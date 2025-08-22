3 Best Sylvester Stallone Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Actor and filmmaker Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone’s first decade in Hollywood was filled with hardships. At a time when he was almost ready to give up, Sylvester came up with the script of ‘Rocky,’ the 1976 film that launched him into stardom as the iconic boxer Rocky Balboa. The film spawned a massively successful franchise, earning him both critical and commercial acclaim. In 1982, Sylvester became the lead of another action franchise with ‘First Blood,’ starring as John Rambo, a Vietnam War veteran fighting through PTSD.

At the height of his career, Sylvester had an intense professional rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger, both trying to become the ultimate action hero in Hollywood. The two have long been friends, with Sylvester bringing Arnold on board while launching his ‘Expendables‘ franchise in 2010. If you are looking forward to streaming Sylvester Stallone‘s works on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

3. Animal Crackers (2020)

Directed by Tony Bancroft, Scott Christian Sava, and Jaime Maestro, ‘Animal Crackers’ is loosely based on the children’s book written by Scott Christian Sava. The story follows Owen and Zoe, a married couple and parents of one, who work together at a dog biscuit company. Owen is tired of his work as a taste tester, while Zoe finds it difficult to make time for her family as a board member of the organisation. Their life gets upended when they inherit a travelling circus as well as a box of magic crackers that turn them into animals. With the inheritance comes the responsibility of returning the circus to its glory days and keeping it out of the hands of an evil relative. Sylvester Stallone lends his voice to the human cannonball in the circus, Bulletman, in the animated film that you can watch here.

2. Antz (1998)

Helmed by Eric Darnell and Tim Johnson, with Lawrence Guterman for additional sequences, ‘Antz’ tells the story of the worker ant Z, who is frustrated with the conformist lifestyle that he has been forced to live in his colony. When Z comes across Princess Bala by a stroke of luck, he discovers that the two share much in common despite being on opposing ends of the social and economic spectrum. Smitten by the princess, Z switches places with his soldier friend Weaver to meet her again. Soon, the duo embark on an epic adventure, even as Bala’s fiancé, the ambitious General Mandible, cooks up a sinister plot. Sylvester Stallone voices Weaver in the animated film that you can stream on Netflix.

1. Sly (2023)

‘Sly’ explores the life and career of Sylvester Stallone, from the struggles in his early life to the stardom enjoyed through ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo.’ It parallels Sylvester’s own story in the entertainment industry that spans about half a century, to those of the characters that he has created and brought to life. Along with real photos and archival footage, interviews from the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Frank Stallone, Henry Winkler, Talia Shire, John Herzfeld, Wesley Morris, and Quentin Tarantino have been interspersed in the film. View the movie here.

