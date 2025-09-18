‘When Hope Calls’ Renewed for Season 3 at GAC

Fans can finally rejoice as GAC has renewed ‘When Calls the Heart’ spin-off ‘When Hope Calls’ for its third season! Filming will take place between October 1 and November 2 this year in North Bay, Ontario. Alfonso H. Moreno, the show’s creator, is back as the head writer, with Bradley Walsh returning as a director.

The Season 2 finale, titled ‘Season of Change,’ shows the town of Brookfield getting to celebrate one of their own, i.e., Sam. While he and Maggie tried to keep the news of his good fortune a secret, it is out. While the townsfolk are overjoyed, Ronnie, who is always searching for ways to make some bucks, finds a lucrative opportunity in Sam’s fortune. We also see the ranchers and the Mounties team up to safeguard the ranchers’ land from the poachers.

As the finale proceeds, Nora, the lawyer who came to Brookfield to reunite with her long-lost niece but stayed back to look after the orphanage, finds out that she might have been involved in a crime. The finale ends with Nora’s former assistant, Zoe, informing her that she unknowingly aided another lawyer in bribing a judge in many trials for favorable rulings. Nora even won one of these cases. Not only does it compromise her profession, but it also threatens her relationship with Mountie Michael Fletcher, which has just begun to brew.

Considering how the finale ends, characters we can expect to return in Season 3 include Nora Anderson (Cindy Busby), Michael Fletcher (Christopher Russell), Maggie Parsons (Hanneke Talbot), Sam Tremblay (Jon McLaren), Ronnie Stewart (Neil Crone), Lillian (Morgan Kohan), Gabriel (RJ Hatanaka), Tess (Wendy Crewson), Wyatt (Nick Bateman), and Lucie Clay (Kalinka Petrie).

North Bay served as the base for the previous seasons of ‘When Hope Calls.’ ‘Christmas at the Drive-In,’ ‘A Merry Christmas Wish,’ and ‘A Royal Date for Christmas‘ were also filmed in the region.

