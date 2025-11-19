Squid Game The Challenge Season 2 Finalists: Where Are They Now?

As a reality competition series revolving around 456 contestants as they face off against one another for $4.56 million, Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ breaks all bounds of the genre. That’s because, apart from being a near-perfect adaptation of the eponymous South Korean original show, the grand cash prize it offers is undniably the single largest in broadcast television history. Therefore, with season 2 of this incredible production having aired in its entirety, we can not help but wonder how the finalists of this once-in-a-lifetime experience are fairing these days.

Trinity is a Rising Influencer, Musician, and Philanthropist

Although a native of Kernersville, North Carolina, Trinity Savon Parriman (Player 398) is currently based in Kansas City, Missouri, to build the life he had dreamed of since he was a child. He has admittedly faced his fair share of adversity after he was only born with just 1½ lungs in an overall complex environment, but he was thankfully guided to see musi c and sports as a great energy outlet. He thus became immersed in singing at his local church, was on the drum line of his high school’s band, and actively engaged in football, tennis, as well as wrestling as an athlete.

Trinity honestly wanted to play tennis at a collegiate level, but owing to several injuries and months of physical rehab, h e eventually chose to study music at Sterling University in Kansas. He graduated in 2021, following which he decided to settle down in Missouri and establish himself in the entertainment industry as an artist, philanthropic entrepreneur, and a public figure. In fact, he has already proudly released 2 full-fledged EPs – ‘Part 1: Life’ (2022) and ‘Part 2: Lessons’ (2023) – along with several singles, with the most recent being ‘Colors of Her’ (2025).

Coming to his philanthropic endeavor, Trinity is actually the Founder-CEO of a non-profit organization whose sole aim is to spread positivity in communities through the art form of music. The foundation is called Recharge Missions, and the 25-year-old leads it while keeping his deep faith in the hopes it will bring people the same kind of peace music has always brought to him. Moreover, alongside his girlfriend Izzy Joy, he appears to be evolving into a digital creator as he doesn’t hesitate to document mini-vlogs, challenges, or travel content on his social media. We should also mention that Trinity’s goal remains to bring his mother closer to him – from North Carolina to Missouri – especailly since she has multiple sclerosis (MS) and now often needs help with even daily tasks as she is growing older.

Vanessa Continues to Thrive as a Lobster Fisher

Born in Prince Edward Island, Canada, into a family of professional lobster fishers, Vanessa Clements (Player 017) was just a young girl when she knew she wanted to follow in their footsteps. However, when she was a teenager and truly believed herself to be ready for such strenuous manual work, her own father refused to hire her by claiming she would n’t be able to handle it. Instead of letting this rejection break her down, though, she turned it into motivation and started garnering experience on mussel boats before getting fishing approval from the Native Council. Since then, the 31-year-old has become the first female ever to earn her Fishing Master 4 certification (in March 2025) and is presently serving at a rank just one below Captain. In other words, she is a fully licensed, active lobster fisher.

Vanessa had to overcome several challenges, but she is now at a place where even her father has no choice but to admit her abilities – in fact, he has since even asked her to fish alongside him. Apart from being a thriving lobster fisher in her hometown of Mill River, she is also a proud reality star as well as a rising public figure as she was also a participant on season 8 of ‘Big Brother Canada.’ The show had to conclude production early owing to the COVID-19 pandemic back in March 2020, but she definately left her mark there, enabling her to now be a public figure in every sense of the term. It’s also imperative to note that the animal lover, hunter, and travel enthusiast is currently in a happy relationship with a man named Mike Bingley, whom she has officially been dating since July 2024.

Steven is Not Only a Proud Poker Player But Also a Professional Realtor

It was back when Steven (Player 183) was merely 12 years old when his mother taught him poker as a hobby, unaware he would turn it into a his full-fledged profession by 2016. The 2013 Arizona State University graduate with a Bachelor’s in Business Management actually played at amateur level for a few years before stepping into the live scene through the World Championship. His first couple of years were reportedly rather unfruitful, but things started to change from 2018 onwards to such an extent that he was soon cashing in money in World Series of Poker Circuit events. However, it wasn’t until 2023 that he scored really big by finishing second with $6.5 million in the World Series of Poker Main Event – so, his total poker earnings is roughly $8 million as of writing.

From what we can tell, Steven continues to serve as a professional poker player in tournaments both nationally as well as an internationally, sometimes even competing against his mother. Yet, he had actually kickstarted his career in a different industry back in 2013 by earning his real estate license and then deciding to garner first-hand experience as an agent in the field. He did that for two years before establishing his own luxury brokerage called Jr. Jones Realty in his hometown of Pheonix, Arizona, to providing clients with the best possible homes and services. Today, though, the 37-year-old travel enthusiast doesn’t only operate his brokerage in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area; instead he has also started tapping into the market of Las Vegas, Nevada. We should even mention that he continues to maintain a close connection with his mother and is a proud dog dad – he has 3 adorable fur babies named Onyx, Poochie, and Itty Bitty.

