Who is Erin Beaumont? Who Plays Her in Ted Lasso?

The fourth season of Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso‘ presents a new challenge for the protagonist in the form of an underdog team. This time, the difficulty level is much higher due to the prejudices and the resulting funding deficiencies Richmond’s women’s football team faces. At the same time, the season also continues the story of Roy Kent. He played an important role during the first three seasons, when Ted served as the men’s football team’s coach. Now that he is on his own path, Roy’s storyline swerves in a different direction, which brings him face-to-face with Dr. Erin Beaumont. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Erin Beaumont Spells New Romance for Roy Kent

Dr. Erin Beaumont is introduced in Episode 4 as the doctor who treats Roy Kent after he injures his knee during a sexual encounter with a bartender. At the time, his relationship with Keeley is still on hold, as she wants him to go on proper dates and make sure he has exhausted all his options before staying stuck on her. They decide ten is a good number of dates, but instead of actually going on ten good dates, Roy tries to tick them off as quickly as possible. In the midst of this, he hits it off with the bartender, who has noted he is meeting 2-3 women on the same night. While they make out, Roy’s knee snaps, and he is taken to the hospital by his sister. It turns out Roy has been experiencing pain and trouble with his knee for a long time, but he has refused to see a doctor.

Instead, he has been surviving on painkillers, which have further aggravated the situation. Roy thinks that the doctor will show concern that he doesn’t want, but Dr. Erin Beaumont turns out to be different. She is cocky and impatient, especially with people like Roy. She doesn’t care enough to feign concern, though that doesn’t mean she isn’t good at her job. She irritates Roy, but fascinates him at the same time, likely because she seems to be cut out of the same cloth as him. By the end of their encounter, Roy expresses his frustration but also wonders if he can have her number. This proves that there is more to their interaction, and we might see her again soon enough.

Laura Haddock Matches Brett Goldstein’s Energy in Ted Lasso Season 4

Laura Haddock plays the role of Erin Beaumont in the fourth season of ‘Ted Lasso.’ She is best known for playing Lucrezia Donati in Starz’s historical drama series, ‘Da Vinci’s Demons.’ Brought up in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, Haddock displayed a talent for acting at a young age. She participated in school plays and was later encouraged by her teacher, an ex-actress, to audition for drama school. After school, she got into the Arts Educational School in Chiswick, West London. She started landing TV roles in the late 2000s, in shows like ‘Comedy Showcase,’ ‘Agatha Christie’s Marple’ and ‘The Color of Magic.’

Haddock has since taken on roles like Meredith Quill in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ Vivian Wembley in ‘Transformers: The Last Knight,’ and Myrna Dalgleish in ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era.’ Her TV credits include characters like Max Meladze in ‘The Recruit,’ Hannah Roberts in ‘The Capture,’ and Zoe Walker in ‘White Lines.’ She also recently starred in the BAFTA-nominated coming-of-age drama series ‘What It Feels Like For a Girl.’ With ‘Ted Lasso,’ Haddock is reunited with Brett Goldstein, with whom she has previously worked on two projects. In 2013, they starred together in a short film called ‘For Life.’

It follows the story of two best friends in a world where, scientifically, everyone gets one soulmate. It was later developed into the 2024 feature-length film, ‘All of You,’ which starred Imogen Poots with Goldstein. Haddock and Goldstein also appeared together in ‘SuperBob,’ a film about a lonely superhero who is going on a date for the first time in six years. With their third collaboration, the duo once again plays potential love interests, with their chemistry creating the friction and sparks between Erin and Roy.

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