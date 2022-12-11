Where Was Lifetime’s Single and Ready to Jingle Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘Single and Ready to Jingle’ is a romantic comedy film that follows Emma Warner, senior vice president of a toy firm, who concentrates on Christmas for the entire year. All she wanted was a non-Holiday vacation on a lovely beach surrounded by attractive guys, far away from the merriment of the holiday season. Her assistant arranges for her to take a trip to St. Johns, but she boards the wrong aircraft and lands in St. Johns, Alaska, a community that celebrates Christmas to the fullest.

Connor, the town’s holiday hero, is stuck dealing with Emma, whom he deems a scrooge, until her recollections of her early Christmases help her warm up to the place and Connor. The Christmas movie delights the viewers with its nostalgic narrative and festive theme, and the vibrant locales of the fictional town of St. John make one wonder where is the Alaskan town. If you’re curious about the same, let’s find out together!

Single and Ready to Jingle Filming Locations

Wendy Ord’s ‘Single and Ready to Jingle’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia, especially in Kamloops. The film is also alternatively called ‘Destination Christmas.’ The principal photography for the Christmas movie seemingly commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up within weeks of the same year. The Canadian city of Kamloops is located east of Kamloops Lake at the meeting point of the west and south-flowing Thompson Rivers in south-central British Columbia. The district headquarters for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District is situated nearby. The Thompson Country is another name for the region.

Kamloops, British Columbia

All the pivotal scenes of the heartwarming film, ‘Single and Ready to Jingle’ from ‘It’s A Wonderful Lifetime’ lineup were shot in and around Kamloops, British Columbia. The BC Wildlife Park and other Kamloops locations have been used for the romantic film’s filming. Wildlife Park Executive Director Glenn Grant threw light on the filming locations. He said, “We’re doubling up as the St. John airport, the entrance and the lobby, the St. John Community Centre, they’ll be doing some snowshoeing out in the park setting, and our caboose will double up as a hot chocolate stand.”

Fun to see the 200 blk of Victoria st in downtown #Kamloops transformed into a Christmas scene for a Lifetime film called “Single and ready to Jingle.” Filming begins this afternoon and will run into the night with a “blizzard” created by movie magic. The film wraps after today. pic.twitter.com/i0sAL60stl — Doug Herbert (@DHerbertCBC) March 10, 2022

Filming took place on Victoria Street between Second and Third Avenues. The Ruby Room, a clothes boutique on Victoria Street, was one of the venues used for filming. The streets were covered with snow, while adjacent stores and lampposts were decorated for Christmas. Kamloops has been a famous filming location for different productions apart from ‘Single and Ready to Jingle.’ A few are ‘Love & Where to Find It,’ ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,’ and ‘Listen out for Love.’

Single and Ready to Jingle Cast

Natasha Wilson essays the role of Emma Warner. The actress might seem familiar to you due to her appearances in other productions such as ‘Crimson Point,’ ‘Dancer in Danger,’ and ‘Once Upon a Time’ Edward Ruttle plays the role of Connor in the holiday movie. Edward is best known for his work in ‘Just One Kiss,’ ‘A Honeymoon to Remember,’ ‘Holiday Date,’ and others.

Other members of the cast include Storeigh Daniel (Oliver), Beth Fotheringham (Tanya Polansky), Judi Garner (Shopkeeper), Catriona Leger (Cart Vendor), James MacDonald (Greg Polansky), Merry Lou Proudfoot (Lucy), Eva Tavares (Callie), Crystal Tisiga (Anna), C J Wilkins (Droll Ticket Agent), and Lynn Whyte (Agatha Taylor).

