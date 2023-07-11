How Many Women Did Spencer Herron Sleep With? How Many Of Them Were His Students?

With Hulu’s ‘Betrayal: The Perfect Husband’ being based on season 1 of the hit titular podcast, we get a true insight into the double life and actions of convicted sex offender Spencer Herron. After all, it turns out he was not just a married video production teacher as well as Air Force Band member but also a predator who often utilized his charm to manipulate women into sleeping with him. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about his affairs — including how many of them involved outrightly assaulting his minor students at Kell High School — we have got the details for you.

How Many Women Did Spencer Herron Sleep With?

Although it’s unclear precisely how many women Spencer has gotten involved with in his existence, it is believed he had over 60 affairs between 2012 and 2018 while married to Jennifer Faison. As per the docuseries, this need for gratification in him all began following the crumbling of his first marriage as he realized he hadn’t really had the 20s experience most people did in their lifetime. He thus decided to let loose in a way he never had before, meaning he allegedly partied, dated around, and let his fantasies shine through before suddenly reuniting with college sweetheart Jenifer.

Spencer actually proposed to this lost partner of his after a whirlwind romance under the belief she was “the love of his life” and was certain he’d be able to change his ways once he settled down. However, he never even tried — he reportedly claims the opportunities simply presented themselves, but the truth is he actively sought women out by approaching them through Facebook or in person. In fact, according to the production, he not only cheated on Jenifer the week of their wedding in late December 2012 but also had several overlapping affairs lasting 2-3 years in the ensuing period.

Though arguably the worst part is that Spencer was so good at hiding this particular side of his that she had absolutely no idea something was going on behind her back until his ultimate June 1, 2018, arrest. That’s despite the fact Jenifer knew some of these other women personally, like his Air Force Bandmate (known as “Hope” in the podcast as well as the show) and one of the couple’s real close friends. The latter had actually broken things off relatively early due to her guilt and also came clean to her spouse, following which the former still somehow convinced them not to say anything to his own wife.

As per the original, Spencer even had an affair with a woman who prefers to go by “Lauren” in this case, especially as she’s his last known lover and has a reputable community standing in real life. We should also mention that despite the fact these women knew he was married, the reason they went ahead with the physicality was because he did make it seem like they were the only ones for him.In fact, he purportedly told several of his partners there was no emotional connection left in his marriage anymore and that they were the woman he truly loved — all of which was false manipulation.