Silo Season 2 Episode 3 Recap: Solo

The third episode of the second season of Apple TV+’s science fiction series ‘Silo,’ titled ‘Solo,’ revolves around the aftermath of Juliette Nichols’ meeting with the strange man who inhabits a deserted silo. She learns more about him despite his wish to shut himself down from the rest of the world. While she forms an unusual bond with him, the unholy partnership between Bernard Holland and Judge Mary Meadows remains prominent in the former’s “home.” They discuss how to tackle the challenges in front of them. As the future of their silo remains a matter of contention among the residents, resistance continues to give them headaches! SPOILERS AHEAD.

A Rebellion Continues to Brew in Bernard and Meadows’ Silo

After Juliette Nichols survives the departure from her silo, Bernard and Judge Meadows team up together to kill a brewing rebellion that can turn life in the establishment upside down. Even though he succeeds in doing so initially by promising more exits from the underground bunker, he hasn’t been able to eliminate the seeds of rebellion completely. Shirley Campbell and her followers remain committed to initiating an uprising, especially after the authorities arrest Teddy, one of their own. Surprisingly, Robert Sims sends high-profile officers to the lower level to tackle the growing rebellion rather than seeking measures to ensure peace.

Sims’ actions also raise suspicions in Meadows, who doubts whether Bernard is allowing a rebellion to materialize for him to show his authority by crushing it. Irrespective of the mayor’s intentions, things take a wrong turn when Shirley and her followers protest against Teddy’s arrest. As the same progresses, an unidentified man causes an explosion, forcing the officials to fire and kill him and Terry “Coop” Cooper, a rookie engineer who is a beloved member of the mechanical levels. His murder further adds fire to the fuel, motivating Shirley to plan something consequential against the authorities.

Knox tries to calm Shirley down. He promises that she is not the only one outraged and angry at the series of ambiguous developments, but his rational nature still holds him back from joining the latter to fight a war. However, he tells her that he has understood what a particular “wall of names” really means. While the rebellion continues to brew, Dr. Pete Nichols tries to come to terms with the absence of his daughter, Juliette. He meets a young woman, Phoebe Wells, who awaits her chance to become a mother. She is given an opportunity to reproduce only because of the protagonist’s exit from the silo. As a father, Pete has no hard feelings, and he even wishes that Phoebe gives birth to a daughter.

Judge Meadows Awaits Her Opportunity to Leave the Silo

Judge Meadows forms a partnership with Bernard to secure an opportunity to leave the silo. However, it does not mean she will follow him and his words like a subordinate. Her independence and authority remain with her, which explains why she delves into the circumstances behind Juliette’s departure from their silo. She asks Paul Billings to conclude his report on the exit and submit it to her first. After his investigation ends, he lets her know that there are doubts concerning whether Juliette really asked to go out of the silo, which is necessary to leave the establishment.

Billings also comes clean to Meadows about the Syndrome. She already knows about it through Robert Sims and does not plan to take any action about it. The judge knows that human beings are not designed to live underground all their lives and that she shouldn’t punish her fellow residents for being unable to do so. After learning about the ambiguities concerning Juliette’s departure, she confronts Bernard, who meets her to take her measurements to manufacture a suit for her. When she asks him about the protagonist’s exit, he reveals the truth but adds that he is not doing anything to allow a rebellion to materialize in their home.

After her meeting with Bernard, Meadows watches a video clip of a family celebrating their time together. The recording shows a young girl spending time at a beach and enjoying her birthday celebrations, indicating that it was shot before an apocalypse forced the creation of the silos. The judge becomes visibly moved after watching the video, which must have inspired her to try to leave the establishment and become a free woman.

Solo Reveals Himself to Juliette Nichols

Juliette continues to communicate with the man she finds in the new silo, only for him to introduce himself as Solo eventually. He adds that he entered the vault when a rebellion broke out in his home, paving the way for a mass departure from the silo, causing several deaths. During her conversations with him, Juliette understands that her fellow residents in her old silo may want to leave the establishment similarly, believing the outside world is habitable. She realizes the need to return to the underground bunker to save the lives of around ten thousand individuals.

While Juliette figures out how to return to her silo, Solo cooks chicken stew for his new guest. His hostility towards her, which is evident right after their meeting, slowly evaporates from him. Juliette eats the dish with noticeable excitement, which convinces her new friend that she is real rather than a creation of his imagination. He also gives her ideas that can help her leave their establishment unharmed. However, he hesitates when she asks him to come out of the vault and join her to find supplies necessary for a return journey. Juliette understands why he is unwilling to appear before her after shutting himself down for decades.

Still, ultimately, Solo leaves the vault and shows up before Juliette. He is concerned about his appearance, but she does everything to make him comfortable. Together, they may find the essential things needed for her to walk back to her home and prevent a rebellion from happening.

