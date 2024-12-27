Does the Shaman (Player 044) Die in Squid Game Season 2?

The second season of Netflix’s survival series ‘Squid Game’ introduces several new characters as the players of the new edition of the titular game, including Chae Kook-hee’s Seon-nyeo, a shaman known as Player 044. In South Korea, shamans are figures who can allegedly interact with the spirit world to guide believers, like the mysterious character in the show. Seon-nyeo presents herself as an individual with knowledge about many of the contestants, including, most importantly, Seong Gi-hun. Intriguingly, her knowledge leads her to the enemy camp as she votes only for Team O. In the final episodes of the sophomore installment, her prominence decreases, raising concerns regarding her fate! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Seon-nyeo is Alive at the End of Squid Game Season 2

Seon-nyeo, or Player 044, does not die in the second season of ‘Squid Game.’ Even though the shaman is a standout among the contestants of the latest edition of the titular game, she doesn’t interact with her fellow players. She even finds a comfortable place for herself in a corner of the large living chamber to immerse herself in her thoughts and beliefs. It is true that she provokes some of her teammates, mainly Jang Geum-ja (Player 149) and Park Yong-sik (Player 007), but beyond these provocations, especially with words about curses and destiny, she doesn’t take part in any severe conflicts.

This nature of Seon-nyeo can also be the reason why she remains alive. Even when the players who belong to Team O and Team X fight and kill each other, she stays away from them despite being part of the former group. The shaman finds peace even within the chaos unleashed among the contestants, making her an exceptional figure. As far as Seon-nyeo is concerned, her fate has already been written by the Gods, which leaves her with the impression that there is nothing she should do to protect or alter her life. Even though her coping mechanism is unusual, it sure works for her, which is why she is alive while several who take matters into their own hands die.

Interestingly, Seon-nyeo is one of the few surviving players who belong to Team O. Since their rivals are in a dire predicament, especially after the deaths of numerous rebels and the capture of Gi-hun, the shaman and her compatriots have a clear advantage over the other team. This shifting power dynamics can be a significant part of the already-announced third season. After the fall of the rebellion, the Front Man is expected to increase the intensity of the remaining games, as revealed by the mid-credits scene of the second season.

The introduction of a second doll, who seemingly can detect motion like his “girlfriend,” clarifies that the Front Man means business in the third season. If the games become tougher, we may see only resilient ones surviving the upcoming rounds. Considering her nature, Seon-nyeo can be part of this small group. While many players frequently display fear, frustration, and helplessness, the shaman has been under control, except for her performance during the “Six-Legged Pentathlon” game. Therefore, she is expected to be at the center stage of the upcoming deadly games.

While the second season delves into the lives of the newly introduced characters in detail, Seon-nyeo is an exception. The series has yet to reveal her hardships, life before the Squid Game, and her reason behind voting in favor of the continuation of the game. In the remaining episodes of the dystopian series, we can expect these matters to be addressed or outrightly revealed.

Read More: Squid Game: Is MG Coin a Real YouTube Channel? Is Dalmatian a Real Crypto Currency?