Silo Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: Barricades

The sixth episode of the second season of Apple TV+’s science fiction series ‘Silo,’ titled ‘Barricades,’ follows the aftermath of Knox and Shirley’s escape to the lower levels of the silo. Their actions force Mayor Bernard Holland to make drastic decisions that threaten life at the mechanical level. However, his plan ends up in the bin when the leaders of the place garner the support of their fellow residents against the authority with the help of Martha Walker. While the brewing rebellion continues to cause a headache in Bernard, Sheriff Paul Billings remains committed to unraveling the mysteries behind Judge Meadows’ death! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Knox and Shirley Break Barricades Set Up by Mayor Bernard

‘Barricades’ begins with Knox and Shirley confronting the barricades set up by Mayor Bernard and his raiders to isolate the mechanical level. He stops the deliveries of food and other essential items to the level to make the residents turn against their two leaders. He expects hunger and desperation to kill the brotherhood and harmony present at the place, potentially paving the way for Knox and Shirley’s arrest by none other than their own peers. His plan initially materializes as the residents of the mechanical level ask the duo to surrender to the authorities so that they won’t need to starve.

The turn of events unsettles Walker, who stands up and raises her voice for Knox and Shirley. She reminds her peers of the harmony that always existed among the residents of the mechanical level and demands the preservation of the same, especially when Bernard tries his best to kill it. To calm the crowd down, the individuals on the run distribute food among them and garner their support, killing the mayor’s plan to make them turn against one another. Despite eliminating the uprising against them for the time being, Knox and Shirley realize that they must solve the predicament permanently to win against the authorities.

Knox and Shirley collect weapons from Mark and form an army to counter Bernard’s efforts to make the residents of the mechanical level starve. The duo leads the group with enough weapons and resources to confront the raiders. The mission succeeds when they assume control of a farm, preventing the mayor from starving their fellow residents. Knox and Shirley celebrate the occasion by having a drink and sharing a kiss, revealing their growing feelings for each other.

Paul Billings Cannot Stop Asking Questions

Paul Billings is committed to uncovering what really happened to Juliette Nichols and Judge Meadows. He continues to look after Patrick Kennedy to discover the mysteries behind his predecessor’s exit from their silo. Since the maintenance worker’s condition worsens because of a bullet wound, he asks Dr. Felix Phelan, the shadow of Dr. Pete Nichols, to treat the former. However, the young physician is not experienced enough to proceed with the procedure. Thus, Billings’ wife, Kathleen, steps in and brings Pete to Kennedy’s chamber.

Pete successfully removes the bullet from Kennedy’s body, only for Billings to ask the former smuggler about Juliette’s secrets. The injured man reveals that she screened an image before she departed from the silo, which was not authorized by the authorities. He adds that the image is incredibly beautiful, only for them to assume that the outer world they know can be a lie. The sheriff then meets Knox and Shirley to find out how Meadows died. They swear that the judge was dead when they entered the latter’s chamber to meet her. It does not take long for Billings to realize that Bernard is somehow involved in the same.

Billings calls Bernard to inform the mayor that he has found Knox and Shirley. However, the sheriff stops himself from revealing the location of the two fugitives until the investigation into Meadows’ death is completed. The officer’s words convince the mayor that he has lost the support of the former. Billings also meets Walker after enquiring about the latter’s ex-partner, Carla McLain. He reveals that Carla is not transferred to the sheriff’s custody, which means that the raiders have locked her up secretly.

Juliette and Bernard Face Challenges of Their Own

Juliette, the protagonist, and Bernard, the antagonist, know exactly what they must do to serve their best interests. However, they both face obstacles in their paths. The former is saved by Solo and his antibiotics, especially after she loses consciousness while trying to find a helmet. Even though the peculiar man protects her life, he is not ready to bid adieu to her. He hides her suit and promises to return it when she saves his life by repairing the submerged motor pump. If she doesn’t do it, the water level will continue to rise and ultimately kill Solo.

Juliette is not at all in a position to help Solo. As far as she is concerned, her priority is saving the lives of the tens of thousands of residents in her actual “home” rather than rescuing the only resident alive in her current silo. Still, Solo does not plan to let her leave without ensuring her help, which may force her to accept his demand. Meanwhile, Bernard remains focused on decrypting the coded message Lukas Kyle finds in a relic. After a series of attempts, the tech expert decrypts a couple of words, but they are not enough to comprehend the complete meaning of the message.

Still, Bernard does not lose hope. He even appoints Lukas as his shadow, which highlights his desperation to find out the hidden message in the letter.

