Ted: Do Sarah and Blaire Break Up?

‘Ted’ is a buddy-comedy series where the duo at the center of the narrative is a sentient teddy bear and the teenager who wished him to life as a child. After having Ted in his life for almost a decade, John and everyone else in his life and in his town have grown used to Ted’s extraordinary presence. This is most true for Blaire Bennett, John’s cousin, who routinely smokes pot with the teenager and his cotton-and-fabric best friend. In season 2, Blaire faces a number of complications, including the changes in her relationship with Sarah, her girlfriend, who runs a marijuana business on the down low. Although their relationship has been idyllic for the most part up until now, they’re forced to evaluate some intense questions while traversing the general chaos of young adulthood. As the couple’s relationship hits the rocks halfway through the season, their future together becomes uncertain. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Blaire’s Complications With Her Parents Drive a Wedge Between Her and Blaire

As the season begins, Blaire and Sarah remain in a fairly strong place in their relationship. However, this quickly begins to change in episode 4, titled ‘The Mom’s Bombed Rom-Com,’ when the time comes for the college student’s birthday party. Blaire organizes a rager in the Bennetts’ garage, attended by an energetic crowd, crates full of booze, and her girlfriend. Although the party itself goes well, the night grows sour when the couple breaks into an argument. As it turns out, despite previous promises of revealing their relationship to her parents, Sarah hasn’t taken the leap yet. Furthermore, she seems to be backing out of the whole deal, insisting that it would be for the best to put the conversation on the back burner for a while.

Blaire, who had only wanted this one thing as a birthday present from her girlfriend, feels slighted by this decision. Sarah’s unwillingness to come out to her parents and introduce her girlfriend to them feels like a lack of commitment to the latter. This is especially true after everything that happened between the young couple and the Bennett family in season 1. For the same reason, when Sarah remains steadfast in her decision, Blaire ends up blowing up at her, leading to an argument. After some terse words are exchanged, Sarah escapes from the party, leaving her relationship on the edge of uncertainty.

Blaire Loses Sarah After Making Out With Ted

The aftermath of Blaire and Sarah’s initial argument is a recipe for disaster. The nature of their fallout has already left the former feeling neglected and dubious about the legitimacy of their committed relationship. Additionally, the easy access to alcohol leads to some ill-advised decisions of getting near-blackout drunk. As luck would have it, around the same time, the two women get into their argument, Ted also sneaks into the party in an attempt to steal a few beer bottles for himself and John.

As a result, after Sarah leaves, Ted ends up being there for Blaire in the emotionally volatile aftermath. The two end up drinking and staying up talking together well into the night, even after the other party patrons leave. Eventually, one thing leads to another, and Blaire ends up drunkenly making out with Ted. The next morning, both individuals are horrified at what had transpired between them. Nonetheless, the damage has been done. Afterward, when Blaire knocks on Sarah’s apartment door to apologize, their previous argument resolves itself. Yet, Sarah can’t forgive the other woman for cheating on her with the teddy bear. Thus, the two break up.

