Tavon McVey: Where is the Resurrected Rides Car Owner Now?

Crafted by Rick Hurvitz, ‘Resurrected Rides’ takes run-down cars owned by sincere individuals in a financial crunch and transforms them into their dream rides. Hosted by Chris Redd, the Netflix reality show’s first season introduced us to Tavon McVey in the debut episode. The 33-year-old stuntman owned a 1991 Vanagon, which was in truly rickety condition. With the seats torn up, paint scratched, and the exhaust leaking toxic fumes into the cabin, the van was in desperate need of an overhaul. The mechanic team worked their magic and upgraded it into a ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ themed van complete with a pizza launcher, earning a celebratory backflip from an ecstatic McVey.

Tavon McVey Takes on Diverse Stunt Roles and New Challenges

Learning parkour and stunt work since before 2015, McVey is a capable stuntman who has performed in a number of Hollywood productions as well as various parkour events. He first swooped into the limelight in the first season of Fox’s ‘Ultimate Tag’ as one of the contestants, showing off incredible speed and dexterity during his time on the show. His qualification for the show came as a result of him having captained his team of The Boys in World Chase Tag, a global league for professional tag. Despite multiple setbacks over the years, he has continued to pursue his passions through COVID-19, professional dry spells, and injuries.

McVey does not shy away from different opportunities heading his way and has even taken up modeling and acting roles when given the chance. This can be seen most prominently in his ‘New Sheriff in Town’ commercial for the Air Jordan 7 Retro directed by Masood Ahmed, which saw him drive a vintage car into town while sporting a sheriff’s look from the Wild West. March 2023 saw the Philadelphia native get his first LA driver’s license for ABC’s ‘The Rookie: Feds,’ in which he portrayed a van driver. Furthermore, McVey’s stunt work has involved him being thrown into objects, falling down heights, and being set on fire.

As a stuntman, the ‘Resurrected Rides’ beneficiary constantly seems to push his own boundaries as he acquires new skills and takes on various challenges. By the end of 2023, he worked on his athleticism and noted sprint times, feeling slow but eager to gain his power back. He frequently partners up with Jmc stunts and Scott Rosen to practice parkour, bar movements, and jumpflips. “Made it out to the LA Parkour Jam on Saturday,” wrote McVey in an Instagram post. “I can’t believe how much I have missed the concrete and seeking my teeth into a good challenge.”

Tavon McVey Took a Break From Stunts After a Breakup

As a 33-year-old, McVey is no stranger to disappointment and heartbreak. However, in October 2023, the combined pressure of years of physically challenging work and a recent breakup prompted him to take a break from stunts for his body and mind to recover. He substantially reduced his practice and search for stunt work in favor of looking after his mental health. Despite the tough time in his life, the performer continued to train at a basic level and soon found himself drawn back into his craft. He channeled his love for comic book heroes and swung upside down from a cable, feeling like one of the characters who inspires him: Miles Morales. Getting back into the flow of things, he shot a western wear commercial while twirling a revolver and began working on a new stunt reel.

The beginning of 2024 saw McVey thank fellow stuntmen, including Justin Clarke, for helping him on the journey for AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.’ He put on a ton of makeup to portray a particularly bulbous zombie on the show. In 2024, his performances as a stuntman aired with CW’s ‘All American’ season 6 episode 4, ‘Black Out,’ and ‘Dutch II: Angel’s Revenge.’ With his birthday approaching, the stuntman took to Instagram and shared the new stunt reel he had been working on in April 2024. Through it, he conveyed his hardships and triumphs, while his can-do attitude and positivity shone throughout.

