret affair in the past. The show combines humor, romance, and war, offering a one-of-a-kind take on the genre.

Not dissimilar to ‘Time Bandits,’ the BBC sitcom features no shortage of characters being entrapped amidst history for their selfishness. Like the Taika Waititi comedy, ‘Goodnight Sweetheart’ satirizes the war and its related surroundings to explore the complexities and absurdities of time travel. Moreover, it also adds a romantic twist to the story, mimicking Gary’s efforts to resolve his familial issues.

4. Making History (2017)

A short-lived sitcom, Fox’s ‘Making History’ revolves around Dan Chambers (Adam Pally), a janitor who discovers a time machine and travels back to the 1700s. He inadvertently alters history, complicating his modern life and historical events. Joined by his girlfriend Deborah (Leighton Meester) and history professor Chris (Yassir Lester), Dan must fix the timeline, putting an end to the disruptions.

Created by Julius Sharpe, ‘Making History’ parallels ‘Time Bandits’ in its approach to equally focus on humor and time travel. The two comedies utilize their respective ensembles of characters to engage in careless acts and face the consequences in a lighthearted manner. On a deeper analysis, they explore the absurdities of the drastic nature of evolution and the scarce difference between history and the present.

3. The Time Tunnel (1966-1967)

Created by Irwin Allen, ABC’s ‘The Time Tunnel’ is one of the earliest shows on television to explore time travel. It follows scientists Tony Newman (James Darren) and Doug Phillips (Robert Colbert) who become trapped in a time tunnel experiment gone awry. Each episode sees them transported to a different historical period, from the Trojan War to the attack on Pearl Harbor, as they attempt to find a way back home.

Assisting the pair are their colleagues in the present, working to resolve the issues in the tunnel. ‘The Time Tunnel’ shares with ‘Time Bandits’ the thrilling concept of characters being flung into various significant historical moments. Both series leverage this opportunity to raise the stakes with action and adventure. This successfully immerses viewers in an exciting and dangerous plot.

2. Quantum Leap (2022-2024)

Television veteran Donald P. Bellisario revived his 1980s NBC classic ‘Quantum Leap’ under the same name, extending the saga with newly introduced characters. In this modernized version, Raymond Lee stars as Ben Song, a physicist leading the research on the Quantum Leap project. The plot follows Song as he investigates the mysterious disappearance of Dr. Sam Beckett, the original protagonist, who vanished into the Quantum Leap accelerator thirty years ago.

While tampering with Beckett’s devices, Song himself is pulled into the realm of the Quantum Leap, encountering various timelines and eras. Much like ‘Time Bandits,’ ‘Quantum Leap’ is another revival of an 80s classic that utilizes the original’s inventive concepts and enhances them with compelling visuals made possible by modern technology. Both shows feature protagonists who travel to distinct periods of time, where they must complete specific tasks to restore historical events, ensuring that the past unfolds as it should.

1. Doctor Who (2005-2022)

Reviving the legendary BBC show created by Sydney Newman, C. E. Webber, and Donald Wilson, ‘Doctor Who’ has seen showrunners like Russell T Davies, Steven Moffat, and Chris Chibnall at its helm. The sci-fi saga follows multiple iterations of the Doctor, an alien Time Lord who travels through time and space in the TARDIS. Each regeneration brings a new actor to the role — such as David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Jodie Whittaker — each encountering historical figures, alien species, and cosmic anomalies.

Like ‘Time Bandits,’ ‘Doctor Who’ features time-travel adventures that transcend various eras and settings. The two shows blend sci-fi with historical exploration, creating exciting narratives that challenge the protagonists with unpredictable scenarios in each episode. Besides its rich caliber of futuristic gadgets, science fiction elements, and astrophysics, ‘Doctor Who’ also adds a hint of whimsical humor, much like ‘Time Bandits.’

