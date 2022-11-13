Where was GAF’s My Best Friend’s Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Jake Helgren, GAC Family’s ‘My Best Friend’s Christmas,’ AKA ‘Christmas Sweethearts,’ is a romantic comedy film about a young woman named Ashley Seever. After returning home for Christmas, Ashley learns that her cousin Bella Vega is engaged to Grant Hines, Ashley’s high school sweetheart. Not having let go of her feelings for Grant, Ashley is devastated, though she does not want to ruin her cousin’s happiness. When Ashley discloses her dilemma to her best friend, Liam Marsh. The latter decides to crash the family’s Holiday celebrations and pretend to be Ashley’s boyfriend.

However, what starts as a ruse to deflect attention soon turns into something far more real than the two friends had expected. With its captivating backdrops and a heartwarming storyline, the film has gained much attention from viewers. Naturally, fans of the Christmas movie are eager to know just where to movie was shot in order to capture such breathtaking scenes. Well, we are here to explore the same and discuss the actors who brought such interesting characters to life.

My Best Friend’s Christmas Filming Locations

‘My Best Friend’s Christmas’ was filmed under the name ‘Crashing Christmas’ in Idyllwild and Los Angeles, which are located in California. The principal photography of the movie began in February 2019 and was wrapped up in the first half of March 2019. Let’s explore these places in a bit more detail.

Idyllwild, California

Idyllwild is a small town located in the San Jacinto mountains in California. The area served as the primary shooting spot for ‘My Best Friend’s Christmas,’ largely due to the abundant snow in the area during the filming process. Given that the majority of the movie is set in a small town, Idllywild ‘s picturesque backdrops help create the perfect atmosphere for the story. The beautiful backdrops and the breathtaking views in this mountainous town bolstered the movie’s visual side by a significant amount.

Actor Colton Little, who essays the role of Liam Marsh, has fond memories of filming in Idyllwind thanks to the town’s beauty and the friendly nature of the film’s cast and crew. During the production, cast members stayed in beautiful mountain cabins where they would unwind after working for the day and often enjoyed card games, wine, and dance parties. Interestingly, Colton had to share a room with Tanner Novlan (Grant Hines) and formed a great friendship with him.

Idllywind’s charm, especially during the early months of a year, is hard to resist for anyone. The filmmakers take advantage of the snowy landscapes to create a magical Christmas environment that one cannot help but fall in love with. Over the years, Idyllwind has hosted the production of many beloved movies like ‘The Wrecking Crew’ and ‘A Merry Christmas Match.’

Los Angeles, California

The beloved city of Los Angeles, California, was used to film ‘My Best Friend’s Christmas.’ As the heart of the western entertainment industry, Los Angeles has long been used to produce movies and TV shows. The city and its surroundings are home to several well-known filming studios that provide state-of-the-art facilities to filmmakers. Hence, it is no wonder that the minds behind the GAC Family movie used the city to frame the project. Some of your favorite films shot in the City of Angels include ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story‘ and ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’

My Best Friend’s Christmas Cast

Actress Breanne Hill plays the role of Ashley Seever in ‘My Best Friend’s Christmas.’ The actress is well-known for her work in ‘The Nature of Romance’ and ‘Deadly Assistant.’ The talented Colton Little acts as Ashley’s best friend, Liam Marsh, and can also be seen in ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem‘ and ‘The Victorians.’ Tanner Novlan, who stars in the film as Grant Hines, is beloved for being a part of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ and ‘Roswell, New Mexico.’

Other appearances include Masiela Lusha as Bella Vega, Beth Broderick as Sheila Seever, Trevor Eve as Winston Seever, and Autumn Federici as Gwen. Josh Cowdery (Martin), Sophia Stephens (Deborah), John D. Hickman (Vinnie the DJ Santa), and Leslie Stratton (Katrina) also act in the GAC Family movie.

