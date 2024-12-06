Silo Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: The Harmonium

The fourth episode of the second season of Apple TV+’s science fiction series ‘Silo,’ titled ‘The Harmonium,’ revolves around Bernard Holland and Robert Sims’ preparation to deal with the brewing rebellion inside their silo. Even though the mayor initially chooses Judge Meadows as the perfect partner to tackle the threat, he eventually realizes that he is wrong, forcing him to make a highly consequential decision. While life in her original silo changes for good, Juliette Nichols looks for supplies that are essential to return to her home. Her new companion, Solo, helps her immensely by offering her his words of wisdom! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Shirley and Knox Join Hands to Demand the Truth

‘The Harmonium’ begins with Knox and Shirley inspecting the wall of names. The head of the mechanical department realizes that the names belong to the victims of the rebellions rather than the founders of the silo. He also infers that their home had witnessed multiple rebellions in the past, which were caused by reasons ranging from food shortage to the harsh conditions in the lower levels. Knox and Shirley draw inspiration from past uprisings to demand the truth concerning Juliette. The former initially hesitates to join the rebellious cause, but not anymore, as he wants to know what happened to their friend.

Knox and Shirley decide to confront Judge Meadows rather than Mayor Bernard. Even though they know that the latter is more powerful, the head of the Judicial is a position that holds special significance in the silo, which convinces them to meet her. They are joined by Martha Walker and Carla McLain, who help Juliette escape from the silo unharmed. Meanwhile, Lukas Kyle meets Meadows to save himself from ending up in the mines. The judge listens to him, much to the mayor’s surprise. Her willingness to discuss Lukas’ crime of possessing a relic paves the way for a conversation about the solar system.

When Lukas reveals to Meadows that their planet is revolving, the latter realizes how dangerous the former’s knowledge is. She then sentences him to five years in the mines. Bernard is unhappy about the reduced sentence, but the judge calms him down, saying that the IT employee won’t even survive a year as a mine worker. Robert Sims grows unsettled about Meadows’ emergence as the mayor’s shadow, a position he wanted to secure for long. He ignites a secret campaign against her to eliminate her competition or threat. Out of nowhere, banners start to appear throughout the upper levels, demanding Meadows’ impeachment.

Juliette Nichols Rely on a Harmonium to Find a Suit

Juliette Nichols prepares for an underwater odyssey to find a suit that is essential to walk back to her silo and avoid a rebellion from materializing. She goes through the materials in her “new home” and draws a plan ahead of going to the submerged levels. She becomes annoyed with Solo, who does not let her prepare in peace. He talks about the books he has read and the stories he knows before finally starting to play a harmonium. Juliette has no time or tolerance to listen to his music, but he requests her to consider what he says at least once. He shows her the airbag of the harmonium, which can be used to breathe underwater.

Juliette becomes impressed by Solo’s idea and decides to use the harmonium for her risky mission. Their newfound companionship is heartening but not completely open. He shuts himself down when she asks him about his age or blue eyes. It is evident that Solo was a child when the rebellion killed the inhabitants of his silo, but he has no interest in talking about the past. He also displays memory issues, which become evident whenever he worries about whether he has closed the vault, even though there are none living in the underground bunker apart from the duo. Finally, after the preparations, Juliette goes underwater and finds a suit for her return journey.

The completion of the mission does not pave the way for a celebration. Right after Juliette resurfaces from the submerged levels, Solo rushes to the vault and tries to get inside. However, he forgets the passcode that is required to open the same. With only one attempt left before the vault closes for good, he starts to blame Juliette for making him come out of it. Fortunately, he quickly remembers the code and enters it. He eventually comes out of it again to make amends with Juliette. It is clear that they have formed quite a strong friendship, which may make them remain connected even after she returns to her silo.

Bernard and Sims Team Up to Kill Judge Meadows

When a rebellion becomes a possibility after Juliette’s departure from the silo, Bernard relies on Judge Meadows because of two reasons. First of all, she was his companion while she was in the IT department. Secondly, the mayor seeks to take advantage of her influential position as the head of the Judicial to increase his credibility. However, their unholy partnership bites him in the back when she starts to delve into his secrets. Things become worse for her when Meadows loses the support of the upper levels, thanks to Sims. The demand for her impeachment, more or less, makes her useless to Bernard, which explains why he poisons and kills her. Unfortunately for the mayor, she dies only after hiding what she knows about the secret message of Salvador Quinn.

Bernard wants Meadows on his side to eliminate the brewing rebellion. When the latter becomes useless, the mayor uses her death to do the same thing. He invites Knox, Shirley, Walker, and Carla to the judge’s chamber and presents the dead body of the latter to the two leaders of the mechanical department. When they leave with the two old women, Sims proclaims that the group killed Meadows, turning the residents of the establishment against the four flagbearers of the brewing rebellion. Bernard and Sims kill the new seeds of a potential uprising through this wicked conspiracy.

The conspiracy does not end here. Paul Billings investigates the explosion and the shootout that kills Cooper from the mechanical level. His efforts to unravel the mystery behind the incident lead him to the morgue, where he fails to find the bodies of Cooper and the initiator of the predicament. All he learns is that the Judicial has taken the young man’s body away. The other man’s disappears into the thin air. From his descriptions, it does not take Billings long to figure out that the person is Patrick Kennedy, who has been in the custody of Sims because of the maintenance worker’s connection with Juliette.

