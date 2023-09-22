Sky’s Blocco 181 Season 2 Confirmed; Filming Kicks Off in October

Sky has renewed ‘Blocco 181’ for a second season. The production of the sophomore round will commence in Milan and Turin, Italy, in October. The Italian crime series is set in Milan, specifically in the fictional peripheral area known as Block 181. It revolves around the lives of three residents: Bea, Ludo, and Mahdi. Bea hails from Latin America and is associated with the dangerous and influential Misa gang. Ludo, on the other hand, works as one of the cocaine couriers. Mahdi is the nephew of the block’s leader, Rizzo. As these three characters strive to transcend their social identities, they grapple with various challenges, including matters of love, crime, sexuality, family dynamics, and, most significantly, their roles within society.

Although the precise filming locations for the new season have not been officially confirmed, reports suggest that shooting is scheduled to commence in October in Milan and Turin, Italy. In the first season, council houses in the suburbs of Barona and Corvetto double for the fictional Block 181. The location manager, Marco Bergamaschi, previously disclosed that the other side of Milan, as seen in the first season, was filmed in the Niguarda district. It’s reasonable to anticipate that similar, if not the same, locations will be utilized for the production of the new season as well.

‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Murder Mystery,’ and Sofia Coppola’s ‘Somewhere’ are a few examples of movies that have benefited from Milan’s captivating scenery. This Italian city has consistently provided filmmakers from all over the world with a picturesque backdrop for their projects that enrich their stories. Turin, on the other hand, previously hosted the filming of renowned projects such as ‘The King’s Man,’ ‘The Bourne Ultimatum,’ ‘The Law According to Lidia Poët,’ Woody Allen‘s ‘Hannah and Her Sisters,’ etc.

Fans can anticipate the return of Ciro Visco, Giuseppe Capotondi, and Matteo Bonifazio to their directorial roles. Visco, known for his work as an assistant director on the critically acclaimed TV series ‘Gomorrah,’ brings valuable experience to the project. Capotondi, recognized for his 2009 film ‘The Double Hour,’ adds his directorial expertise to the mix as well. Bonifazio, who is a writer and made his directorial debut with an episode in the first season, is expected to continue contributing his creative talents and viewers hope to see him take on more directorial responsibilities in the upcoming season.

Although the official cast list of the upcoming season has not been released, we can expect the return of Laura Osma, Alessandro Piavani, and Andrea Dodero to the second installment as Bea, Ludo, and Mahdi respectively. Additionally, viewers can look forward to Alessandro Tedeschi making a return as the feared Lorenzo and Alessio Praticò portraying the formidable Rizzo in the new season.

Although the release date of the new season is yet to be announced, fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the captivating ménage à trois dynamic to the screen. The first season of the show enjoyed immense success and there’s little to no doubt that the second season will continue to captivate audiences and garner acclaim. Expectations are high and viewers are looking forward to another compelling installment of this series.

