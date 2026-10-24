Surviving Hurricane Otis: Does Mochis the Dog Die?

In the sea adventure film ‘Surviving Hurricane Otis,’ danger isn’t solely confined to the waters. The story centers on the titular Category 5 hurricane, which hits the coast of Acapulco, causing immense mayhem and wreckage in its wake. However, the bulk of the threat is explored out on the sea, where a pair of half-brothers, Wirpul and Candi, are manning a yacht for their employer. Initially, the sailors aren’t expecting the storm to present much of a risk. As such, when the full force of the hurricane hits, it wrangles them into a desperate fight for survival. Meanwhile, the natural disaster continues to impact the city on dry land as well. Heavy storms cut their way through the town, even destroying Candi’s home. Consequently, Wirpul’s mother, Chayo, and her beloved three-legged dog, Mochis, aren’t entirely in the clear either, as they face the threat of becoming one of the many victims of the hurricane. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Mochis Pulls Through on the Other Side of the Hurricane

Mochis is introduced in the story as a trusty companion to Chayo, Wirpul’s mother. She has a business selling empanadas at a crowded beach where she mostly targets tourists. In this endeavor, her pet remains her best and most efficient business partner. The three-legged dog is plenty capable on his own. Even so, when tourists with deep pockets see him, they end up taking pity on the canine and its owner. Thus, Mochis’ presence alone skyrockets sales and empties Chayo’s inventory for a profit. Yet, he isn’t only a business asset to the family. He’s a close and reliable companion for Chayo.

As such, when Hurricane Otis hits while Wirpul is out on the sea, the dog remains by the single mother’s side. Eventually, as the storm arrives on the shores of the city, wreaking havoc around the populated areas, Carmen’s house bears the brunt of the disaster. As a result, the woman knocks on Chayo’s door, worried about their safety as well as the safety of their sons. This offers the two mothers an opportunity to bury the hatchet between them. Afterward, the duo and their three-legged companion decide to go out looking for their sons together. Chayo, Carmen, and Mochis go out into the city as the storm passes through.

Since they have no idea that Wirpul and Candi are still at sea, they’re hopeful about finding them on land. Fortunately, the trio manages to survive the worst of the stormy night and makes it to the next morning alive and well. Along with most of the town, they convene at the medical center hoping to get some news about their sons. During this time, Mochis is the first one who spots and reunites with Wirpul, who had washed ashore after a hellish night out on the water. In the end, even though Hurricane Otis was a devastating force that had a death count in the dozens and displaced many others, Wirpul and Candi’s family survive. Mochis, the dog, ultimately survives and remains with his family.

Read More: Surviving Hurricane Otis Ending Explained: Is Candi Dead or Alive?