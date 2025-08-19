5 Best Steve Carell Movies and Shows in Netflix (August 2025)

Actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer Steven John Carell initially gained recognition as a cast member on the short-lived ‘The Dana Carvey Show’ in 1996, and three years later as a correspondent on ‘The Daily Show With Jon Stewart.’ Following the turn of the century, Steve achieved stardom simultaneously on television as well as the big screen. He notably plays Michael Scott in NBC’s ‘The Office,’ as well as stars in several comedy films at the time, including ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin, ‘Evan Almighty,’ and ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love.’ Turning to more dramatic roles in movies like ‘Foxcatcher’ and ‘The Big Short‘ and television series like ‘The Morning Show’ has earned Steve more critical acclaim. If you are looking to dive into projects featuring Steve Carell on Netflix, the following list is perfect for you.

5. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Marking the directorial debut of Adam McKay, ‘Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy’ tells the story of the titular television host (Will Ferrell), who dominates the 1970s scene of broadcast news with his team of reporters. They include lead field reporter Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd), sportscaster Champ Kind (David Koechner), and meteorologist Brick Tamland (Steve Carell). Their work life gets upended when Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate), a rising female journalist, is appointed as Ron’s co-anchor by the network. Smitten with jealousy, Ron ruins his career with an outburst on camera, before getting another chance to set things right. You can watch the film here.

4. Despicable Me (2010)

Directed by Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin, ‘Despicable Me’ revolves around Gru, a supervillain with technologically advanced gadgets and his own army of minions. When his professional nemesis, Victor, steals the Great Pyramid of Giza, Gru finds his pride hurt and decides to prove his mettle by stealing the moon from space. As he sets to work on his plan with his elderly assistant, Dr. Nefario, Gru meets with many obstacles in his path. To overcome one of them, he adopts three orphan girls, only to realize that he has invited the greatest challenge of his life: becoming a father. This marks the debut film of the animation studio Illumination Entertainment, where Steve Carell lends his voice to the lead character of Gru. Stream the film here.

3. The Four Seasons (2025)

Created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, ‘The Four Seasons’ is adapted from Alan Alda’s 1981 film of the same name. The narrative follows three suburban couples, Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), who vacation together each season. When Nick and Anne announce their decision to split up, the entire group is left stunned. Things get further complicated as Nick starts bringing a much younger date on subsequent trips. You can binge the comedy-drama series on Netflix.

2. Welcome to Marwen (2018)

Helmed by Robert Zemeckis, ‘Welcome to Marwen’ centers around aspiring artist Mark Hogancamp (Steve Carell), who becomes a victim of a violent assault on April 8, 2000. Suffering brain damage as a result, Mark is left with little to no memory of his past life. In a desperate attempt to put together pieces of who he was and make sense of his present, he constructs a miniature Belgian town called Marwen in his yard, and assumes himself to be a heroic World War II fighter pilot. On his journey to recovery, Mark faces a great challenge when he is asked to testify against his attackers. Watch the film here.

1. Space Force (2020-2022)

From the minds of Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, ‘Space Force’ is a workplace comedy that chronicles the late career of General Mark Naird (Steve), who gets appointed as the Commander of the newest branch of the US military, the Space Force. Ridiculed by his peers in other branches, Mark faces his greatest challenge leading a department where civilian scientists are among the key assets. Additionally, there is the overhanging threat of budget cuts and the Space Force being subsumed back into the US Air Force. You can binge-watch the series on Netflix.

