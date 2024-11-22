Silo Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: Order

The second episode of the second season of Apple TV+’s science fiction series ‘Silo,’ titled ‘Order,’ follows the aftermath of Juliette Nichols’ survival after leaving her “home.” The officials and residents of the silo witness her walking away alive rather than losing consciousness and ultimately dying. The turn of events makes the residents believe that survival is possible beyond the walls of the silo, giving birth to seeds of rebellion. Bernard Holland, the new mayor of the establishment, seeks a surprising ally to kill a potential uprising. However, his new companion asks for a highly consequential reward in return for helping him! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Bernard Holland Confronts the Possibility of a Rebellion

‘Order’ begins with Bernard Holland watching Juliette Nichols walking away beyond the boundaries of their silo without dying. Her survival makes him refer to The Order, the de facto rule book of the officials of the silo. The revered scripture asks him to prepare for war if an unsuccessful cleaning occurs. Meanwhile, the residents of the establishment also watch Juliette survive the departure from their underground bunker. They raise questions concerning the turn of events and demand answers from the authorities. Shirley Campbell, the protagonist’s friend and colleague, leads the potential uprising. She becomes convinced that it is possible to live even after leaving the silo.

Shirley tells her fellow residents that Juliette survived because the outer world is habitable, unlike what the officials of the silo have been telling them. Her words set fire to more doubts and questions in the minds of the residents, convincing Bernard that a rebellion is indeed a possibility. He asks the sheriff’s department to arrest Martha Walker and her ex-wife, Carla, after becoming convinced that Juliette survived because these two women changed the tapes used on individuals who want to leave the silo. He then goes to Judge Meadows, the head of the Judicial, seeking her help to eliminate the brewing rebellion.

Bernard asks Meadows to help her for the sake of their past relationship. While they do not reveal what that relationship was, from Robert Sims, we know that the latter worked in the IT department when the former was the head of the same. Meanwhile, Knox meets a worker and asks him to reject every request to make new weapons. His friend accepts the instruction and listens to a second, unrevealed request. The head of the mechanical level has always taken a diplomatic stand when it comes to the affairs of the silo. His secretive conversation with this worker indicates that he is ready to be involved in matters more than he used to be in the past.

The Mayor Steps Up to Kill the Rebellion

When a rebellion becomes a concrete possibility, Bernard Holland realizes that he will not gain anything by antagonizing the residents of his silo. He accepts that the people around him see him and other officials as villains who banished Juliette from her home. As the mayor, he doesn’t want to add fuel to the fire that has started to spread among the residents. Thus, he decides to offer his subjects what they want to prevent them from fighting a war for the same. He tells the residents that Juliette is a hero who has opened a new door for all of them.

Bernard informs the residents that the officials of the silo are looking for ways to help the people leave the establishment. He presents Juliette’s survival as an optimistic start to his efforts to ensure life beyond the walls of the silo. The mayor even promises to facilitate more departures once he manufactures adequate tapes essential for survival in the outer world. The residents receive the promise with applause, marking the termination of the brewing rebellion. Bernard not only kills the impending war but also buys enough time to eliminate another one. Even though he does not wish to honor his promise, his subjects start waiting for its fulfillment without fighting for what they want.

Bernard releases Walker and Carla from custody since what they did is no longer a crime. His promises, however, do not convince Shirley. She tells her followers that Juliette didn’t get any help from Bernard to walk away from the silo. Irrespective of the mayor’s words, she wants a rebellion, only for Walker to intervene during her meeting and ask her to remain silent.

Judge Meadows Wants to Leave the Silo

After Bernard makes the fake promises, Robert Sims pays hecklers to create evidence to back the former’s story. The head of security has been serving the mayor with utmost dedication, which makes him a worthy candidate to become the latter’s shadow. However, Bernard does not believe so. He thinks that Sims needs to remain the head of security to deal with the predicaments they face. Instead of him, the mayor has someone else in his mind to fill the position of his shadow. He meets Judge Meadows after addressing the residents and receives her acknowledgment of his efficiency.

Bernard thanks Meadows for supporting him with her presence and offering five credits to every household to garner the acceptance of the residents. He also clarifies that he needs her support to deal with the aftermath of Juliette’s survival. Even though the brewing rebellion has been eliminated, Bernard believes another uprising is still a concrete possibility. He wants to prepare for the same with Meadows as his shadow. Despite declining the request during their initial meeting, the judge eventually changes her mind. She even stops drinking to be in the best state to help Bernard. However, she wants something in return.

To help Bernard, Meadows wants the mayor to keep some of the IT department’s high-quality tapes aside. When the possibility of a rebellion is completely eliminated, the head of the Judicial wants to leave the silo to live in the outer world like Juliette. She even shows the mayor a portion of the celebrated classic ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to convey what she wants. Considering how invaluable Meadows is, Bernard has no choice but to accept her demand.

