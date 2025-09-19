Sophia Lillis and Daniel Zolghadri’s ‘Ancient History’ Begins Filming in New York in October

The Big Apple will soon host two rising stars. Principal photography of the movie ‘Ancient History,’ starring Sophia Lillis and Daniel Zolghadri, will take place in New York between October 8 and November 11 this year. Annie Baker wrote the story, which is under wraps, and will also direct.

You can recognize Sophia Lillis from the ‘IT’ movies, where she played the young Beverly Marsh. She also played Shelly in Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City,’ Doric in ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,’ Gretel in ‘Gretel & Hansel,’ and Maggie in Dustin Guy Defa’s ‘The Adults.’ As far as TV is concerned, you can spot her as Sydney Novak in ‘I Am Not Okay with This’ and the young version of Camille in ‘Sharp Objects.’ We will next see her in Michael Dowse’s action drama ‘Trap House,’ which is about two DEA agents pursuing thieves who are their own rebellious teenage children who began robbing cartels using parent tactics and classified intel. The movie also stars Bobby Cannavale and Dave Bautista.

Daniel Zolghadri’s latest feature film roles are Noah in ‘Lurker,’ Stephen in ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,’ and CJ in ‘Y2K.’ Expanding his curriculum vitae are his performances as Michael in ‘Snorkeling,’ Jakob in ‘Tales from the Loop,’ Declan O’Shaunessy in ‘American Horror Stories,’ and Riley in ‘Eighth Grade.’

Annie Baker shot to fame as a director with the coming-of-age drama ‘Janet Planet,’ her directorial debut. The movie explores a mother-daughter relationship in 1990s rural Massachusetts. It stars Julianne Nicholson as Janet, along with Zoe Ziegler, Will Patton, Elias Koteas, and Sophie Okonedo.

Besides ‘Ancient History,’ New York will serve as the filming base for upcoming projects like ‘One Night Only,’ a drama starring Monica Barbaro, the Apple TV+ drama series ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died,’ featuring Jennifer Aniston, and ‘Meet the Parents 4,’ the fourth installment of the ‘Meet the Parents’ comedy film franchise.

