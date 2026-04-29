Is Masaya Hotta Based on a Real Yakuza Member?

‘Straight to Hell’ presents a dramatized version of the life and career of Kazuko Hosoki, a Japanese fortune teller who dominated TV ratings in the 2000s. Growing up in the hunger-stricken aftermath of World War II, Kazuko’s life remains full of hardships. Even so, she figures out the power of money and desire at an early age and builds a successful empire for herself as the owner of a number of clubs. Yet, as a conman enters her life, he leaves her in mountains of debt and under the servitude of a high-profile criminal. This is when Masaya Hotta, a member of the Yakuza, enters her life. After using her to vanquish their shared enemy, Hotta quickly becomes an integral part of Kazuko’s life as her lover and her partner. Therefore, given his significant role in the series, viewers are bound to wonder about the possible real-life inspiration behind the on-screen character.

Kazuko Hosoki’s Real-Life Connection to Yakuza Members

‘Straight to Hell’ finds a basis in the real life of Kazuko Hosoki. As a famous fortune teller, the public figure was an integral and inescapable part of Japanese pop culture in the 2000s. However, in 2008, a magazine named Weekly Gendai published a series of articles about her under the title ‘The Witch’s Resume.’ In these exposé articles, the publications delve into Hosoki’s scandalous past and connections to organized crime. The aftermath of this scandal was followed by Hosoki’s retirement from life as a public figure and a TV personality. For the most part, ‘Straight to Hell’ presents a dramatized story of her life in accordance with these magazine articles as well as her own personal autobiography. Yet, occasionally, some aspects of the on-screen narrative end up being more fictionalized than true.

Masaya Hotta’s character in the show seems to be a combination of reality and fictionality. There are no records of a Yakuza member with a prominent presence in Tokyo from the 60s to the 90s. Thus, the character itself proves to be a work of fiction created in service of the show. However, there is still some basis for his involvement in Kazuko’s on-screen story. As proven by the Weekly Gendai articles, the real Kazuko Hosoki was indeed involved with organized crime and possibly even Yakuza gangsters. In her late teens and early 20s, the fortune teller was in a different business. She was a hostess and eventually the owner of hostess clubs in the Ginza district of Tokyo.

Reportedly, during this time period, these hostess clubs were a magnet for social gatherings between wealthy and powerful individuals from different walks of life. This included politicians, businessmen, and even the Yakuza. Therefore, it’s entirely possible that Hosoki crossed paths with and even dated an actual member of the crime syndicate. In fact, certain sources suggest that the fortune teller was dating a Yakuza gangster named Masashi Horio for over 30 years of her life. Notably, the end of their relationship is said to have coincided with the time in Hosoki’s life when she took over control of Shimakura Chiyoko, the popular singer in the 1980s. Thus, while it’s impossible to tell if Horio is the definitive and direct counterpart for Hotta’s character, it’s highly possible that the real-life Yakuza member was a notable inspiration in the creation of the on-screen character.

Read More: Masahiro Yasuoka: How Did Kazuko Hosoki’s Partner Die?