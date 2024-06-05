So You Think You Can Dance Season 16: Where Are The Contestants Now?

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ season 16 introduced us to a phenomenal array of dancers, each leaving an indelible mark on the stage in 2019. With the expert guidance of judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Laurieann Gibson, and Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval, the competition was fierce and unforgettable. Veteran host Cat Deeley brought her trademark warmth and energy, adding to the Fox show’s trademark vibrant atmosphere. Since their standout performances, the contestants have embarked on exciting journeys, ranging from headlining international tours to choreographing for top artists and even exploring acting.

Bailey Muñoz is Making Strides as a Professional and Commercial Dancer

Born on April 26, 2000, Muñoz first gained widespread recognition as a semi-finalist on Season 5 of ‘America’s Got Talent‘ with his dance partner Baby Boogalo in Future Funk. Inspired by movies like ‘Step Up’ and ‘You Got Served,’ he began taking dance classes at the age of eight. By 2009, he had become the youngest member of the Rock Steady Dance Crew in Las Vegas. Originally from Fremont, California, Muñoz grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his parents Barbra and Ferdie and his younger sister Faithe. Over the years, he has appeared in several commercials and TV shows, including Disney’s ‘Shake It Up’ and ‘Austin & Ally,’ alongside Laura Marano and Ross Lynch.

Muñoz maintains a close relationship with his father, often sharing dance videos with him on social media, and has a strong bond with his mother as well. He recently made an appearance on the finale of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season 18 and was part of the ‘Mean Girls Musical.’ His career continues to soar as he performs as a resident dancer at the Cosmopolitan Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip and tours with major artists like Daddy Yankee, Bruno Mars, and Chris Brown.

As cherry on the icing, he has collaborated with stars such as Will Smith, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, and Justin Bieber. His impressive resume also includes dancing roles in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ and promoting Hip Hop Nation. From headlining tours to appearing in high-profile musicals, Muñoz’s journey in the dance world stands out for itself.

Mariah Russell is a Fashion Brand Owner Today

Mariah Russell has been dancing since she was seven years old, starting at Ms. Cathy’s dance studio. Born on March 2, 2000, in Nashville, her dedication to dance took her to the Nashville School of the Arts, where she majored in dance and immersed herself in rigorous training. Recently, Mariah took a well-deserved vacation in the Bahamas, but she’s far from just relaxing. She launched her own brand, From Within Co., and continues to establish herself in the dance industry.

Mariah’s impressive portfolio includes starring in Carrie Underwood’s ‘Hate My Heart’ music video and performing with Gwen Stefani. She has also joined Kane Brown on tour, showcasing her infectious stage presence. From her early days in Nashville to performing on national stages, Mariah Russell’s journey is a testament to her passion, hard work, and unyielding dedication to dance.

Gino Cosculluela is Involved in Various Spheres of the Entertainment Industry

Gino Emilio Cosculluela, a Miami native born on October 3, 2000, started his dance journey at the tender age of five under the mentorship of John Culbertson and Cookie Ramos at Dance Attack Miami. From his early days as a standout on ‘Dance Moms‘ to evolving into a multi-talented artist, Gino’s career has been truly remarkable. Now based in New York, Gino is a principal performer in the Broadway production of ‘The Music Man.’ His talent extends beyond the stage as he recently appeared in Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye‘ on Disney+ and the Netflix film ‘Senior Year‘ starring Rebel Wilson.

Gino’s influence in the dance world is vast, having taught and choreographed at over 100 studios across the US and Canada and served as faculty on the convention circuit. His versatility shines through his diverse accomplishments, from walking the runway for Hermès to working with Olga Tañón on her tour and performing for Disney’s Magical Christmas Day Parade. He also contributed as the assistant choreographer for Usher and H.E.R.’s ‘RISK IT ALL.’ Gino Emilio Cosculluela’s journey from a young dancer in Miami to a Broadway star and beyond showcases his incredible talent, hard work, and passion for the arts.

Sophie Pittman is a Part of The Knicks City Dancers

Sophie Pittman is a rising star with a passion for dance that ignited at the age of three. After graduating from Collierville High School in May 2019, Sophie’s journey in the dance world has been nothing short of inspiring. Born on December 12, 2000, she spent her formative years honing her craft at Studio 413 in Collierville, chiseling her dedication and talent from a young age. Beyond the dance floor, Sophie’s interests extend to sports, with a particular love for the New York Knicks.

In addition to her dance pursuits, Sophie is a proud member of the Knicks City Dancers, bringing her energy and enthusiasm to the basketball court. When she’s not lighting up the stage or cheering on her favorite team, Sophie enjoys exploring the world, as seen in her recent adventures in Costa Rica and a fun-filled girls’ trip to Orlando with friends Kenzie and Dayne. Amidst her whirlwind of activities, Sophie finds strength and support in her best friend Alexa Blair Robertson, who shares in her journey and successes.

Madison Jordan is Triumphing Over Medical Challenges with Grace

Emerging from Lake Elmo, Madison Jordan has been dancing since the tender age of three, with her journey beginning at the renowned Larkin Dance Studio in Maplewood. Her passion and dedication to dance led her to pursue higher education at the University of Minnesota, where she became a member of the 19-time national winning dance team. Despite her academic achievements, Madison realized her true calling lay beyond the confines of the classroom. Her journey is marked by perseverance and love. She bravely shares her journey with Alopecia, a condition that manifests in hair loss, yet it hasn’t dimmed her vibrant spirit.

In love and partnership, Madison found solace and support in fellow ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ alum Jarrod Paulson. Their relationship, spanning over five years, culminated in an engagement, a testament to their enduring bond. Recently, Madison underwent surgery for her PAO hip surgery, a step towards addressing her hip dysplasia on the right side. Through it all, Madison continues to navigate life’s challenges with grace and determination, frequently traveling alongside her fiancée, embracing each moment with courage and joy.

Ezra Sosa is Becoming a Dance Industry Favourite

Ezra, a dancer with a diverse repertoire spanning Hip Hop, Jazz, Ballroom, and Ballet, has been setting dance stages on fire since the tender age of two. His early fascination with the show ‘The Lawrence Welk Show’ laid the foundation for his passion for performance. Notably, he has secured victories at NYCDA Regional competitions for three consecutive years and holds the prestigious title of three-time BYU national Pre-Teen Latin Champion. Ezra’s talents extend beyond the dance floor, as he’s landed roles as a principal boy dancer in the movie ‘Dear Dumb Diary’ and as a background dancer in ‘Canine Christmas’ and the web series ‘Dr. Fubalous.’

Ezra’s artistic journey has seen him shine in various productions, including a lead role in the local Christmas Musical ‘Return to Christmas’ and being awarded Top Ten Dance at the Beacon Theater. Hailing from Utah, with roots tracing back to Argentina and Mexico, Ezra’s multicultural background enriches his artistic expression. Recently, he graced prestigious events like the iHeartRadio Awards and the Oscars, where he swayed as a backup dancer for Ryan Gosling’s performance. Ezra’s influence extends beyond the stage, as he shared insights into his friendship with Jojo Siwa on the Let’s Unpack That podcast. As a member of the Mini Streetz Team, Ezra continues to push boundaries in the dance world, all while sharing a special bond with his mother, Lucrecia Sosa, evidenced by their matching tattoos.

Benjamin Castro is in the Luxury Cruise Industry

Benjamin Castro, a member of the Symphony of the Seas cruise crew, leads a life filled with travel and adventure. While he keeps his personal affairs private, he is often spotted journeying across the globe. Benjamin’s heart belongs to Morgan Riley Higgins, his devoted girlfriend, as they navigate life’s exciting voyages together.

Anna Linstruth’s Seemingly Leads a Private Life Today

Anna Christine Linstruth, born on September 24, 1999, is a talented Hip-Hop dancer whose passion for dance ignited at a young age. From the age of six, Anna honed her skills and technique at Extensions Performing Arts Academy Dance Studio in Lancaster, California, where she danced with dedication and commitment for many years into her early teens. Her journey with Extensions not only shaped her as a dancer but also fostered a deep love and appreciation for the art form that is clearly evident in her aura.

Eddie Hoyt is a Dance Teacher Today

Since the age of seven, Eddie Hoyt has been tapping his way into hearts and minds alike. Renowned for his mastery of tap, Eddie exudes an electrifying personality that illuminates every room he enters. As a dancer and instructor at Charisma, he not only entertains his students but also empowers them to reach for the stars with his daily dance goals. Recently, Eddie shared his expertise at Studio 1 Dance Center for Tap Utah Day on May 25, and he’s gearing up for an exciting Teaching Tour throughout the summer, spreading his passion for dance far and wide.

Stephanie Sosa Has Undertaken Multiple Artistic Endeavours

Stephanie “Stephani” DeeAnn Sosa, a multifaceted Latina artist, graces screens and stages alike as an actress, dancer, and singer. Best known for her role as Steph, one of the dynamic background dancers in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,’ Stephanie was born on August 30, 1999, with a penchant for performance that bloomed early. From the age of eight, she immersed herself in all styles of dance, but it was Latin Ballroom where she truly found her stride, clinching two National titles in competitive Latin Ballroom competitions. Beyond her dazzling performances, Stephanie shares her favorite finds with fans through sponsored items on Amazon, adding a personal touch to her fan engagement.

In addition to her screen endeavors, Stephanie embarks on a journey of self-discovery and growth, attending acting school weekly and embracing therapy as a means to love every version of herself. Her commitment to the arts extends to teaching as guest faculty at the Streetz Dance Convention and Competition, where she imparts her wisdom and passion to aspiring dancers. Stephanie’s star continues to rise as she makes strides on Broadway and graces the small screen in projects like the AppleTV+ show ‘Palm Royale.’ A family affair, Stephanie collaborates with her younger brother Ezra Sosa, another talented alum from the dance and entertainment world.

Read More: So You Think You Can Dance Season 17: Where Are The Contestants Now?