Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Black Bag’ Starts Filming in London in May

Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Black Bag’ is set to start filming in London, England, in May. Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett headline the cast, along with Regé-Jean Page on board to star. The spy thriller, set in the United Kingdom, is written by David Koepp. The plot details of the movie are currently under wraps.

Soderbergh recently directed the horror thriller ‘Presence,’ which explores a suburban house inhabited by a mysterious entity. He also helmed all six episodes of the TV miniseries ‘Full Circle,’ unraveling secrets connecting characters and cultures in present-day New York City during an investigation into a botched kidnapping. His credits include eight episodes of the web series ‘Command Z,’ in which scientists embark on a ‘historic’ mission to travel back in time and revise history, and ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance,’ depicting Mike’s return to the stage after a business deal gone wrong. ‘Kimi,’ ‘No Sudden Move,’ and ‘Let Them All Talk’ are the other projects he was involved in recently.

Fassbender’s most recent appearance is in ‘Kneecap’, in which he portrays Arló Ó Cairealláin. He starred as Thomas Rongen in Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ and as the titular assassin in David Fincher’s ‘The Killer,’ in which the protagonist confronts his employers and embarks on an international manhunt.

Blanchett played Sister Eileen in ‘The New Boy,’ which revolves around a nine-year-old Aboriginal Australian orphan boy who arrives at a remote monastery run by a renegade nun. Her recent credits also include ‘Tár,’ ‘Don’t Look Up,’ and ‘Nightmare Alley.’

Page recently graced the screen in ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,’ portraying Xenk in a tale of a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic. He also appeared in ‘The Gray Man‘ as Carmichael. The actor’s notable credits include ‘Bridgerton‘, ‘Sylvie’s Love’, and ‘For The People.’

In ‘Black Bag,’ Soderbergh is reuniting with Blanchett after the neo-noir crime film ‘The Good German’ (2006) and ‘Ocean’s 8’ (2018). Fassbender, on the other hand, starred in the filmmaker’s 2011 film ‘Haywire.’ London, where the filming of the movie will start, earlier served as the backdrop for productions such as ‘Masters of the Air‘ and ‘The Beekeeper.’

Read More: Michelle Yeoh’s ‘The Mother’ Begins Filming in Los Angeles in June