Big Bang Theory-Spinoff ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Begins Filming in LA in September

Hold on to your planets, folks, as ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,’ a spin-off series of the beloved sitcom ‘Big Bang Theory,’ will soon arrive on HBO Max. Filming of the show will take place between September 22 and December 2 this year. Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady serve as writers. The cast includes Kevin Sussman as comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, Lauren Lapkus as Stuart’s girlfriend Denise, Brian Posehn as Stuart’s geologist friend Bert, and John Ross Bowie as quantum physicist Barry Kripke, all back from the mothership show. They are joined by Ryan Cartwright, who will play Kyle, a comic book nerd and a regular at Stuart’s book store; Tommy Walker, who will play Denise’s handsome new boyfriend, Gary; and Josh Brener, who will play a guy named Trevor.

The sci-fi-laced story is set in the future and revolves around Stuart, tasked with restoring reality. This happens after he breaks a device Sheldon and Leonard built, resulting in a multiverse Armageddon. In his endeavor, Stuart is aided by Denise, Bert, and Barry. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ characters. As expected, things don’t work out how they should, resulting in unexpected incidents, much to the viewers’ hilarity.

Kevin Sussman’s last feature film was the comedy ‘Freeloaders,’ where he played Benny. His recent TV projects are the Apple TV+ series ‘Lessons in Chemistry,’ the Fox sitcom ‘Call Me Kat,’ the Hulu series ‘The Dropout,’ and the Netflix show ‘Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.’ We will next see him as Bipolar Man in the Anna Nicole Smith biopic ‘Hurricanna.’

Lauren Lapkus was last seen as Joanna in the comedy movie ‘Another Happy Day.’ Other feature films she has been a part of ‘The Out-Laws,’ ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow,’ ‘Happiest Season,’ and ‘The Wrong Missy.’ She has also lent her voice to many TV shows, like ‘Digman!,’ ‘Big City Greens,’ ‘Invincible Fight Girl,’ and ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks.’

Brian Posehn’s recent notable roles are Frederick in ‘The Christmas Letter,’ Nicolas in ‘Lopez vs. Lopez,’ and Shandy in ‘Deadly Class.’ John Ross Bowie’s latest projects are ‘Bad Therapy,’ where he plays Nick, ‘Jumanji: The Next Level,’ where you can see him as Cavendish, and ‘Pet,’ where he can be seen as Jessup. His noteworthy TV performances include Gregory in ‘The Neighborhood,’ Brett in ‘United States of Al,’ Patrick in ‘Generation,’ and Scott in ‘Feel Good.’

Ryan Cartwright’s notable roles comprise Chale Witt in ‘Kevin Can Wait,’ Liam O’Callaghan in ‘Father Figures,’ Terry in ‘Vacation,’ and Max Keller in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star.’ Tommy Walker is known for his performance as Connor in ‘Bloodhound’ and Drex Stinklebaum in ‘Danger Force’ and ‘Henry Danger.’ His feature film credits include Private Tommy in ‘Jiu Jitsu,’ Forrest in ‘Primal,’ and Miko the Psycho in ‘Bomb City.’ Josh Brener played Herschel in the Netflix thriller movie ‘Carry-On.’ Before that, he starred as Alan Zweibel in ‘Saturday Night,’ Keith Mclure in ‘The Belko Experiment,’ and Eric Bronitt in ‘All My Life.’ He also voiced Steel in the movie ‘Max Steel.’ On TV, you can spot him as Nelson ‘Big Head’ Bighetti in ‘Silicon Valley,’ Kent in ‘3 Body Problem,’ and Murray in The Last of Us.’

Read More: Yellowjackets Season 4 Begins Filming in Vancouver in February 2026