BBC’s Spent Kicks Off Filming in London in October

The filming of BBC’s upcoming show ‘Spent’ is all set to begin in London, England in October this year. The comedy series follows Mia, a former catwalk model who is on a run from her life. Despite her humble beginnings, she managed to make a successful career and got addicted to a luxurious lifestyle. However, at the moment, her career is over and she is broke and homeless. The almost 40-year-old former model is now forced to live on the breadline.

London, where the shoot is set to commence, is the preferred choice of many filmmakers to shoot diverse projects due to its architectural beauty, historical and cultural significance, and vibrant neighborhoods. Hence, the city has earlier hosted the production of several films and television shows such as ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘Heart of Stone,’ ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.’

The six-episode series is written by actress and comedian Michelle De Swarte, who also stars in the project as Mia. De Swarte is known for hosting TV shows like Dirty Digest and The Fashion Show, as well as appearing on various panel shows for Channel 4, BBC, ITV, and Comedy Central. She also stars in the Netflix comedy-drama series ‘The Duchess,’ and HBO/Sky’s limited series ‘The Baby.’ The rest of the cast has not been unveiled yet.

De Swarte expressed her excitement about the project in a statement and said, “To have my first commission as a writer for the BBC seems like some sort of fever dream. The shows I watched growing up are like landmarks in my memory, so to be able to share a space with those shows in someone else’s mind is more than I ever thought possible!”

The series is produced by Various Artists Limited, with Jack Bayles and Phil Clarke serving as the executive producers. Jon Petrie, the director of BBC Comedy, commissioned the show for the network. Speaking about the project and his association with De Swarte, Bayles said, “Michelle has a truly unique worldview and has brilliantly captured the moment with ‘Spent.’ This is a head-on collision between the high life and real life. It’s a glorious mess and we can’t wait to share it.”

