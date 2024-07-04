Where Was Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot Filmed?

‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’ is a gritty drama that brings to life the inspiring real-life story of Donna Martin and her husband, Reverend W.C. Martin. Starring Nika King and Demetrius Grosse as devoted couples, this Christian film chronicles their remarkable journey as they influence their small rural church community to support children in foster care who others have neglected. Despite facing numerous obstacles, the Martins and fellow church members manage to adopt 77 children, illustrating that love and determination can overcome even the greatest challenges.

Directed by Joshua Weigel, the historical film, also known as ‘Possum Trot,’ thrives in delivering the message of the transformative power of compassion and advocates for the well-being of vulnerable children. The setting of the film harks back to the late 1990s, raising questions regarding whether authentic setpieces and exterior sites were utilized to paint the visual canvas of ‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot.’

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot Filming Locations

‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’ was shot in the consolidated city-county of Macon in Georgia. Principal photography began in the fall of 2022 and lasted until early winter in December. Although the movie’s title references the East Texan location of Possum Trot — a real place where the story’s events took place in the late 1990s — filming did not occur in the region.

The makers leveraged the warm climate of Georgia to evoke the film’s rural Texas backdrop and highlight its renowned farming practices and religious activities. Utilizing Macon’s wide variety of locations, the cinematography, handled by Benji Bakshi and Sean Patrick Kirby, enhanced the visual storytelling of the film, capturing the emotional depth of the narrative as skillfully as the screenplay crafted by Joshua and Rebekah Weigel.

Macon, Georgia

Officially known as Macon-Bibb County, the Georgian city exclusively hosted the entire production of ‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot.’ Like the original background of the Martins in East Texas, the history of Macon is also rooted in strong community bonds, rich culture, and heritage, in addition to the beautiful landscapes and sun-kissed sky. Some of the most high-profile productions shot here include the critically acclaimed 2023 musical remake ‘The Color Purple,’ the 1970s classic comedy-western ‘Smokey and the Bandit,’ and the Academy Award-winning biographical comedy ‘Green Book.’

The social media posts shared by lead actress Nika King solidified the decision to shoot here, as the abundant natural light and lack of rain helped the producers stick to the budget and avoid any delays or disruptions. The crew was also joined by the local community to handle the casting calls for extras and background characters, as well as several other business needs. King also shared some videos of her trailer on the filming site, including her dog accompanying her. Diaana Babnicova, who plays the role of Terri, had her own adventures, from exploring Macon to briefly taking the pilot seat of her flight to Atlanta. A portion of the filming reportedly took place in the Middle Georgia region as well.

Notably, W.C. Martin, now the church’s Bishop, and Donna Martin joined the production to oversee the filming. They told The Christian Science Monitor that the shooting site did manage to resemble Possum Trot. “When everything was said and done, it showed a glimpse of Possum Trot today, where all the families have gotten together. They all have families of their own,” the Bishop said, referring to the experience as the “crowning moment” of their achievements. Donna, who grew up in Possum Trot, shared her husband’s sentiments, referring to the moment as the “déjà vu” of their lives.

Macon is not the only popular destination for filmmakers in the southeastern state, which has experienced rapid growth since the turn of the century. Almost all the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies and Marvel Cinematic Universe projects are partially or thoroughly shot in the local city of Atlanta, contributing to the city’s reputation as the “Hollywood of the South.” Though it opts for a grounded approach with no requirements for greenscreens, ‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot,’ thanks to its connection to history, cements its name as one of the most significant projects shot in Georgia.

