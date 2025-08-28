‘The Walsh Sisters’ Renewed for Season 2 at BBC

Great news for book readers as the BBC has renewed the upcoming drama series ‘The Walsh Sisters’ for its second season. The show is based on Irish author Marian Keyes’ five books about the titular dysfunctional but lovable sisters. Filming will take place in Dublin, Ireland, where Season 1 was shot, on undisclosed dates. Stefanie Preissner and Kefi Chadwick are back as writers, with Ian Fitzgibbon returning to direct. The news of the renewal comes before the first season drops, which itself is waiting for a release date.

The show centers on sisters Anna (Louisa Harland), Rachel (Caroline Menton), Maggie (Stefanie Preissner), Claire (Danielle Galligan), and Helen (Máiréad Tyers) as they navigate the ups and downs of their late 20s and 30s with in-jokes, resentments, and some old wounds. However, their DNA and a shared love of power ballads keep them together in the face of grief, heartbreak, addiction, and parenthood. The cast also includes Aidan Quinn as the girls’ father, Jack ‘Daddy’ Walsh, Carrie Crowley as their mother/Jack’s wife, Mammy Walsh, and Debi Mazar as Chaquie.

Louisa Harland is best known for her performance as Nell Jackson in ‘Renegade Nell‘ and Orla McCool in ‘Derry Girls.’ She also played Rachel in the Netflix movie ‘Joy.’ Caroline Menton played Doris in ‘All Creatures Great & Small’ and Anna in the horror film ‘Oddity.’ Stefanie Preissner can be spotted as Ms. Steam Pipes in ‘Finding Joy’ and Garda Keary in ‘Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope.’ Danielle Galligan is known for playing Mallory Markum in ‘Obituary,’ Nina Zenik in ‘Shadow and Bone,’ and Naomi in ‘Who We Love.’ Máiréad Tyers portrayed Jen in ‘Extraordinary’ and Susannah in ‘My Lady Jane.’ Feature films she has been a part of include ‘Belfast’ and ‘Dead Shot.’

Aidan Quinn is recognizable as Captain Thomas Gregson in ‘Elementary,’ Lieutenant Kevin Sweeney from ‘Prime Suspect,’ and Roger Laver in ‘Rematch.’ His recent feature films are ‘Daughter of the Bride’ and ‘Blacklight.’ Carrie Crowley’s notable performances include Mairead Noonan in ‘Smother,’ Assumpta Kozloswka in ‘Hope Street,’ Hilde in ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ and Rose’s mother in ‘Rose’s War,’ AKA ‘Baltimore.’ Debi Mazar’s latest acting credits are Louella Parsons in ‘Miss Fallaci,’ the Kimono in ‘The Kill Room,’ and Medusa in ‘Kaos.’

Upcoming projects to be filmed in Dublin include Rob Savage’s ‘Grandma’s House,’ starring Jessica Chastain, Ramin Bahrani’s ‘Last Meals,’ featuring Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook, and Frankie Shaw’s ‘4 Kids Walk Into a Bank,’ starring Liam Neeson.

