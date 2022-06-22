Susanna Skaggs: Everything We Know About Love & Gelato’s Lina Emerson

‘Love & Gelato’ is a teen romance movie based on the eponymous 2016 book by Jenna Evans Welch. It follows Lina Emerson, a teenager due to enter college next summer. To make her sick mother happy, Lina decides to follow up on her promise and travels to Rome for the summer. While there, she cannot help but fall in love with the city. The people she meets there also make her trip worth the time.

The film was praised immensely by the viewers, who could not help but admire the movie’s story and setting. Susanna Skaggs, who portrays Lina Emerson in ‘Love & Gelato’, has also gained many admirers, thanks to her phenomenal acting. Several audience members appreciate how Susanna brings the beloved literary figure to life and are curious to know about her. If you are in the same boat and are wondering about the personal and professional life of Susanna Skaggs, here’s everything we know about the same!

Susanna Skaggs’ Early Life and Family

Born on September 14, 2001, Susanna Skaggs grew up in Apex, North Carolina. Her mother, Leah Farriba Skaggs, and father, Steve Skaggs, encouraged her passion for acting while growing up. In fact, her father accompanied her on her very first day on a set. Steve even drove the actress 6 hours to Atlanta and back for her callback. Her mother also accompanied her to Rome for the filming of ‘Love & Gelato.’ Susanna also has a brother named David.

She graduated from Apex High School earlier than usual. She then went on to attend Wake Technical Community College in 2019, where she opted for general online classes in order to have a flexible schedule for any acting opportunities. In 2020, Susanna joined The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where, as of writing, she is still a student.

Susanna Skaggs’ Profession

Susanna’s on-screen debut started with her performance as Haley Clark in ‘Halt and Catch Fire.’ The drama series follows major players in the technological revolution that took place in the 80s. The actress went on to act as Grace in the crime mystery series ‘Mr. Mercedes,’ created by David E. Kelley. She also took up the role of Young Polaris in an episode of ‘The Gifted,’ a fantasy series created by Matt Nix.

In the summer of 2021, Susanna traveled to Italy for the production of ‘Love & Gelato.’ In the teen rom-com, she plays the leading character and is joined by Tobia De Angelis and Alex Boniello, and many more. The movie is sure to be Susanna’s breakthrough performance in the entertainment industry. Given that this is her first project where she takes up a leading role, the actress has seen a rise in popularity and will hopefully feature in many more upcoming films and shows.

Is Susanna Skaggs Dating?

As of writing, Susanna has not revealed much about her romantic life. The actress seems focused on her acting career and spending time with her friends and family. The actress is also a proud cat mother since November 2021. The black and white adorable cat is named Pepper Skaggs and is quite adored by Susanna. The Skaggs family also seems to have a dog who is beloved by everyone in the household.

It is highly likely that Susanna may reprise her role as Lina in a sequel for ‘Love & Gelato,’ which will most likely be based on ‘Love & Luck,’ the second book in the Jenna Evans Welch trilogy. In her time off, Susanna likes to spend quality time with her friends and family and take trips across the country to enjoy life. We wish her the best in her future endeavors and hope to see her in many more productions.

