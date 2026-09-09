Ted Lasso Season 4 Episode 6 Recap: Don’t Jump Around Much Anymore

The second half of Apple TV’s ‘Ted Lasso‘ Season 4 kicks in with a New Year’s Eve party. The evening unfolds in three different locations: the Crown & Anchor, Zelda Southport’s boat party, and Jaime Tartt’s vodka launch party. While the team attends the boat party and Rebecca and Keeley pay a visit to Jaime’s, Ted decides to stay put and enjoy a comparatively quieter night at the pub with his family. Henry has started working at the pub and is quite happy about it. Michelle has come around, and while she is glad to see Ted again, she wonders why he is hiding from the rest of his team and not enjoying the festivities with them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Team Attends a Rich People Party That Gets Weirder by the Minute

The entire Richmond women’s football team attends Zelda’s boat party, which she has thrown to introduce them to other rich people who might invest in them. Rebecca and Keeley are meant to show up later, but for now, Leslie is there with his wife, who is hit on by a man named Hugo Riddles, whom Zelda introduces as the weirdest person on the boat, as well as her best friend. Meanwhile, the women’s team also mingles around, though every single one of them is weirded out by the rich people, with one of them wondering if the party will turn into something out of ‘Eyes Wide Shut.’

In the meantime, Lizzie stuffs her purse with food. While Beard shows up, having cleaned up rather well, Alice is still nowhere to be seen. The team wonders when, if at all, Alice will show up at the party. Meanwhile, she is at her house, overthinking her dress, while her girlfriend assures her she looks good. Alice tries to get her to come to the party as well, but she knows that if she is around, Alice will just hide behind her, which defeats the purpose of the whole thing. While Beard gets busy with Claudine, whom Zelda introduces him to, the team discusses how increasingly weird the people at the party are. Apparently, someone asked one of them for her blood when she told them she was an athlete.

Eventually, Alice shows up, and Gemma prods everyone to be nice to her. Whatever insecurities she had overcome return when Zelda pushes past her to introduce the team to Hugo. She names Ted and Beard as the coaches and praises Gemma, but doesn’t even remember Alice. Gemma notices that Alice doesn’t feel well and takes her outside. Alice tells her she is happy to see Gemma play again, though when Gemma remembers the last time they played together, all she can think about is how badly Alice treated her. Alice apologizes, though she thinks she might be just as bad even now. Gemma, however, assures her that the team likes her even if they might not show it, and that they are simply feeling her out as the coach.

Back inside, Hugo weirds out the girls when he talks about shooting peasants, not phesants. Leslie tells Zelda that Rebecca and Keeley are not coming, which prompts her to kick off the next phase of the party. Masks are distributed to everyone, and the girls take it as their cue to leave. Leslie and his wife stick around till the countdown, but as the clock strikes midnight, Zelda starts shooting in the air, which is their cue to leave as well. Beard doesn’t have a successful night either, as he misreads things with Claudine and is left with no one to kiss at midnight.

Ted and Michelle Have a Heart-to-Heart

At the pub, Ted and Michelle spend quality time together, but she keeps wondering why he didn’t go to the boat party with the rest of the team. This eventually leads him to confess that he has been feeling a little adrift lately. He wonders if he is doing the right thing with the team, including Coach Chilton, whom he had suspended the last time they saw each other. Michelle assures him that he is on the right path and must continue to be truthful with everyone, including himself. Later, the conversation turns to dating, and Michelle is surprised to discover that he hasn’t been on a date in a while. When Henry falls asleep on the job, they take him upstairs to put him to bed and continue their conversation.

Michelle talks about how lonely she’d felt after their divorce. She reveals that she’d crossed paths with their therapist at a store and pursued him into a relationship because she thought it’d be easier to be with someone who already knew all about her baggage. She encourages Ted to find someone as well, which leads him to mention the stage manager whose name he never got. She encourages him to ask her out, and he thanks her for their conversation, as well as the part about her believing in him even when he doesn’t believe in himself. By then, the team had arrived at the bar from the boat party. The men from last time see them, but instead of fighting, they celebrate their game and how well they did against Chelsea. There will be no fight tonight, but since the team is still banned from the pub till New Year’s Day, they are told to take the party outside.

This is when Ted and Michelle notice them from his window, and she encourages him to join them. When he leaves, Michelle’s eyes fall on the chart papers from Henry’s school project, and when Ted returns, he finds a new “Believe” poster waiting for him on the table. Before that, he goes out and celebrates with the team. When the clock strikes midnight, everyone wishes each other a Happy New Year. Ted talks with Alice, hoping to see her at work soon. Lizzie, too, comes up to Alice and tells her that the team loves her. This makes Alice feel as though Gemma has talked behind her back to the team. When she confronts the striker about it, Gemma tries to tell her she only did it to help her, but the coach clearly doesn’t think that way.

Roy Has an Accident at Jaime’s Party

Rebecca and Keeley show up at Jaime’s party, after which they are supposed to go to the boat party. When Roy shows up alone, Keeley has some hope that his new, mysterious girlfriend might not be as serious as she thought. Meanwhile, Rebecca is concerned about her relationship with Mathijs. He has turned off Find My Phone, so Rebecca decides to text him Happy New Year in Amsterdam time, hoping this will kick-start the series of events that bring them back together. The three of them catch up with Jaime, who is leaning into the role of his vodka brand. When asked to join them at the boat party, he reveals that he is contractually obligated to attend this one. Roy, on the other hand, reveals he has other plans.

As Roy is about to leave, “Jump Around” starts to play, leading him and Jaime to dance together. But in the middle of all this jumping around, Roy cracks his knee, leading Jaime to pick him up off the dance floor and take him to the hospital. This is where they meet Erin, with whom Roy had plans after Jamie’s party. This revelation makes Keeley emotional and jealous, but she admits the doctor is smart, beautiful, and seemingly perfect for Roy, who is drugged up at the moment. When she gets a call from his sister, she updates her on everything and even has Roy talk to her over the phone. When Keeley leaves, Erin comes in to check on Roy, and he starts talking about how happy he is to have met her. But in the end, he says, “I love you, Keeley,” which confirms Erin’s doubts.

Meanwhile, there is no word from Mathijs, and when Keeley leaves, Rebecca is left with Jaime. She tells him that she had something great with Mathijs, but she let it slip away because of her own mistakes. He consoles her with surprisingly wise words. When the countdown begins, he is ready to kiss her, but then she gets a text from Mathijs, only to find him right in front of her. It turns out he wanted to surprise her. They have a happy reunion as they kiss at the stroke of midnight. Meanwhile, Keeley goes home alone, having no idea that Roy has just confessed his feelings for her to Erin.

Read More: Who is Erin Beaumont? Who Plays Her in Ted Lasso?