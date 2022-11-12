Where was GAF’s A Merry Christmas Wish Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Bradley Walsh, GAC Family’s ‘A Merry Christmas Wish,’ AKA ‘The Christmas Farm,’ is a romantic comedy movie that follows a young woman named Janie, a marketing executive from New York City, New York. Following the death of her great-uncle, Janie goes back home to a small town called Woodland Falls. After learning about her uncle’s desire to host the annual Winter Wonderland festival at the family farm, the big-city girl decided to turn her beloved relative’s dream into a reality.

In order to achieve her goal, she enlists the help of farmhand Dylan, a man who is a big enjoyer of the Christmas spirit. As the two band together to create an unforgettable event, they also start growing close to each other. Thanks to its festive atmosphere and breathtaking scenes, the film has garnered much appreciation from the audience. Given its stunning visuals, people are quite eager to know just where the Christmas movie was recorded. If you are wondering about the same thing, we have your back!

A Merry Christmas Wish Filming Locations

‘A Merry Christmas Wish’ was filmed primarily in Powassan and North Bay, which are both located in Ontario. The principal photography of the movie took place in May 2022 under the cinematography of Jonathan Yapp. Let’s dive right in and explore further details of these production spots.

Powassan, Ontario

The municipality of Powassan is located in the Parry Sound District of Ontario and was one of the major filming locations for ‘A Merry Christmas Wish.’ The area has a comparatively colder climate which helped create the perfect atmosphere for a Christmas movie. Additionally, Powassan helped serve as the perfect setting for lensing a film about small-town experiences. The cast members certainly seemed to enjoy their time during the filming and could not get enough of the countryside.

“We’re in Ontario, [Canada]. We’re out in the middle of [nowhere]. It has been so beautiful,” Jill Wagner, who essays the character of Janie, shared with US weekly. “I am a country girl, I live on a farm, so anytime I get to be in a big barn like this, it’s heaven.” Jill and her co-star, Cameron Mathison (Dylan), had many memorable moments while filming on the set of the GAC Family movie. The two developed a close bond and helped each other out whenever possible.

Thanks to its beauty and charm, Powassan has long been a favorite among filmmakers to record their projects. This especially holds true for the minds behind Christmas movies, who seemingly cannot get enough of the Canadian municipality. In fact, Powassan has hosted the production of several of your favorite Holiday films like ‘A Song for Christmas’ and ‘Christmas with Tucker.’

North Bay, Ontario

Located on the shores of Lake Nipissing, North Bay is a popular city within Ontario that was used to film ‘A Merry Christmas Wish.’ Many of the film’s scenes were lensed using the historic city as its backdrop. The different amenities within North Bay were also frequently used by the cast members. In fact, the leading duo of Jill Wagner and Cameron Mathison could often be seen at World Gym North Bay, situated in North Bay Mall at 300 Lakeshore Drive.

Over the years, North Bay has played a crucial role in Canadian history and development. It developed as a railroad center and was also home to a crucial airport during the Cold War. Thanks to its geographical location, historical significance, and impressive infrastructure, North Bay has long been used to produce movies and shows. Over the years, the city has served as a backdrop in popular entertainment projects like ‘Cardinal’ and ‘The Desperate Hour.’

A Merry Christmas Wish Cast

The gorgeous Jill Wagner takes up the role of Janie in ‘A Merry Christmas Wish.’ The actress is no stranger to Christmas movies and is admired for her work in films like ‘A Christmas Miracle for Daisy‘ and ‘Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy.’ Starring alongside her is the talented Cameron Mathison, who acts as the charming farmhand called Dylan. You may recognize the actor from his work in ‘General Hospital‘ and ‘A Kindhearted Christmas.’ Other appearances in the movie include Neil Whitely as Sidney, Morgan David Jones as Charles Meyer, Deanna Jarvis as Nicole, and Taya Messier as Gracie.

Read More: Heart Warming Christmas Movies