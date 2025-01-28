Spike Fearn to Star in Julia Baylis and Sam Guest’s ‘Pocket Dream’

Julia Baylis and Sam Guest have found the headliner for their feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Spike Fearn will lead the drama film ‘Pocket Dream.’ The project will start filming in Eastern Long Island and New York City in mid-March 2025. Baylis and Guest also wrote the screenplay. Ani Schroeter, Kathryn Moseley, and Gia Rigoli produce the movie for Simone Films, Discordia Cine, and Anarene Films.

The movie follows a young cater waiter who is recruited by a mysterious socialite to chauffeur her to an exclusive enclave on Long Island. After he becomes immersed in the world of the wealthy elite, he is drawn into the darker side of the American Dream. Given the narrative’s setting and thematic focus, ‘Pocket Dream’ aligns with a growing wave of films exploring class disparity, ambition, and power dynamics in the contemporary United States.

Fearn garnered attention with his performance as Vandal in Matt Reeves’ 2022 superhero flick ‘The Batman.’ He then appeared in Charlotte Wells’ critically acclaimed ‘Aftersun’ as Olly and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s ‘Back to Black’ as Tyler. The actor has since gained prominence with his portrayals of Bjorn in Fede Álvarez’s science-fiction horror film ‘Alien: Romulus‘ and Louis in ITVX’s teen drama series ‘Tell Me Everything.’ Fearn will next be seen in James L. Brooks’ ‘Ella McCay,’ starring Ayo Edebiri and Woody Harrelson, and

Alicia MacDonald’s romantic comedy ‘CC: Emily.’

Baylis and Guest have previously worked together on several short films and independent projects, such as ‘Wiggle Room’ and ‘Walk of Shame,’ focusing on intimate character studies and visually driven storytelling. Their works have earned prestigious spots at renowned film festivals, including the Sundance Film Festival in 2021 and 2023, South by Southwest (SXSW), Palm Springs International ShortFest, and San Francisco International Film Festival (SFFILM), showcasing their distinctive storytelling and filmmaking talent.

