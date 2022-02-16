Swap Shop Season 2: Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Swap Shop‘ is a reality series that follows a group of business-minded individuals as they tune into the titular radio show to buy, sell, or trade in different kinds of valuable items. After all, it not only allows them to strike some sweet deals – be it on cars, antiques, comics, furniture, or morbid commodities – but it also opens up a path for future profitable sales. Let’s be honest, though, this compelling production wouldn’t have been nearly as binge-able if it weren’t for its quirky cast members. So now, let’s delve into what they are up to these days, shall we?

Jen and Doug

Despite their specialization in the sought-after knick-knacks and the creepy, Jennifer “Jen” and Douglas “Doug” Seals have somehow achieved wonders in terms of negotiation. That, combined with their regard towards the customers, is why their Pickers Paradise antique store in North Broad Street, Tazewell, Tennessee, is still thriving. Coming to their personal life, it may come across as odd that the couple married just six months after first getting together in the mid-2010s, but the truth is that they can make it work because even their differences complement one another.

JD and Bobby

Jason “JD” Deel and Bobby Idles seem like complete opposites, but although that may be true in terms of their domains as well as pickings, the close friends are family men through and through. Apart from running The BobMart at South Main Street in Rocky Top, the latter is a proud partner, father, and grandfather who has often implied that it’s not just his passion for “junk” that keeps him going but also his brood.

On the other hand, even the former is much more than the CEO of JD’s Realty & Auction and a retired Army Infantry Major residing in Clinton — he’s a real estate broker, public speaker, host of the ‘Knoxville Business Show’ podcast, and a father. JD actually co-owns his auction business with his wife Natalie, whom he met while serving in the military, and now shares two beautiful children with; Maleah and Jacob.

Dale and Scott

Despite being well-known reality stars, both Dale Kyker and Scott Jones seem to prefer keeping their personal lives well away from the spotlight. That’s especially strange for the latter because he has even featured in a few seasons of History Channel’s ‘Counting Cars,’ yet we guess it’s just more comfortable for him this way. With that said, we do know the duo still works together at Kyker’s Extreme Automotive in Tusculum Boulevard, Greeneville, and that they both have families of their own. In fact, Dale has been married to his wife Lisa for over 31 years, and they co-own the business.

Sammie and Mark

Sammie Isaac Jr. and Mark Isaac are brothers as well as co-owners of Sammie’s Auction House near Gray, Kentucky — a business that has been in their family since their grandfather started it in 1946. Even they appear to keep a healthy distance from the limelight, but what’s evident is the younger sibling’s (Mark’s) passion for fishing, seen below, and the elder’s joy in being a husband and father. Moreover, we also know that Sammie graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Radio & Television Technology before joining the establishment in 2004, and now he’s the official auctioneer.

Tori and Larry

While Victoria “Tori” Cooley is still the brilliant proprietor of West Main Antiques and Vintage in Johnson City, Tennessee, there’s no denying that having Larry Thacker by her side does help her out. That’s particularly because she’s a loving partner, a mother of two adorable boys – Charlie and Jack – as well as a full-time working woman whose drive and passion for all things vintage never really wavers.

Coming to Larry, he may be interested in the morbid side of things and call himself a “vintage slinger,” but the truth is he does well for himself in the industry. Furthermore, the happily married man is an Army veteran with a degree in Fiction and Poetry, which has also led him to hold the titles of an indie writer, an artist, and an educator. Just some of his works include ‘Drifting in Awe,’ ‘Gateless Menagerie,’ and ‘Everyday Monsters.’

Leo and Danny

Leo and Danny, along with their third partner John, continue to serve as the co-owners of Versus ATL, yet it seems like they now have not one but two locations to manage in Atlanta, Georgia. In other words, they have grown a lot since they first started, both personally and professionally, especially considering how it seems like both Leo and Danny have stable families of their own right now.

Their dream has always been to bring the 90s, along with every apparel associated with it, back into the game, so it warms our heart to say that it appears as if they’re slowly reaching that goal. After all, there’s a reason they were able to expand, and Leo’s Instagram further indicates that the response to their new store has been surpassing expectations as well.

JP and Leona

JP Mathes II (from Elizabethton, Tennessee) and Leona, better known as Fiddling Leona (from Tokyo, Japan), are collectors, musicians, podcasters, reality stars, and entrepreneurs. In other words, they still buy good-quality, Made-in-America items to resell in Japan for a significant profit, all the while also serving as a singer-songwriter duo who plays the banjo and the fiddle, respectively.

The couple even vends Tokyo-style street food in their local Tennessee area through their John Paul USA food truck, talk all things music, grub, collectibles, and culture on ‘The JP Pod’ podcast, and Feona additionally hosts the ‘FiddlingLeona around the world’ podcast. We should add that since JP is also a producer, there’s no other way to describe the duo than as sheer entertainers.

Richard and Garin

Richard Davis continues to own and operate Nirvana Comics in Knoxville, Tennessee, with Garin Dickerson by his side as the store manager, but it’s imperative to note that they’re both pursuing other ventures as well. While the former is an author, having penned the ‘Cult of Dracula’ horror comic series, the latter is the host of ‘The Printed Panel’ podcast.

That’s not to say that their dedication to the comic book store has lessened in any way, shape, or form, though; it’s just that they’re taking their love for the art form to another level. We can say that for sure because while Richard is actually writing, Garin’s podcast is all about the culture of these books in general.

