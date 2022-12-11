Where was GAF’s A Belgian Chocolate Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Maxmilian Elfeldt, GAF’s ‘A Belgian Chocolate Christmas’ is a romantic comedy film that follows the story of a photographer, Kate, who goes to a Belgian culinary school instead of her best friend only to fall in love with the handsome chocolatier who leads the class. However, her identity is not revealed yet, which is problematic as it could cause a severe breach in the budding love.

In a classic holiday switcheroo, this heartwarming film includes all the delicious and chocolaty flavors of the holiday season, which adds more sweetness to the film and its characters. Moreover, the beautiful backgrounds against the backdrop of some equally aesthetic locations enhance the movie’s quality. Naturally, it makes one wonder where ‘A Belgian Chocolate Christmas’ was shot. If the same question is in your mind, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

A Belgian Chocolate Christmas Filming Locations

A few sequences of ‘A Belgian Chocolate Christmas’ was filmed in Belgium, particularly in Brussels. The rest of the scenes in the film were shot in Los Angeles, California. As per reports, the principal photography for the Christmas movie commenced in October 2022 and wrapped up within a month of the same year.

Brussels, Belgium

Most of the pivotal scenes of ‘A Belgian Chocolate Christmas’ were lensed in and around Brussels, a Belgian region comprising 19 municipalities, including the City of Brussels. Filming began on October 7, 2022, and continued till October 11, 2022. The cast and crew appear to set up camp at various sites across the region to tape different scenes against suitable interior and exterior backdrops. This included the famous Laurent Gerbaud Chocolatier store and workshop where actually chocolate-making scenes were shot. Filming took the cast and crew up high to The View, Ferris Wheel, where the cast and crew reportedly had a lot of fun.

Brussels, which is located in the center of Belgium, is regarded as having the highest population density in the nation. It has a wide range of architectural styles, some dating back to the medieval and neoclassical periods. Additionally, Brussels is home to a number of contemporary structures, such as the Northern Quarter, the World Trade Center of Brussels, the Madou Tower, the Rogier Tower, and the Proximus Towers, some of which you might even spot in the movie. Other productions filmed in the city are ‘The Royal Nany,’ ‘‘The Danish Girl,’ and others.

Los Angeles, California

A few of the scenes of the film were shot in Los Angeles. It seems that to record some additional portions for the Christmas film, the filming unit traveled to Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the second most populous city in the country. Apart from ‘A Belgian Chocolate Christmas,’ the City of Angels has aided the production of several filming projects over the years, including ‘A Ticket to Paradise,’ ‘The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,’ ‘A California Christmas,’ and others.

A Belgian Chocolate Christmas Cast

Jaclyn Hales essays the role of Kate in the GAF movie. You might recognize the actress from her performances in ‘Retreat to Paradise,’ ‘The Sinister Surrogate,’ ‘Mosaic,’ and others. On the other hand, Zane Stephens, plays the role of Mathias. Zane might seem familiar due to his appearances in many movies like ‘The Skeleton’s Compass,’ ‘Favorite Son,’ and ‘Internship.’ Other cast members include Maria Pinsent (Ingrid), Sarah Pribis (Susan Michaels), Andrew Rogers (Pieter), Janeen Robinson (Annette), Anthony Jensen (Jean Luc), and Andrea Daveline (Michelle).

