The Better Sister Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video

Great news for crime thriller fans as Prime Video has renewed the drama series ‘The Better Sister,’ an adaptation of Alafair Burke’s novel, for its second season! Filming will begin in the fall of 2025 in New York. Olivia Milch and Regina Corrado are back as showrunners. Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks will reprise their roles as sisters Chloe Taylor and Nicky Macintosh, respectively.

The final of season 1 takes the viewers back to the night of Adam’s (Corey Stoll) murder, showing how it is Nicky who killed Adam, after Chloe and Adam’s son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) calls her and informs her how Adam hurt Chloe. After getting into a fight with Adam, Nicky stabs him with her pocket knife at Adam’s house. Later, she confesses it to Chloe, who helps the former cover up the crime by framing Bill Braddock, a founding partner at Adam and Jake’s law firm, for it. Bill ran the Gentry Group, which is involved in human trafficking.

As the plot proceeds, Nicky finds the documents Adam had hidden, which had information regarding Detective Nancy Guidry (Kim Dickens) about a past act of hers that her department covered up. When the story comes out, Guidry is pulled off the case of Adam’s murder by her boss despite her having facts related to the crime from Adam’s mother, which itself is rendered unreliable. The show ends with Chloe and Nicky sitting on a beach, finally coming close after years of separation and estrangement. Only Chloe knows that it is Nicky who killed Adam. It remains to be seen what new transpires in the lives of the two sisters in Season 2.

Other upcoming projects to be filmed in New York include ‘One Night Only,’ starring Monica Barbaro, the drama series ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died,’ starring Jennifer Aniston, ‘Focker In-Law,’ the fourth part in the ‘Meet the Parents’ comedy film franchise, and ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’

