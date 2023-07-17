Survivor Season 2: Where Are They Now?

Far from the comfort and ease of the urban world, ‘Survivor’ features sixteen participants who put their mental and physical acumen to the test in order to survive on a deserted island. Stranded without any amenities and necessities, the contestants are divided into tribes and try to locate water, food and shelter on their own. With each season upping the ante, the reality television show features a number of exhilarating and tense moments. Like its predecessor, season 2 of the show also brought several twists and turns. So, if you’re also curious to know about the contestants of the show, look no further because we’ve got all the information right here!

Where is Tina Wesson Now?

After walking away with the prize, the 40-year-old nurse from Tennessee went on to explore the horizons of her abilities and interests much more. The star went on to work in hospitality and travel to places like Africa and London and stayed at the base camp of Mount Everest as well. She made a reappearance on ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water’ and starred in ‘The 3.’ Now in her 60s, the mother of two continues to embark on new adventures with her family, friends, children and husband. The star also reconnects with her former cast members from time to time and looks forward to new challenges wholeheartedly.

Where is Colby Donaldson Now?

Vying for the prize, Colby ultimately lost the title to Tina. Nevertheless, the aspiring actor continued to climb the ladder of success and returned to the show again. After his appearance in season 2, Colby came back to star on ‘Survivor: All-Stars’ and ‘Survivor: Heroes Vs Villains.’ Aside from his jaunt on reality television, Colby has also hosted, ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Butcher,’ ‘Alone,’ and ‘Top Shot.’ The star currently lives at his ranch in Montana but also dabbles in production and works as a steel designer. He consistently enjoys outside activities and likes to devote time to his friends and family.

Where is Keith Famie Now?

After losing out the top spot and coming in third, Keith continued to climb the heights of success as a director, producer, writer, chef and restaurateur. Post his exit from the show, Keith quickly became a globetrotting chef for the Food Network and directed human interest documentaries for PBS. Over the years, the director has been awarded twelve Michigan Emmys for his movies like, ‘Those on the Front Lines of Alzheimer’s & Dementia’ and ‘Those on the Front Lines of Cancer.’ Keith is also an author and has written ‘Living Through the Lens,’ and ‘Papa’s Rules For Life.’ The star continues to create new memories with his wife, children and grandchildren. Keith’s latest work includes, ‘Detroit: City of Hot Rods and Muscle Cars.’

Where is Elisabeth Filarski Now?

After placing fourth on the show, the graduate from Boston College went on to star in famous productions like ‘Entourage,’ ‘Made of Honor,’ ‘Madea Goes to Jail,’ and ‘Ugly Betty.’ Elisabeth later married NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck and was a host for shows like ‘The View,’ and ‘Fox and Friends.’ The star has since taken a step back from media and continues to celebrate life with her husband and three children. Elisabeth is also an author; her works include, ‘Point of View,’ ‘Flashlight Night,’ and ‘Deliciously G-Free.’ The star is also devout and regularly shares wisdom on her social media.

Where is Rodger Bingham Now?

Gaining the heart of viewers as a well-liked father, Rodger made the ultimate sacrifice when he asked to be voted off the show so that Elisabeth Filarski could accede. Since then, the Kentucky-based father took up a job with the state’s Department of Agriculture and even built a wedding venue on his farm known as The Barn at Belle Hills. The star continues to remain an integral part of his community and is even a recurrent speaker at his local church.

Where is Amber Brkich Now?

Despite her early exit from ‘Survivor: Australian Outback,’ the Pennyslvanian-based star had returned to ‘Survivor: All Stars’ and walked away with the prize and title. Amber also competed on ‘Survivor: Winners At War’ and has since married fellow castmate Rob Mariano. The couple are now parents to four daughters.

Where is Nick Brown Now?

Coming in seventh on the show, Nick left the Australian outbacks and continued his studies in law. Since then, the dynamic leader quickly entered the world of politics. After becoming the first Federal Prosecutor as a Black man, the star was later appointed to the Senate by President Joe Biden. Since his exit, the former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington has enjoyed his life with his wife, Tessa M. Gorman and his family.

Where is Jerri Manthey Now?

Despite her early exit from the show, Jerri came to the arena once more and staged tough competition in ‘Survivor: All Stars,’ and ‘Survivor: Heroes Vs Villains.’ Aside from her time on television, the star also exceeded in her career. She is currently managing Jerri Manthey Productions and is the creative director for her podcast, ‘Hit The Ground Running With Jerri Manthey.’ Over the years, the star had also dabbled in different industries as a sommelier and chef and even acted in productions like, ‘TMI Hollywood,’ ‘Chloe’s Prayer,’ and ‘Mr Lucke.’

Where is Alicia Calaway Now?

Renowned for her infamous finger wave at Kimmi, Alicia’s journey post ‘Survior’ has been just as exciting. The contestant went on to star in the television series ‘Half & Half.’ In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the star reflected on how she ultimately regretted losing her cool on the show. Nevertheless, she is still making progress as a personal trainer in New York City.

Where is Jeff Varner Now?

Jeff’s appearance on ‘Survivor: Australian Outback’ became the first of many appearances on the series. In addition to his appearances on ‘Survivor: Cambodia,’ and ‘Survivor: Game Changers,’ the star has continued to work as a writer. While Jeff has since sat out on his role as a journalist, he continues to explore other avenues of success as a Cameo creator and traveler.

Where is Michael Skupin Now?

Aside from his two-time stint on ‘Survivor,’ Michael Skupin accrued legal trouble after his exit from season 2 of the reality show. In 2016, Michael was charged with counts of larceny and possession of child pornography and sentenced to four years on probation. Ultimately, Michael was released in 2017 on parole and has since continued to work as a motivational speaker and has his own venture dedicated to the same. The reality star is a speaker at church, youth groups, and camps. He is also the Director of Business Development for VISA/MC.

Where is Kimmi Kappenberg Now?

Outside the Australian outbacks, Kimmi took the journey from a bartender in Long Island to a mother and biker in Houston. Aside from taking care of her children, Karter and Kannon, the reality star also spends her time attending motorcycle rallies. The mother of two has also found love again following her divorce from her husband. The star had made her last appearance on ‘Survivor: Cambodia,’ and, has since kept her work and life under wraps.

Where is Mitchell Olson Now?

The aspiring singer-songwriter continued to climb the road to success even after his days on ‘Survivor.’ Not only did he fulfil his aspirations as an entertainer, but he also ventured into business and became an entrepreneur. Mitchell also works as a Pageant Entertainer. Alas, despite his success, Mitchell has also faced his share of issues. From having to bear homophobic remarks in the supermarket to getting threats in his mail, the star and his husband, Mark Schmidt, have been on the receiving end of several travails. Nevertheless, the star continues to make progress along with his friends and partner.

Where is Maralyn Hershey Now?

“Mad Dog” had been one of the first women to do street patrol in the streets of Washington. As a retired Commanding Officer, Maralyn had the right skills to help herself through the challenges. However, the officer was booted quite early due to a lack of support from her tribe members. Since then, the star has enjoyed her retirement with family and friends. In 2007, Maralyn ran for the position of Sheriff for her hometown in Virginia. The star also shares her opinion on politics and other matters on Twitter.

Where is Kel Gleason Now?

The army officer soon gained the badge of trust after a spat with a fellow cast member. The reality star became known for sewing beef jerky into his shorts and even gained a slew of commercials for beef jerky, following his exit. Kel was also a model briefly and judged the Miss Universe pageant in 2001. However, aside from his brief renown in the media, the star has largely stayed away from the public and continues to live his life far from media attention.

Where is Debb Eaton Now?

Having earned the ire of her teammates, Debb was ousted relatively early on the show. Even after she left the show, the star was the centre of public consternation when news of her engagement to her stepson, who was 11 years her junior, got out. Since then, the corrections officer in a men’s prison has retired from duty and continues to keep her life under wraps.

